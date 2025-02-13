MPSF Adds Seven Programs from the WAC for 2025-2026 Season

The Mountain Pacific Sports Federation announced this afternoon they were adding seven new programs for the 2025-2026 season. All seven of the programs come from the Western Athletic Conference, which is rumored to be dropping swimming and diving next season.

The MPSF currently only has three men’s teams and four women’s teams after they were left decimated by the resurgence of the Big West Conference this year, which took five men’s teams and six women’s teams from the previously large conference.

The seven WAC teams entering the MPSF are California Baptist University, the University of Idaho, New Mexico State University, Northern Arizona University, Northern Colorado University, The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley, and Utah Tech University. Of these seven schools, six of them only have women’s teams. The only school that sponsors both programs is California Baptist.

The WAC currently has nine women’s teams, all of which are accounted for next year. Seven of them are moving to the MPSF in the fall, and the other two, Grand Canyon University and Seattle University are moving to the Big West next year.

On the men’s side, there are six teams, and only three of them have conference homes next season. Same as the women, the GCU and Seattle U men are moving to the Big West and CBU was part of this MPSF announcement. There are still three men’s teams who are on the outside looking in, including the UNLV men, who have won four straight titles. The other men’s teams left in the WAC are Wyoming and the U.S. Air Force Academy. All three of these teams have women’s teams who compete in the Mountain West conference which does not sponsor men’s swimming at all.

This year’s MPSF conference meet is being held in St. George Utah at the Utah Tech pool from February 19-22, 2025. Hawaii was the defending champion on the men’s and women’s sides, but they are now members of the Big West, so the MPSF will see new champions this year.

The, maybe last, WAC conference meet is swimming from February 26-March 1st, 2025 at the University of Houston. UNLV and NAU are both multi-time defending champions, with UNLV winning the last four meets. NAU comes in with 11-straight victories, having won every title since 2014.