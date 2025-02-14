2025 Ivy League Women’s Fan Guide: It Will All Come Down to Diving

2025 Ivy League Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22

Location: DeNunzio Pool, Princeton, NJ

Defending Champions: Princeton women (2x)

The double-defending champions Princeton Tigers have won three of the last four Ivy League Women’s championships and look poised to defend their title at home this year. However, it will be touch and go, with the Harvard Crimson, who earned the 2024-25 Ivy League Dual Meet crown with a 7-0 record in conference play, nipping at their heels.

Last year, Princeton took control of the 2024 Ivy League Women’s Championships with a pair of relay wins on Day 1. Penn came out swinging on Day 2, going 1-2 in the 500 free behind Anna Kalandadze and Anna Moehn, but Princeton finished 1-2 in the 200 IM (Dakota Tucker and Margaux McDonald) and the 50 free (Sabrina Johnston and Ela Noble) and won the 200 free relay to maintain their lead, despite Harvard landing 111 points in 1-meter diving. Yale outperformed the psych sheet and ended Day 2 75 points ahead of Brown, who had been predicted to place third.

Harvard and Brown had big performances on Day 3. Brown won the 100 fly (Lillian Klinginsmith) and 200 free (Morgan Lukinac), while Harvard’s Anya Mostek took the 100 back and the Crimson earned double points with a 400 medley relay win. Princeton continued to dominate in the IM, going 1-2 yet again with Tucker and Eleanor Sun, and the Tigers’ McDonald squeaked past a pair of Yale breaststrokers (Jessey Li and Ava Franks) to claim the 100 title.

Harvard outscored Princeton again on Day 4, but it wasn’t enough to catch the Tigers, whose first two days had put them out of reach. Penn kicked off Day 4 with another 1-2 finish from Kalandadze and Moehn in distance free. Mostek gave Harvard a sweep of the backstroke events. Johnston and Noble went 1-3 in the 100 free, with Brown’s Lukinac coming in second. Princeton wrapped up the swimming events with 1-2 finishes in the 200 breast (Tucker and Eliza Brown) and 200 fly (Heidi Smithwick and Sun), and capped the meet off with a victory in the 4×100 free relay. Harvard dominated in 3-meter diving, scoring 137 points.

Team Swim Relay Dive Brown 670 274 92 Columbia 428 194 61 Cornell 358 244 7 Dartmouth 195 232 48 Harvard 785.5 284 248 Penn 595.5 230 38 Princeton 1020 312 71 Yale 654 256 159

Princeton graduated Ellie Marquardt, Margaux McDonald, and Liza Whitmire, who together combined for 237 individual points, but they still have many of their scorers from last year. That includes sophomores Dakota Tucker (96 points) and Eleanor Sun (83 points), juniors Sabrina Johnston (89 points), Heidi Smithwick (82 points), and Eliza Brown (74 points), and senior Ela Noble (62 points).

Harvard beat Princeton and Yale to earn their first H-Y-P sweep since 2016, setting up what could be an Ivy League title at the championships. The Crimson bring back all their top scorers from 2024, including juniors Anya Mostek (89 points) and Sydney Lu (77 points), sophomores Alexandra Bastone (78 points) and Stephanie Iannaccone (70 points), and seniors Molly Hamlin (77 points) and Aleksandra Denisenko (64.5 points). They have all their top divers (Nina Janmyr, Remi Edvalson, and Amy Wotovich), who were responsible for a combined 173 points last year.

The battle for third place is always exciting at Ivies, and this year should be no exception. Brown has come in with high expectations in each of the last two years, but Yale has squeezed the Bears out of the podium every time. Yale is led by first-year Mabel Koff, who ranks #1 in the 200 back, #5 in the 200 IM, and #10 in the 200 free. The Bulldogs return Caroline Riggs (77 points last year), Jessey Li (76 points), Lilly Derivaux (60 points), Junseo Kim (59 points), and Alex Massey (55 points). Divers Paige Lai and Hayden Henderson went 1-2 on the 1-meter board at H-Y-P and are among this year’s top seeds. Brown graduated Morgan Likinac (86 points) but their 2024 scorers include Lillian Klinginsmith (71.5 points), Zehra Bilgin (65 points), Kelly Dolce (53 points), and the top seed in the 100 back, Jenna Reznicek (52 points).

Event Schedule

Wednesday

200 medley relay

800 free relay

Thursday

500 free

200 IM

50 free

1-meter diving

200 free relay

Friday

100 fly

400 IM

200 free

100 breast

100 back

3-meter diving

400 medley relay

Saturday

1650 free

200 back

100 free

200 breast

200 fly

3-meter diving

400 free relay

2024 Final Standings

Princeton 1403 Harvard 1317.5 Yale 1069 Brown 1036 Penn 863.5 Columbia 683 Cornell 609 Dartmouth 475

Brown: Crystal Yuen (Fr-Free), Jenna Reznicek (Sr-Back/Fly), Catherine Yu (Jr-Breast/IM), Lillian Klinginsmith (Jr-Free/Fly), Zehra Bilgin (Sr-Fly/Free/Back), Kelly Dolce (Jr-Free/Back)

Yuen comes in ranked 3rd in the 200 free, 5th in the 1650 free, and 7th in the 500 free. She is also 9th in the 50 and 100 free and as such will be lethal on the relays. Reznicek won the 100 back as a freshman and was runner-up in each of the last 2 years. She comes in with the top seed time in the event (52.61) and is also ranked 5th in the 200 back. Yu is seeded 5th in the 200 breast, 8th in the 200 breast, and 14th in the 200 IM. Klinginsmith is the #2 seed in the 100 fly, the event she won last year, and is 6th in the 100 free and 15th in the 50. Bilgin is seeded 4th in the 200 fly and 9th in the 100 fly; she was an A-finalist in both events in 2024. Dolce is seeded among the top 16 in the 50, 100, and 200 free.

Columbia: Emily Macdonald (Sr-Free), Ashley Hu (Sr-Breast), Allison Martin (Sr-Free/IM), Lindsay Orringer (Jr- Free/Back), Sally Ma (Jr- Free/Fly)

Macdonald is seeded 4th in the 50 free, 4th in the 100 free, and 11th in the 200 free. A year ago, she was a B-finalist in both events. Hu comes in with the 3rd-fastest time in the 100 breast and is 10th in the 200 breast. She placed 5th in the 100 and 9th in the 200 last year. Martin is seeded 9th in the 200 fly, 10th in the 200 IM, and 11th in the 400 IM. Distance specialist Orringer ranks 5th in the 500 free and 6th in the 1650. She placed 9th in both events in 2024 and was also 16th in the 200 back. Ma is seeded 6th in the 50 free and 13th in the 100 free.

Cornell: Erin DeHollander (So-Free/Breast), Hojung Yoon (So-IM/Back), Rosalee Springer (Fr-Back/Free), Audrey Holden (Jr-Breast), Kate Li (Jr-Free/IM)

Cornell lost their 2024 top performers to graduation but the Big Red are led by underclassmen this year. DeHollander ranks 10th in the 1650 free, 11th in the 500 free, and 17th in the 200 free. Her top finish last year was in the mile, where she came in 16th. Yoon ranks 13th in the 200 back and 15th in the 200 breast and 400 IM. A year ago, she competed in the 200 back and both IMs. Sim is seeded 19th in the 100 back, 20th in the 200 back, and 20th in the 200 IM. Holden is 12th in the 100 breast and 21st in the 200 breast. Li is 18th in the 200 IM and 20th in the 200 free.

Dartmouth: Jamie Legh (So-Free/Back/Fly), Katherine Jia (So-Breast/IM), Klara Johnsson Sternstrom (Fr-Diving), Samantha Li (So-Free)

Like Cornell, Dartmouth’s underclassmen are the team’s top performers this year. Legh has made great strides since her 2023-24 freshman season and comes to the 2025 championship meet seeded 7th in the 100 fly –1.3 seconds faster than she was in last year’s final– and 8th in the 200 fly. She is also seeded 12th in the 100 back and 19th in the 50 free. She competed in the 100 back and 100/200 fly last year. Jia ranks 9th in the 200 breast, 10th in the 100 breast, and 16th in the 200 IM. Last year she came in 12th in the 200 breast and was a C finalist in the other two events. First-year diver Johnsson Sternstrom is ranked 11th on both boards. Li is seeded 15th in the 50 free and 21st in the 100 free.

Harvard: Anya Mostek (Jr-Back/IM/Free), Alexandra Bastone (So-Free/Fly), Sydney Lu (Jr-Fly/IM), Aleksandra Denisenko (Sr-Breast/IM), Stephanie Iannaccone (So-IM/Breast), Molly Hamlin (Sr-Free/Back), Gabi Augustyn (Fr-Breast/IM), Nina Janmyr (Jr-Diving)

Mostek is seeded 2nd in the 200 back and 3rd in the 100 back, but she won both events last year and set the Ivy League Meet Record in the latter. She is also ranked 11th in the 50 free and 11th in the 100 free. She placed 5th in the 50 last year. Bastone has exploded this year, improving her times by 2.6 seconds in the 200 free and 2.1 seconds in the 500 free. Bastone finished 3rd in the 500 free and 400 IM and 6th in the 1650 free in 2024. She is #1 seed in the 200/500 free and #3 in the mile, so it seems likely she’ll swap the 400 IM for the 200 free this time around. Lu was runner-up in the 100 fly and 4th in the 200 fly last year; she also swam in the 200 free and was an A finalist. Now, she is seeded 3rd and 6th in the 100/200 fly and 3rd in the 50 free. With Bastone leading the field in the 200 free, Lu will probably enter the 50. Denisenko ranks 2nd in the 100 breast, 3rd in the 200 breast, and 11th in the 200 IM. Iannaccone comes in seeded #6 in the 200 IM, #7 in the 400 IM, #7 in the 100 breast, and #4 in the 200 breast. She won both the 100 breast and 200 breast in 2022. Hamlin is 8th in the 100 back, 7th in the 200 back, and 9th in the 200 free. Augustyn’s times rank 11th time in the 100 breast, 7th in the 200 breast, 13th in the 200 IM, and 20th in the 400 IM. Janmyr, who won both diving events at last year’s championships, and the rest of the Crimson’s diving squad, could make the difference between second and first place in the standings.

Penn: Anna Moehn (Jr-Free), Kayla Fu (Fr-Fly/Free/IM), Sydney Bergstrom (Jr-Free), Katya Eruslanova (So-Back/Free/IM), Amy Qin (Fr-Free/Back/Fly), Kate Levensten (So-Fly/Back), Isabella Pytel (Sr-Breast/IM), Joy Jiang (Sr-Fly)

Moehn, who was runner-up last year in the 1650 free and 500 free and placed 3rd in the 200 free, comes into this year’s meet seeded 1st, 2nd, and 2nd in the respective events. First-year Fu has established herself as one of the top sprint free/fly specialists in the League. She ranks #1 in the 100 fly, #5 in the 50 free, #6 in the 100 free, #4 in the 200 free, and #7 in the 200 IM. Bergstrom, who placed 4th in the 1650 free last year and almost gave Penn a 1-2-3 podium sweep, is seeded #2 in the mile, #4 in the 500 free, and #18 in the 400 IM. Eruslanova won the B finals of the 200/400 IM and 200 back in 2024. Now, she ranks 4th in the 200 IM and 3rd in the 400 IM, having dropped half a second in the 200 and 4.6 seconds in the 400. Qin is seeded 7th in the 100 back, 13th in the 50 free, 17th in the 100 fly, and 18th in the 100 free. Levensten was a B finalist in the 100/200 back and 100 fly a year ago. This year, she is seeded 9th, 8th, and 21st, respectively. Pytel, who swam the 100/200 breast and 200 IM at the 2024 championships, is ranked #5, #16, and #23 in those events this year. Jiang is seeded 5th in the 200 fly and 15th in the 100 fly.

Princeton: Sabrina Johnston (Jr-Free/Back), Eleanor Sun (So-IM/Fly/Breast), Dakota Tucker (So-IM/Fly/Breast), Heidi Smithwick (Jr-Free/Fly), Jenna Walters (Fr-Free), Natalie Farquhar (Fr-Free), Isabella Korbly (Sr-Back/Free), Ela Noble (Sr-Free/Back), Charlotte Martinkus (Jr-Diving), Charlotte Norman (Fr-Diving)

Johnston, who won the 50/100 free and placed 5th in the 100 fly in 2024, ranks 1st in the 50 free, 1st in the 100 free, 2nd in the 100 back, 3rd in the 200 IM, and 6th in the 100 fly this season. Sun brings the League’s top times in the 200 IM and 400 IM, events in which she placed 3rd and 2nd last year, behind classmate Tucker. Sun also ranks 2nd in the 200 breast and 200 fly coming into the meet. Last year she chose the 200 fly and was runner-up behind Smithwick. Tucker, who was High Point winner last year with first place finishes in the 200/400 IM and 200 breast, is top seed in the 200 breast and #2 behind Sun in the IMs. Smithwick, the 2024 champion in the 200 fly and A finalist in the 100 fly and 50 free, is ranked #1 in the 200 fly, #3 in the 500 free, #4 in the 100 fly, and #6 in the 400 IM. She is also 15th in both the 100 free and 200 free. Walters is seeded 6th in the 200 free, 4th in the 100 free, and 14th in the 50 free. Her classmate, Farquhar, is 6th in the 500 free, 5th in the 200 free, and 16th in the 100 free. Korbly brings the League’s #3 time in the 200 back and #5 time in the 100 back. Last year, she was an A finalist in both events and a B finalist in the 50 free. Noble, who placed 2nd in the 50 free and 3rd in the 100 free a year ago, is seeded 2nd in both events this year. Divers Charlotte Martinkus and Charlotte Norman could have a huge impact on the Tigers’ results this year, after injury plagued the dive squad a year ago.

Yale: Jessey Li (Jr-Breast/IM), Mabel Koff (Fr-Back/Free), Alex Massey (Sr-Fly/IM), Eunice Lee (Fr-IM), Junseo Kim (Sr-Free/IM/Fly), Devyn Sargent (Fr-Back/IM), Quinn Murphy (Sr-Back), Paige Lai (Jr-Diving), Hayden Henderson (Sr-Diving)

Li, who won the 100 breast as a freshman in 2023 and was runner-up last year, brings the top time in the League to this year’s meet. In addition, she is seeded 6th in the 200 breast, 9th in the 200 IM, 5th in the 50 free, and 14th in the 100 free. She chose the IM over the 50 free in each of the last 2 years but is by far Yale’s top sprint freestyler this year. First-year Koff has already made a big impact, having broken Yale’s program record in the 200 back (1:54.95) at H-Y-P, beating defending Ivy champion Mostek of Harvard by over 1 second. Koff is top seed in the 200 back, 5th in the 200 IM, 10th in the 200 free, and 13th in the 100 back. Massey is seeded 3rd in the 200 fly and 4th in the 200 back, which sounds like a tough double, but she was an A finalist in both events last year. She is also seeded 12th in the 100 fly. Lee ranks 8th in the 400 IM, 15th in the 200 IM, 16th in the 200 fly, and 20th in the 200 breast. Kim brings the #10 time in the 200 fly and is #13 in the 400 IM and #20 in the 200 IM. Sargent is 11th in the 100 back and 200 back and 17th in the 200 IM. Murphy is #6 seed in the 100 back and #9 in the 200 back. Lai and Henderson are seeded in the top 8 in both 1- and 3-meter diving.

Showdowns

Diving – The Ivy League allows a roster of 18 for the conference championship meet, with divers counting for 1/3 each. Teams with good depth on the boards often bring 6 divers and 16 swimmers and attempt to stuff the A finals in the 1-meter and 3-meter diving events. That strategy worked well for Harvard and Yale last year, as they scored 248 and 159 points, respectively, from diving. Harvard earned 3 A-final spots in 1-meter diving and 5 in 3-meter, while Yale got 3 and 1. Harvard’s Nina Janmyr swept both events, while her teammate Remi Edvalson was twice runner-up.

This year, Janmyr and Edvalson haven’t achieved the same results during the regular season that they did a year ago, which opens the possibility for more balanced results in diving. Yale’s Paige Lai and Hayden Henderson went 1-2 in 3-meter diving event at H-Y-P, while Princeton’s Charlotte Martinkus beat Harvard’s top finisher, Elizabeth Miclau, by 9.05 points. Janmyr edged Henderson on the 1-meter board. Martinkus and teammate Charlotte Norman have put up the top marks in the League on the 3-meter board, so if the Tigers remain injury-free (which was a huge issue for them in 2024), their divers could make a big difference this year.

500 Free – Penn has won the last three 500 free titles, with Lia Thomas in 2022 (4:37.32) and Anna Kalandadze in 2002 (4:38.86) and 2024 (4:37.21). This year, Harvard sophomore Alexandra Bastone comes in with the leading seed time of 4:40.71, 2.15 seconds faster than her 3rd-place finish from 2024 (4:42.86). Last year’s runner-up, Penn junior Anna Moehn, sits .9 back with a seed time of 4:41.61.

100 Fly – It was a thrilling finish to last year’s 100 fly final, with Brown’s Klinginsmith winning by .02 after leading by .05 at the 50. Only 7 hundredths separated the top 3 finishers: Klinginsmith (52.53), Harvard’s Lu (52.55), and Princeton’s Smithwick (52.60). This year, the trio will be challenged by Penn first-year Kayla Fu, who is the only Ivy swimmer to have clipped 53 seconds (52.54) during the 2024-25 season.

SwimSwam Picks

Princeton Harvard Brown Yale Penn Columbia Cornell Dartmouth

Harvard won the dual meet crown this year, but Princeton still has enough depth to rack up a good number of points over the four-day meet. The Tigers’ weakness in breaststroke will likely cost them the medley relays, but they have strong freestylers and should win all three of those relays. While Princeton dominated swimming events in 2024, Harvard cleaned up on the boards. Should Princeton’s divers perform this time around, it could be enough to keep the Tigers on top. Brown, Yale, and Penn are usually in a heated contest for third place, and this year looks like that race will continue. On paper, Brown has the edge, but Yale tends to overperform at Ivies and could leapfrog the Bears onto the third step of the podium.