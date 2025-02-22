Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Princeton Women Take .63 off Ivy League Record in 200 Free Relay, Make NCAA A Cut with 1:28.22

2025 Ivy League Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals

  • Ivy Meet record: 1:29.03, Princeton (Johnston, Noble, Smithwick, Korbly), 2024
  • Ivy League record: 1:28.85, Princeton (Liu, Johnston, Venema, Noble), 2023
  • NCAA “A” Standard: 1:28.42
  • 2024 Champion: Princeton – 1:29.03

Podium:

  1. Princeton – 1:28.22
  2. Harvard – 1:30.16
  3. Yale – 1:31.20
  4. Columbia – 1:31.88
  5. Brown – 1:31.94
  6. Dartmouth – 1:31.95
  7. Penn – 1:32.15
  8. Cornell – 1:32.48

Princeton took .81 off the meet record that the Tigers set a year ago, going 1:28.22 to win by nearly 2 seconds over Harvard and 3 seconds over Yale. The quartet also downed the Ivy League, DeNunzio Pool, and Princeton program records, and hit the 2025 NCAA “A” Standard, with their dominant performance.

Sabrina Johnston kicked things off for Princeton, leading off with 22.08 to beat her individual final time by .22. She handed off to Ela Noble, who split 21.63, the fastest second leg by .7. Veronique Rossouw followed in 22.24 on leg 3, increasing the Princeton lead to 2.1 seconds over the field. Heidi Smithwick clocked in with a 22.27 anchor to give Princeton their meet, Ivy League, pool, and school records with 1:28.22.

Earlier in the session, Johnston (22.30) and Noble (22.43) had finished 1-2 in the 50 free “A” final, and Rossouw had won the B final (22.65). Smithwick opted for the 500 free, where she came in 5th.

  Old Championships Record Old League Record NEW RECORDS
  Princeton, 2024 Princeton, 2023 Princeton, 2025
1st leg Sabrina Johnston, 22.12 Amelia Liu, 23.00 Sabrina Johnston, 22.08
2nd leg Ela Noble, 21.77 Sabrina Johnston, 21.91 Ela Noble, 21.63
3rd leg Heidi Smithwick, 22.22 Nikki Venema, 21.72 Veronique Rossouw, 22.24
4th leg Isabella Korbly, 22.92 Ela Noble, 22.22 Heidi Smithwick, 22.27
200 free relay 1:29.03 1:28.85 1:28.22

 

 

