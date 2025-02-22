2025 Ivy League Women’s Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2025 Ivy League Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships
- Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22
- Prelims 11AM; Finals 6PM
- Location: DeNunzio Pool, Princeton, NJ
- Defending Champions: Princeton women (2x)
- Championship Central
- Fan Guide
- Pre-scratch Psych Sheet
- Live Results
- Live Video: ESPN+
- Live Recaps: Day 1 Finals ׀ Day 2 Finals | Day 3 Finals
- Official Results (PDF): Day 1 Finals ׀ Day 2 Finals | Day 3 Finals
DAY 4
It’s the final night of competition at the 2025 Ivy League Women’s Championships, and Princeton appears to have locked up their third-straight conference title. The Tigers have three top qualifiers in the pool — Sabrina Johnston in the 100 free, Dakota Tucker in the 200 breast and Heidi Smithwick in the 200 fly — who will all look to defend their 2024 titles. Additionally, a whopping four divers in the 3-meter final will be wearing orange tonight, led by Charlotte Martinkus.
Harvard is solidly in 2nd after three days of competition and are positioned to repeat their runner-up finish from last year. Molly Hamlin led the prelims field in the 200 back, but her teammate and defending champion Anya Mostek will surely be a threat from lane 7.
Penn will get a chance to flex their distance prowess, as they have three women swimming in the top heat of the mile to open the session. Anna Moehn is the top entrant.
Women’s 1650 Yard Freestyle – Timed Finals
- Ivy Meet record: 15:53.88, Anna Kalandadze, Penn, 2023
- Ivy League record: 15:47.86, Anna Kalandadze, Penn, 2024
- NCAA “A” standard: 15:52.41
- 2024 NCAA Invite time: 16:14.82
- 2024 Ivy League Champion: 15:54.53, Anna Kalandadze, Penn
Results:
- Alexandra Bastone, Harvard – 15:59.70
- Anna Moehn, Penn – 16:05.92
- Sydney Bergstrom, Penn – 16:07.96
- Caroline Riggs, Yale – 16:26.44
- Anna Boeckman, Penn – 16:30.07
- Crystal Yuen, Brown – 16:36.77
- Lindsay Orringer, Columbia – 16:41.29
- Lilly Derivaux, Yale – 16:46.03
Women’s 200 Yard Backstroke – Finals
- Ivy Meet record: 1:52.56, Felicia Pasadyn, Harvard, 2020
- Ivy League record: 1:52.56, Felicia Pasadyn, Harvard, 2020
- NCAA “A” standard: 1:50.50
- 2024 NCAA Invite time: 1:54.01
- 2024 Ivy League Champion: 1:54.43 Anya Mostek, Harvard
Women’s 100 Yard Freestyle – Finals
- Ivy Meet record: 47.63, Lia Thomas, Penn, 2022
- Ivy League record: 47.32, Iszac Henig, Yale, 2022
- NCAA “A” standard: 47.10
- 2024 NCAA Invite time: 48.34
- 2024 Ivy League Champion: 48.28, Sabrina Johnston, Princeton
Women’s 200 Yard Breaststroke – Finals
- Ivy Meet record: 2:08.47, Jaycee Yegher, Harvard, 2020
- Ivy League record: 2:08.00, Katie Meile, Columbia, 2013
- NCAA “A” standard: 2:05.73
- 2024 NCAA Invite time: 2:09.55
- 2024 Ivy League Champion: 2:09.88, Dakota Tucker, Princeton
Women’s 200 Yard Butterfly – Finals
- Ivy Meet record: 1:54.60, Alex Forrester, Yale, 2013
- Ivy League record: 1:54.49, Alex Forrester, Yale, 2013
- NCAA “A” standard: 1:52.47
- 2024 NCAA Invite time: 1:55.88
- 2024 Ivy League Champion: 1:54.62, Heidi Smithwick, Princeton
Women’s 3-meter Diving – Finals
- Ivy Meet record: 360.55, Caitlin Chambers, Princeton, 2015
- Ivy League record: 360.55, Caitlin Chambers, Princeton, 2015
- NCAA Zones: 320.00
- 2024 Ivy League Champion: Nina Janmyr, Harvard – 291.65
Women’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals
- Ivy Meet record: 3:14.48, Harvard (Pasadyn, Quist, Shelton, Dahike), 2020
- Ivy League record: 3:14.48, Harvard (Pasadyn, Quist, Shelton, Dahike), 2020
- NCAA “A” standard: 3:30.89
- 2024 Ivy League Champion: 3:15.62, Princeton (Johnston, Noble, Marquardt, Smithwick)