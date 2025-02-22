2025 Ivy League Women’s Championships: Day 4 Finals Live Recap

2025 Ivy League Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships

SATURDAY EVENING HEAT SHEETS

DAY 4

It’s the final night of competition at the 2025 Ivy League Women’s Championships, and Princeton appears to have locked up their third-straight conference title. The Tigers have three top qualifiers in the pool — Sabrina Johnston in the 100 free, Dakota Tucker in the 200 breast and Heidi Smithwick in the 200 fly — who will all look to defend their 2024 titles. Additionally, a whopping four divers in the 3-meter final will be wearing orange tonight, led by Charlotte Martinkus.

Harvard is solidly in 2nd after three days of competition and are positioned to repeat their runner-up finish from last year. Molly Hamlin led the prelims field in the 200 back, but her teammate and defending champion Anya Mostek will surely be a threat from lane 7.

Penn will get a chance to flex their distance prowess, as they have three women swimming in the top heat of the mile to open the session. Anna Moehn is the top entrant.

Women’s 1650 Yard Freestyle – Timed Finals

Ivy Meet record: 15:53.88, Anna Kalandadze, Penn, 2023

Ivy League record: 15:47.86, Anna Kalandadze, Penn, 2024

NCAA “A” standard: 15:52.41

2024 NCAA Invite time: 16:14.82

2024 Ivy League Champion: 15:54.53, Anna Kalandadze, Penn

Results:

Women’s 200 Yard Backstroke – Finals

Ivy Meet record: 1:52.56, Felicia Pasadyn, Harvard, 2020

Ivy League record: 1:52.56, Felicia Pasadyn, Harvard, 2020

NCAA “A” standard: 1:50.50

2024 NCAA Invite time: 1:54.01

2024 Ivy League Champion: 1:54.43 Anya Mostek, Harvard

Women’s 100 Yard Freestyle – Finals

Ivy Meet record: 47.63, Lia Thomas, Penn, 2022

Ivy League record: 47.32, Iszac Henig, Yale, 2022

NCAA “A” standard: 47.10

2024 NCAA Invite time: 48.34

2024 Ivy League Champion: 48.28, Sabrina Johnston, Princeton

Women’s 200 Yard Breaststroke – Finals

Ivy Meet record: 2:08.47, Jaycee Yegher, Harvard, 2020

Ivy League record: 2:08.00, Katie Meile, Columbia, 2013

NCAA “A” standard: 2:05.73

2024 NCAA Invite time: 2:09.55

2024 Ivy League Champion: 2:09.88, Dakota Tucker, Princeton

Women’s 200 Yard Butterfly – Finals

Ivy Meet record: 1:54.60, Alex Forrester, Yale, 2013

Ivy League record: 1:54.49, Alex Forrester, Yale, 2013

NCAA “A” standard: 1:52.47

2024 NCAA Invite time: 1:55.88

2024 Ivy League Champion: 1:54.62, Heidi Smithwick, Princeton

Women’s 3-meter Diving – Finals

Ivy Meet record: 360.55, Caitlin Chambers, Princeton, 2015

Ivy League record: 360.55, Caitlin Chambers, Princeton, 2015

NCAA Zones: 320.00

2024 Ivy League Champion: Nina Janmyr, Harvard – 291.65

Women’s 400 Yard Freestyle Relay – Timed Finals