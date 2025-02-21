2025 Ivy League Women’s Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2025 Ivy League Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships
- Dates: Wednesday, February 19–Saturday, February 22
- Prelims 11AM; Finals 6PM
- Location: DeNunzio Pool, Princeton, NJ
- Defending Champions: Princeton women (2x)
DAY 4
The action continues in Princeton, as the Tigers still look on pace to take home a 3rd-straight conference title. The host team has 17 swimmers returning for finals tonight, 12 of which will swim in A finals. Despite only having one top seed in the pool tonight — defending 400 IM champion Dakota Tucker (4:08.74) — Princeton’s depth looks formidable compared to the rest of the league.
Harvard has the second most top seeds tonight between Alexandra Bastone (200 free, 1:46.80), Aleksandra Denisenko (100 breast, 1:00.77), and Anya Mostek (100 back, 52.39).
The final top qualifier of the morning is Yale’s Alex Massey in the 100 fly (52.88).
Women’s 100 Yard Butterfly – Finals
- Ivy Meet record: 51.57, Alexandra Forrester, Yale, 2013
- Ivy League record: 51.57, Alexandra Forrester, Yale, 2013
- NCAA “A” standard: 50.52
- 2024 NCAA Invite time: 51.88
- 2024 Ivy League Champion: Lillian Klinginsmith, Brown – 52.53
- Sydney Lu, Harvard – 52.04
- Heidi Smithwick, Princeton – 52.71
- Alex Massey, Yale – 52.82
- Lillian Klinginsmith, Brown – 52.94
- Mandy Brenner, Harvard – 53.22
- Veronique Rossouw, Princeton – 53.28
- Lilly Derivaux, Yale – 53.39
- Zehra Bilgin, Brown – 53.40
Sydney Lu of Harvard stormed to her first Ivy League title in this event after two runner-up finishes in as many years.
Lu jumped out to an early lead (24.40), three-tenths ahead of 2024 champion Lillian Klinginsmith (24.72). She went on to swim the third strongest closing 50 of the field to finish in a new personal best (52.04).
Heidi Smithwick (Princeton) and Alex Massey (Yale) both had strong finishes to pull past Klinginsmith, who settled for 4th.
Kayla Fu (Penn) swam 52.58 to win the B-final, just 0.04-seconds off her entry time which ranked her #1 on the psych sheet.
Kiley Wilhelm picked up some key points for Harvard with her C-final win (54.84).
Women’s 400 Yard Individual Medley – Finals
- Ivy Meet record: 4:06.15, Alicia Aemisegger, Princeton, 2009
- Ivy League record: 4:02.47, Alicia Aemisegger, Princeton, 2009
- NCAA “A” standard: 4:03.62
- 2024 NCAA Invite time: 4:10.74
- 2024 Ivy League Champion: Dakota Tucker, Princeton – 4:07.32
Women’s 200 Yard Freestyle – Finals
- Ivy Meet record: 1:43.12, Lia Thomas, Penn, 2022
- Ivy League record: 1:41.93, Lia Thomas, Penn, 2021
- NCAA “A” standard: 1:42.60
- 2024 NCAA Invite time: 1:44.80
- 2024 Ivy League Champion: Morgan Lukinac, Brown – 1:45.49
Women’s 100 Yard Breaststroke – Finals
- Ivy Meet record: 58.44, Katie Meili, Columbia, 2013
- Ivy League record: 58.44, Katie Meili, Columbia, 2013
- NCAA “A” standard: 58.01
- 2024 NCAA Invite time: 59.75
- 2024 Ivy League Champion: Margaux McDonald, Princeton – 1:00.20
Women’s 100 Yard Backstroke – Finals
- Ivy Meet record: 52.14, Bella Hindley, Yale, 2019
- Ivy League record: 52.14, Bella Hindley, Yale, 2019
- NCAA “A” standard: 50.66
- 2024 NCAA Invite time: 52.28
- 2024 Ivy League Champion: Anya Mostek, Harvard – 52.15
Women’s 400 Yard Medley Relay – Timed Finals
- Ivy Meet record: 3:32.72, Harvard (Passadyn, Yegher, Dahlke, Quist), 2020
- Ivy League record: 3:32.72, Harvard (Passadyn, Yegher, Dahlke, Quist), 2020
- NCAA “A” standard: 3:30.89
- 2024 Ivy League Champion: 3:33.65, Harvard (Mostek, Denisenko, Lu, Brenner)