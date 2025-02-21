2025 Women’s Big Ten Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2025 BIG TEN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Team Scores After Day 2

Ohio State- 480 Michigan- 431 Indiana- 378 Wisconsin- 301 USC- 292 Minnesota- 239 Purdue- 199 Northwestern- 182 Nebraska- 154 UCLA- 140 Rutgers- 139 Penn State- 110 Illinois- 105 Iowa- 84

FRIDAY FINALS HEAT SHEET

The Women’s Big Ten Championships has been incredibly exciting so far, and the team race is one of the closest of the meets we are watching this weekend.

Ohio State comes into the meet ahead, and, based on their prelims performance, they should stay there. They put seven swimmers through to the ‘A’ final, and are projected to score upwards of 300 points during the session.

While OSU had the strongest prelims sessions, Indiana swimmer Miranda Grana had the best individual prelims session, locking up two top seeds. She started with a win in the 100 fly, coming in at 51.27 seven tenths ahead of the field in the event. She then went on to earn the top spot in the 100 backstroke at 50.90, three-and-a-half tenths ahead of the 2nd place qualifier.

Sienna Angove from Ohio State picked up her 2nd top seed of the meet, earning the top qualifying spot in the 400 IM at 4:05.99, a whole second ahead of 2nd place.

Anna Peplowski earned the top spot in the 200 freestyle, swimming 1:42.55. On Wednesday, she led off the relay in 1:40.69, so she certainly has more in the tank as she hunts her 2nd win of the meet at tonight’s finals session.

Former NCAA Champion Kaitlyn Dobler snagged the middle lane in the 100 breaststroke final, six tenths ahead of Michigan’s Letitia Sim in 2nd.

Tonight’s session also includes the women’s 3-meter diving event and the 400 medley relay. Michigan is 3-for-3 in relays so far this meet, and they will be looking to continue their sweep, though they have a slight uphill climb to beat Wisconsin and Indiana, who are both seeded more than a second ahead of them.

100 BUTTERFLY – PRELIMS

Big Ten Meet Record – 49.42, Maggie MacNeil, MICH (2020)

Big Ten Record – 48.89, Maggie MacNeil, MICH (2019)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 50.52

2024 NCAA Invite time: 51.88

2024 Champion: KitKat Zenick (OSU) – 51.47

Top 8 Finishers:

Miranda Grana (IU)- 50.80 Brady Kendall (MICH)- 51.60 Alex Greenhawt (MICH)- 51.65 Carolin Famous (USC)- 52.19 Cheuk Kan (MICH)- 52.36 Ella Piersma (MICH)- 52.37 Emma Harvey (UCLA)- 52.39 Margaret Markvardt (PSU)- 52.55

400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY – RELAYS

Big Ten Meet Record – 4:01.41, Allysa Vavra, IU (2012)

Big Ten Record – 4:01.35, Calypso Sheridan, NU (2019)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 4:03.62

2024 NCAA Invite time: 4:10.74

2024 Champion: Megan Van Berkom (MINN) – 4:06.71

Top 8 Finishers:

Sienna Angove (OSU)- 4:03.92 Mia Rankin (OSU)- 4:04.85 Ashley McMillan (USC)- 4:05.20 Krista Marlin (OSU)- 4:06.79 Callahan Dunn (WISC)- 4:07.50 Reese Tiltmann (IU)- 4;07.61 Hannah Bellard (MICH)- 4:09.13 Paige Maceachern (UCLA)- 4:11.07

200 FREESTYLE – PRELIMS

Big Ten Meet Record – 1:40.69, Anna Peplowski , IU (2025)

, IU (2025) Big Ten Record – 1:40.69, Anna Peplowski , IU/Siobhan Haughey, MICH

, IU/Siobhan Haughey, MICH NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 1:42.60

2024 NCAA Invite time: 1:44.80

2024 Champion: Anna Peplowski (IU) – 1:42.62

100 BREASTSTROKE – PRELIMS

Big Ten Meet Record – 55.88, Lilly King, IU (2019)

Big Ten Record – 55.73, Lilly King, IU (2019)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 58.01

2024 NCAA Invite time: 59.75

2024: Hannah Bach (OSU) – 57.54

100 BACKSTROKE – PRELIMS

Big Ten Meet Record – 49.70, Beata Nelson, WISC (2020)

Big Ten Record – 49.18, Beata Nelson, WISC (2019)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut – 50.66

2024 NCAA Invite time: 59.75

2024 Champion: Kacey McKenna (IU) – 50.49

400 MEDLEY RELAY — FINAL