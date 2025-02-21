2025 Women’s Big Ten Championships: Day 3 Ups/Mids/Downs

2025 BIG TEN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top eight finishers make the ‘A’ final, places nine through 16 in the ‘B’ final, and place 17 through 24 in the ‘C’ final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the ‘A’ final, “Mid” to swimmers in the ‘B’ final and “Down” to swimmers in the ‘C’ final.

Team Scores After Day 2

Ohio State- 480 Michigan- 431 Indiana- 378 Wisconsin- 301 USC- 292 Minnesota- 239 Purdue- 199 Northwestern- 182 Nebraska- 154 UCLA- 140 Rutgers- 139 Penn State- 110 Illinois- 105 Iowa- 84

This has been one of the closest conference meets we are watching this weekend, with Ohio State and Michigan both being in clear contention for the title. Ohio State had a very strong prelims, only failing to make the ‘A’ final in one event, the 100 fly, and are projected to score 300 points in swimming alone. This will be huge in helping them stay ahead of Michigan going into the final day of swimming tomorrow.

Michigan also had a strong prelims, but their 400 IM performance was lackluster, only putting one swimmer in the final, but they should comfortably stay ahead of Indiana, at least in the swimming aspect.

UCLA made big moves in this morning’s prelims session. They are projected to score 202 points in individual swimming events alone, which would help them move from 10th into 6th overall.

Tonight is the biggest point session of the meet with six individual events and one relay swimming tonight, and even with Ohio State predicted to come out on top, anything can happen. Especially once diving comes into consideration. We do not have results from the 3-Meter prelims yet, so our projections are missing this event.

Ups/Mids/Downs

Team Total 100 Fly 400 IM 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back Ohio State 7/6/3 (300) 0/1/0 (16) 3/1/1 (102) 2/0/1 (53) 1/2/0 (61) 1/2/1 (68) Michigan 10/4/1 (285) 4/1/0 (87) 1/0/0 (22) 3/1/0 (92) 1/1/1 (46) 1/1/0 (38) Indiana 7/4/5 (287) 1/1/2 (58) 1/1/1 (46) 1/2/1 (72) 1/0/1 (28) 3/0/0 (83) Wisconsin 4/5/4 (201) 0/2/0 (27) 1/0/1 (31) 1/1/1 (52) 1/0/2 (34) 1/2/0 (57) USC 5/3/4 (193.5) 1/1/0 (42) 1/1/2 (46.5) 1/1/2 (51) 1/0/0 (32) 1/0/0 (22) Minnesota 1/3/6 (90) 0/2/0 (25) 0/1/1 (25) 0/0/2 (5) 0/0/1 (5) 1/0/2 (30) Purdue 0/1/5 (32) 0/0/0 (0) 0/1/1 (21) 0/0/1 (1) 0/0/2 (3) 0/0/1 (7) Northwestern 0/1/5 (36) 0/0/2 (7) 0/0/0 (0) 0/1/0 (12) 0/0/1 (9) 0/0/2 (8) Nebraska 1/1/2 (54) 0/0/2 (16) 0/0/0 (0) 0/0/0 (0) 1/1/0 (38) 0/0/0 (0) UCLA 4/5/3 (202) 1/0/1 (30) 1/1/0 (40) 0/0/0 (0) 2/2/0 (81) 0/2/2 (51) Rutgers 0/2/0 (23) 0/0/0 (0) 0/1/0 (11) 0/0/0 (0) 0/1/0 (12) 0/0/0 (0) Penn State 1/2/1 (54) 1/0/1 (30) 0/0/0 (0) 0/1/0 (13) 0/0/0 (0) 0/1/0 (11) Illinois 0/2/1 (28) 0/0/0 (0) 0/0/1 (2) 0/1/0 (11) 0/1/0 (15) 0/0/0 (0) Iowa 0/1/0 (15.5) 0/0/0 (0) 0/1/0 (15.5) 0/0/0 (0) 0/0/0 (00) 0/0/0 (0)

Real Scores + Day 3 Projections:

Ohio State- 780 Michigan- 716 Indiana- 665 Wisconsin- 502 USC- 585.5 UCLA- 342 Minnesota- 329 Purdue- 231 Northwestern- 218 Nebraska- 208 Penn State- 164 Rutgers- 162 Illinois- 133 Iowa- 99.5

Projected Relay Points

Wisconsin- 64 Indiana- 56 Ohio State- 54 Michigan- 52 UCLA- 50 USC- 48 Purdue- 46 Northwestern- 44 Minnesota- 40 Nebraska- 34 Penn State- 32 Illinois- 30 Iowa- 28 Rutgers- 26

Projected Score after Finals (Without Diving)