2025 Women’s Big Ten Championships: Day 2 Ups/Mids/Downs

2025 BIG TEN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims, swimmers qualify for one of three finals heats: the top eight finishers make the ‘A’ final, places nine through 16 in the ‘B’ final, and place 17 through 24 in the ‘C’ final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” “Mids” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the ‘A’ final, “Mid” to swimmers in the ‘B’ final and “Down” to swimmers in the ‘C’ final.

Team Scores After Day 1:

Michigan- 128 Indiana- 108 Ohio State/USC- 106 — Wisconsin- 104 Minnesota/Northwestern- 92 — Nebraska- 76 Purdue- 74 Illinois- 72 Penn State- 64 Iowa/Rutgers- 56 — UCLA- 48

Michigan has been having an absolutely exceptional meet so far, winning both relays on day one and setting themselves up very nicely for tonight’s finals session as they look for a third relay win along with potential individual event wins.

Ohio State’s gaggle of freshmen are not rolling over easily, though, and they are also performing incredibly well, putting 7 swimmers into the ‘A’ finals this evening.

Reigning champions Indiana also have two top seeds this evening, and one other ‘A’ final swim. They also have the diving advantage over the other two teams, and that will come into play for this evening’s session with the 1-meter final.

Ups/Mids/Downs

Team Total 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free Michigan 7/2/6 (236) 2/0/2 (65) 3/0/1 (78) 2/2/3 (93) Indiana 3/3/2 (144.5) 2/2/0 (87) 0/0/1 (9) 1/1/1 (48.5) Ohio State 7/5/1 (254) 1/2/0 (53) 4/1/0 (115) 2/2/1 (86) USC 2/3/2 (106) 1/1/0 (44) 0/1/2 (25) 1/1/0 (37) Wisconsin 2/4/5 (140.5) 0/1/3 (23) 1/2/2 (73) 1/1/0 (44.5) Minnesota 2/1/0 (47.5) 1/1/0 (43) 0/0/0 (0) 1/0/0 (24.5) Northwestern 0/2/2 (29.5) 0/1/0 (11) 0/0/1 (1) 0/1/1 (17.5) Nebraska 1/0/1 (26) 1/0/0 (22) 0/0/0 (0) 0/0/1 (4) Purdue 0/0/3 (12) 0/0/2 (5) 0/0/0 (0) 0/0/1 (7) Illinois 0/0/1 (3) 0/0/0 (0) 0/0/1 (3) 0/0/0 (0) Penn State 0/1/1 (21) 0/0/1 (9) 0/1/0 (12) 0/0/0 (0) Iowa 0/0/0 (0) 0/0/0 (0) 0/0/0 (0) 0/0/0 (0) Rutgers 0/0/0 (0) 0/0/0 (0) 0/0/0 (0) 0/0/0 (0) UCLA 0/3/0 (46) 0/0/0 (0) 0/3/0 (46) 0/0/0 (0)

Real Scores + Day 2 Projections

Michigan- 364 Ohio State- 362 Indiana- 252.5 Wisconsin- 244.5 USC- 212 Minnesota- 139.5 Northwestern- 121.5 Nebraska- 102 UCLA- 94 Purdue- 86 Penn State- 85 Illinois- 75 Iowa- 56 Rutgers- 56

Projected Relay Points

Michigan- 64 OSU- 56 Indiana -54 USC- 52 Wisconsin- 50 UCLA- 48 Northwestern- 46 Minnesota- 44 Purdue- 40 Nebraska- 34 Illinois- 32 Penn State- 30 Iowa- 28 Rutgers- 26

Projected Scores after Day 2 Finals (Not Including Diving)