Julia Dennis on Going 21.0 and 20.7 in One Session: “It exceeded my expectations”

2025 ACC Swimming and Diving Championships

Louisville junior Julia Dennis has been having a great season, routinely popping 21-points in the 50 free. Last night at the ACC Championships, Dennis showed up big once again, starting the session by splitting 20.7 on Louisville’s 2nd place 200 free relay. Individually, Dennis backed that up and swam 21.08 in the 50 free, placing 2nd behind Gretchen Walsh in a huge personal best.

Dennis was kind enough to speak with SwimSwam while recovering in an ice bath after the session.

