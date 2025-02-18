2025 ACC Swimming & Diving Championships: Day 1 Finals Live Recap

2025 ACC SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

College conference championships get underway in earnest tonight with several meets, including the ACC Championships in Greensboro, NC. This meet looks a lot different than it did just a few years ago, for a couple of different reasons. After decades of holding separate championship meets for women and men, the separate meets have been combined in a five-day format since 2022. Secondly, powerhouses Cal and Stanford have joined the conference, along with SMU.

There will only be a handful of events tonight, but we’ve grown accustomed to seeing ACC teams bring the heat to kick off the meet, and tonight should be no exception.

The competition begins with the 200 medley relay. The UVA women own the all-time mark, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them flirt with that record tonight. That may depend, however, on whether or not they choose to load up the second event of the evening, the 800 free relay. That’s the only yards NCAA/U.S. Open relay record that doesn’t belong to the Cavaliers, and there’s been a lot of speculation that they may try to go after that record tonight, perhaps by putting sprint star Gretchen Walsh on that relay.

On the men’s side, the 200 medley relay figures to come down between NC State and Cal. The Wolfpack own the meet and conference records, and they held the all-time record for a year, after becoming the first time to go under 1:21 at the 2023 NCAA Championships. Cal is dangerous in the 200 medley relay as well, but they’re probably more of a threat in the 800 free relay, where the Bears return all four men who set the all-time record at last year’s NCAA championships.

Tonight’s Event Schedule

200 medley relay

Women’s 1-meter diving

800 free relay

Men’s 3-meter

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:31.51, Virginia – 2023 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 1:31.51, Virginia – 2023 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:31.73, Virginia (2023)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:36.24

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:36.76

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:20.15, Florida – 2024 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 1:20.67, NC State – 2023 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 1:21.69, NC State – 2022

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 1:23.62

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 1:23.90

WOMEN’S 1M DIVING – FINALS

ACC Record: 379.98, Jenna Dreyer (Miami) – 2007 NCAA Zone B Diving Regional

ACC Championship Record: 379.25, Aranza Vazquez (UNC) – 2023 ACC Championships

WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 6:45.91, Stanford – 2017 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 6:46.28, Virginia – 2024 ACC Championships

ACC Championship Record: 6:46.28, Virginia (2024)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 7:00.86

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 7:05.56

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY – TIMED FINALS

NCAA Record: 6:02.326, California – 2024 NCAA Championships

ACC Record: 6:05.31 – 2018 NCAA Championships

ACC Championship Record: 6:08.22, NC State (2022)

NCAA ‘A’ Cut: 6:15.80

NCAA ‘B’ Cut: 6:18.42

MEN’S 3M DIVING – FINALS