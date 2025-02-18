2025 SEC Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

Southeastern Conference (SEC) – Men and Women

The swimming events of the 2025 SEC Championships start this evening at 5 pm Eastern Standard Time, and we will get to see many of the nation’s top swimmers racing tonight. Last year, Florida won all four of the relays, even setting the American record in the medley relay. We also saw a new SEC record in the women’s 800 free relay, and a new meet record in the men’s 800 free relay.

This year, Florida will have to deal with newcomer Texas and last year’s runner-up Tennessee in all four relays, and the titles could realistically go to any of these three teams, especially depending on personnel.

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY — FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:31.51, Virginia – 2023 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 1:33.94, Alabama — 2022 SEC Championships

SEC Championship Record: 1:33.94, Alabama — 2022

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:36.24

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:36.86

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY — FINALS

NCAA Record: 1:20.15, Florida – 2024 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 1:20.15, Florida – 2024 NCAA Championships

SEC Championship Record: 1:21.43, Tennessee — 2023

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:23.71

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:24.32

WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY — FINALS

NCAA Record: 6:45.91, Stanford – 2017 NCAA Championships

SEC Record: 6:49.65, Florida — 2024 SEC Championships

SEC Championship Record: 6:49.65, Florida — 2024

2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 7:00.86

2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 7:05.56

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY — FINALS