2025 SEC Championships: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

by Madeline Folsom 0

February 18th, 2025 College, Previews & Recaps, SEC

Southeastern Conference (SEC) – Men and Women

The swimming events of the 2025 SEC Championships start this evening at 5 pm Eastern Standard Time, and we will get to see many of the nation’s top swimmers racing tonight. Last year, Florida won all four of the relays, even setting the American record in the medley relay. We also saw a new SEC record in the women’s 800 free relay, and a new meet record in the men’s 800 free relay.

This year, Florida will have to deal with newcomer Texas and last year’s runner-up Tennessee in all four relays, and the titles could realistically go to any of these three teams, especially depending on personnel.

WOMEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY — FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 1:31.51, Virginia – 2023 NCAA Championships
  • SEC Record:  1:33.94, Alabama — 2022 SEC Championships
  • SEC Championship Record: 1:33.94, Alabama — 2022
  • 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:36.24
  • 2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:36.86

MEN’S 200 MEDLEY RELAY — FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 1:20.15, Florida – 2024 NCAA Championships
  • SEC Record: 1:20.15, Florida – 2024 NCAA Championships
  • SEC Championship Record: 1:21.43, Tennessee — 2023
  • 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 1:23.71
  • 2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 1:24.32

WOMEN’S 800 FREE RELAY — FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 6:45.91, Stanford – 2017 NCAA Championships
  • SEC Record: 6:49.65, Florida — 2024 SEC Championships
  • SEC Championship Record: 6:49.65, Florida — 2024
  • 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 7:00.86
  • 2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 7:05.56

MEN’S 800 FREE RELAY — FINALS

  • NCAA Record: 6:02.26, Cal – 2024 NCAA Championships
  • SEC Record: 6:05.59, Georgia — 2022 NCAA Championships
  • SEC Championship Record: 6:06.36, Florida — 2024
  • 2024 NCAA ‘A’ Standard: 6:15.80
  • 2024 NCAA ‘B’ Standard: 6:18.42

