Texas Women Dominate First SEC Championships, Winning by More than 250 Points

by Madeline Folsom 0

February 23rd, 2025 College, News, SEC

2025 SEC Championships

In their very first season in the SEC, the Texas Longhorn women’s swimming and diving team continued the streak of dominance they maintained in the Big 12. In total, they scored 1450 points to beat reigning champion and runner-up Florida’s 1179 by 271 points.

Tonight’s victory might be their first SEC victory, but the Longhorns are no strangers to conference championships. While competing as members of the Big 12, Texas won 22 of 28 championships, and were on a 12-year win streak coming into this season. Tonight makes 13 straight conference titles, every year since 2012

Final Standings:

  1. Texas- 1450
  2. Florida- 1179
  3. Tennessee- 1172
  4. Georgia- 689.5
  5. South Carolina- 635.5
  6. Alabama- 620
  7. LSU- 609
  8. Texas A&M- 566.5
  9. Auburn- 524.5
  10. Missouri- 398
  11. Kentucky- 345
  12. Arkansas- 244
  13. Vanderbilt- 165

Last year, Florida won the title over Tennessee by 201 points, this year that score was much closer with the addition of the Texas women and their unmatched depth across the board. This depth is what won them the meet because Texas did not win an exceptional number of events, only taking home five individual and two relay titles.

Texas Event Winners:

Members of the SEC Championship Team:

We would be remiss to not mention the SEC Swimmer of the Meet and three event winner Emma Sticklen. Out of the seven total events that went to the Longhorn swimmers, Sticklen was directly involved in five of them. She started the meet with the leadoff leg of the medley relay, splitting the fastest 50 backstroke in the field and she maintained that dominance throughout. On day five, she swam the 200 butterfly, setting a new SEC championship record in pursuit of the title, and her 1:49.17 was only one one-hundredth off the NCAA record in the event.

Jillian Cox was the other individual event winner for Texas, taking both distance events in dominant fashion. Sticklen is done after this year, but Cox is only a freshman meaning Texas potentially has three more years with her distance freestyle talent.

Besides a strong class of Graduate Students, Texas has an incredibly strong core of young swimmers with seven freshman and eight sophomores scoring points at the meet, many of them scoring a significant number. This will be huge as they try and repeat their title next year.

Texas has been runner-up at the last two NCAA Championships, and they are looking to upset four-time champions Virginia this year.

Swimmer Class Points
Campbell Chase Freshman 58
Jillian Cox Freshman 67
Piper Enge Freshman 58
Alejandra Estudillo Freshman 81
Taylor Fox Freshman 51
Kate Hurst Freshman 41
Lillian Nesty Freshman 68
Berit Berglund Sophomore 41
Angie Coe Sophomore 25
Bayleigh Cranford Sophomore 69
Alexa Fulton Sophomore 11
Erin Gemmell Sophomore 78
Emma Kern Sophomore 23
Caroline Kupka Sophomore 48
Campbell Stoll Sophomore 82
Sarah Carruthers Junior 23
Hailey Hernandez Senior 63
Abigail Arens Grad Student 78
Olivia Bray Grad Student 67
Grace Cooper Grad Student 33
Ava Longi Grad Student 49
Emma Sticklen Grad Student 96

 

