Psych vs. Seed: Who Gets Better, And Who Doesn’t, at the NCAA Championships (Historic)

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Last week, we mathed-out the projected scoring in swimming events for the 2024 NCAA Men’s Swimming & Diving Championships, using pre-meet seeds to count how the meet would come out if 1) divers didn’t happen, and 2) everyone went exactly their seed time.

Of course, that’s only a piece of the puzzle. Swimmers get better, swimmers get worse, DQs happen, and psych sheet scoring is a guide for expectations, but not a crystal ball.

So how do we fill in that other variable on the swimming side? One way is to be patient and wait for the meet to start. The other is to use past performance as an indicator of what we *might* see next week in Athens.

In that vein, we’ve calculated out how teams generally perform at NCAAs relative to their seeds.

Unlike what we saw last year on the women’s side, men’s teams saw a fairly-high volatility to their taper execution at the NCAA Championships. The Texas men were +170.5 at the NCAA Championships, which is a huge number even by their standards, while NC State (+65.5) and Indiana (+82) also leapt up the standings.

On the flip-side of that coin, Florida had an uncharacteristic -66.5 point drop last season, Michigan was -49, Tennessee was -33, and Texas A&M was -44.

Overall, it was a rough year for SEC teams. While Alabama went +10, most of the rest of the conference was in the red last season, including a -32 from Georgia.

Cal historically has had a 100+ point performance vs. psych at the NCAA Championships, but last year they were only +25.5 points. That’s crucial because they’ll need to find about 240 points to catch Arizona State.

Given that five of their best swimmers (Jack Alexy, Bjorn Seeliger, Destin Lasco, Gabriel Jett, and Dare Rose) skipped Pac-12s to race in long course at the Westmont Pro Swim, expect them to be at least at the +100 level this year, even if it’s not a true apples-to-apples comparison.

They’ll be chasing a heavily-favored Sun Devil team that was +3.5 vs. seed last season and -41 last year. With 12 top seeds, Arizona State has limited room to move up vs. seed, but a lot of room to move down – and that’s what Cal will be counting on if they want to win a third-straight title this year.

2023 NCAA Championships Final Team Standings

TEAM TOTAL INDIVIDUAL SWIMMING POINTS RELAY POINTS DIVING POINTS SCORING INDIVIDUAL COUNT SCORING RELAY COUNT SCORING DIVING COUNT
1 California 482 321 158 3 26 5 1
2 Arizona State 430 270 160 0 26 5 0
3 Texas 384 216 124 44 19 5 7
4 Indiana 379 139 136 104 11 5 6
5 NC State 373.5 215.5 158 0 21 5 0
6 Florida 367.5 173 180 14.5 20 5 2
7 Tennessee 216.5 78.5 106 32 10 4 3
8 Stanford 143.5 43.5 78 22 6 5 2
9 Virginia Tech 133 59 68 6 5 4 1
10 Auburn 127 39 82 6 7 5 1
11 Ohio State 112 32.5 8 71.5 4 3 7
12 Georgia 96 70 26 0 6 3 0
13 Louisville 92 26 66 0 3 4 0
14 Texas A&M 80 32 16 32 4 3 4
15 Virginia 78 8 70 0 2 4 0
16 Missouri 62.5 34.5 28 0 4 3 0
17 LSU 62.5 43.5 0 19 3 0 3
18 Notre Dame 62 52 10 0 7 1 0
19 Alabama 57 21 36 0 4 3 0
20 Michigan 37 17 20 0 3 4 0
21 Minnesota 36 36 0 0 2 0 0
22 USC 31 0 0 31 0 0 2
23 Wisconsin 27 19 8 0 2 2 0
24 UNC 27 3 0 24 1 0 2
25 Miami 27 0 0 27 0 0 3
26 South Carolina 15 0 0 15 0 0 1
27 Utah 14 14 0 0 1 0 0
28 Princeton 13 13 0 0 2 0 0
29 SIUC 13 13 0 0 2 0 0
30 Kentucky 13 13 0 0 1 0 0
31 Columbia 12 0 0 12 0 0 1
32 Arizona 11 0 10 1 0 1 1
33 Pittsburgh 4 1 2 1 1 1 1
34 Penn State 4 4 0 0 1 0 0
35 Georgia Tech 3 3 0 0 1 0 0
36 Air Force 2 2 0 0 1 0 0
37 Towson 2 2 0 0 1 0 0
38 Purdue 1 1 0 0 1 0 0

2023 NCAA Championship Final Day-By-Day Scoring Analysis

DAY-BY-DAY SCORES VERSUS SEED

DAY 1 TOTAL DAY 1 CHANGE FROM SEED DAY 2 TOTAL DAY 2 CHANGE FROM SEED DAY 3 TOTAL DAY 3 CHANGE FROM SEED DAY 4 TOTAL DAY 4 CHANGE FROM SEED TOTAL POINTS
TOTAL CHANEG FROM SEED
California 62 4 122 12 131 28.5 167 -19 482 25.5
Arizona State 68 -6 86 -3 148 9.5 128 3 430 3.5
Texas 50 12 115 68.5 127 55 92 35 384 170.5
Indiana 58 24 41 10 160 35 120 13 379 82
NC State 66 8 85.5 14 95 -6.5 127 50 373.5 65.5
Florida 60 -6 85 -33.5 106 -22 116.5 -5 367.5 -66.5
Tennessee 26 -14 61 -3.5 57 -2 72.5 -13.5 216.5 -33
Stanford 38 14 36 -7.5 38.5 -6 31 -0.5 143.5 0
Virginia Tech 8 0 44 0 44 10.5 37 -27 133 -16.5
Auburn 40 -4 17 -7.5 39 -18 31 17 127 -12.5
Ohio State 2 -18 29.5 -2.5 23 -10.5 57.5 4 112 -27
Georgia 20 -14 16 -2 17 0 43 -16 96 -32
Louisville 42 16 13 -25.5 16 -12 21 -12 92 -33.5
Texas A&M 8 -10 36 -2 21 -16 15 -16 80 -44
Virginia 22 2 31 5 14 -17 11 -9 78 -19
Missouri 6 -6 4 -3 40.5 2 12 -4 62.5 -11
LSU 0 0 22 8 18 15 22.5 10.5 62.5 33.5
Notre Dame 10 10 7 -2 17 15 28 24 62 47
Alabama 26 10 0 0 12 -4 19 0 57 10
Michigan 4 -22 8 -2.5 12 -15 13 -9.5 37 -49
Minnesota 0 0 0 0 20 3 16 0 36 3
USC 0 0 14 0 17 0 0 0 31 0
Wisconsin 4 4 15 13 8 -15 0 -0.5 27 1.5
UNC 0 0 15 0 12 3 0 0 27 3
Miami 0 0 9 0 0 0 18 0 27 0
South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 -4 15 0 15 -4
Utah 0 0 0 0 14 3 0 0 14 3
Princeton 0 0 4 -5 0 0 9 6 13 1
SIUC 0 0 0 0 9 -3.5 4 4 13 0.5
Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 -11 13 -11
Columbia 0 0 0 0 12 0 0 0 12 0
Arizona 0 -4 10 -8 0 0 1 -2 11 -14
Pittsburgh 0 0 1 0 3 -7 0 0 4 -7
Penn State 0 0 0 0 4 4 0 0 4 4
Georgia Tech 0 0 3 -4 0 0 0 -12.5 3 -16.5
Air Force 0 0 0 0 2 -13 0 0 2 -13
Towson 0 0 0 0 2 -10 0 0 2 -10
Purdue 0 0 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 1

Diehard
31 minutes ago

A couple thoughts:
Texas is in a conference where there is very little emotional energy to win it! I think they don’t have to tighten their belt all the way and have another notch ready for NCs!

Plus the men “only” have 30 athletes invites per event vs women’s 40 so makes it tougher to get invite so many/most have to let it all out just to get the invite!

Some coaches are just better in knowing their athletes, especially how much to rest their athletes even if they don’t need a cut! They have already secured it. Some seem to bring everyone down the same for conference. (Of course we all know, no one is rested or… Read more »

