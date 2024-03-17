Scored Psych Sheets For Men’s NCAAs Project ASU Will Dominate En Route To First Title

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 27-30, 2024
- IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Meet Central
- Official Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Invited Swimmers By Team (not including relay swimmers)
- Alternates List
- Eligible Relays
The 2024 Division I Men’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships are quickly approaching. The psych sheets have dropped and cut lines are out. That means it’s time to take a closer look at the numbers before the teams descend on Indianapolis.
It is important to note that these calculations do not include diving points and are based solely on the official (pre-scratch) psych sheets. They’re a good starting point for evaluating NCAA Championship performance. For example, Arizona State is projected to be about 100 points ahead of Cal after day 2 of the meet. If that lead is, say,
The scored psych sheets project that the Arizona State men will claim their first NCAA title in commanding fashion with 538 points. Meanwhile, Florida is expected to take second (443 points) with Cal, the two-time defending champions, in third (298 points).
ASU’s dominance throughout the regular season and en route to their second straight PAC-12 title win certainly make them the favorites heading into the meet.
Typically, the psych sheets provide a reliable estimate of how the meet will run. Last year for example, Cal was projected to repeat as champions with 453.5 points. They won with 482 points.
|Rank
|School
|Total
|Individual
|Relays
|Top 16 Individuals
|Top 24 Individuals
|Top 16 Relays
|1
|Arizona St
|538
|345.5
|192
|28
|36
|5
|2
|Florida
|443
|267
|176
|23
|32
|5
|3
|California
|298
|158
|140
|15
|21
|5
|4
|NC State
|275
|135
|140
|15
|24
|5
|5
|Tennessee
|224.5
|102.5
|122
|8
|9
|4
|6
|Indiana
|193.5
|97.5
|96
|15
|18
|5
|7
|Virginia Tech
|176
|78
|98
|8
|10
|5
|8
|Georgia
|173
|115
|58
|12
|16
|5
|9
|Stanford
|165.5
|89.5
|76
|11
|20
|5
|10
|Notre Dame
|142
|66
|76
|6
|10
|5
|11
|Texas
|132.5
|82.5
|50
|9
|9
|4
|12
|Auburn
|116.5
|48.5
|68
|8
|12
|5
|13
|Michigan
|103
|49
|54
|5
|9
|5
|14
|Virginia
|78.5
|36.5
|42
|3
|5
|3
|15
|Alabama
|67.5
|31.5
|36
|3
|5
|2
|16
|Louisville
|62
|28
|34
|3
|8
|2
|17
|Texas A&M
|58
|54
|4
|5
|9
|1
|18
|Wisconsin
|51
|25
|26
|2
|5
|1
|19
|Ohio St
|47
|37
|10
|4
|6
|1
|20
|Penn St
|36
|24
|12
|2
|3
|1
|21
|Florida St
|30
|16
|14
|2
|3
|2
|22
|Southern Cali
|28
|28
|0
|3
|8
|0
|23
|Arizona
|24
|0
|24
|0
|3
|3
|24
|Brigham Young
|17
|17
|0
|3
|3
|0
|24
|Minnesota
|17
|17
|0
|3
|5
|0
|24
|Penn
|17
|17
|0
|1
|1
|0
|27
|SMU
|15
|15
|0
|3
|4
|0
|28
|Missouri
|10
|10
|0
|2
|2
|0
|29
|Georgia Tech
|7
|7
|0
|1
|3
|0
|30
|Brown
|6
|6
|0
|1
|2
|0
|30
|Kentucky
|6
|6
|0
|1
|2
|0
|32
|LSU
|4
|2
|2
|1
|3
|1
|33
|Towson
|2.5
|2.5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|34
|Utah
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|Army
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Delaware
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|GW
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Harvard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|SIUC (M)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|UNC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
However, these numbers may be softer than they usually are. That’s largely because Cal sent a group of their best swimmers (Jack Alexy, Destin Lasco, Gabriel Jett, and Dare Rose) to the Westmont Pro Swim instead of PAC-12s. Bjorn Seeliger did not compete in Federal Way either. Not only does that affect these swimmers individual seeds and therefore projected points, but also the Golden Bears’ relays.
Expect Cal to outperform the psych sheets. In turn, that will affect points distribution across the rest of the top teams.
Four teams with less than 10 swimmers (not including relay swimmers) are expected to earn a spot in the top 10. With just six swimmers, Notre Dame is expected to edge out Texas for 10th place. That would be a huge jump for the Fighting Irish, who finished 18th last season.
Tennessee is the highest-placed of the top 10 teams with fewer than 10 swimmers. The Volunteers are bringing nine swimmers qualified for individual events. If nobody scratches, they will have 12 individual swims. But it’s their relays that are doing the heavy lifting; they are expected to score 122 relay points and 19.5 points more than they’ll earn in their individual events.
The other two teams in the top 10 with less than 10 individual event swimmers are Georgia (9) and Virginia Tech (8).
Projected Points Per Event
More than anything, this table highlights how dominant the Sun Devils have been this season. They’re seeded 1st in four of the five relays, giving them a high ceiling to meet in Indianapolis. The only event they aren’t expected to score points in is the 100 breaststroke. Florida is the only other team projected to score in all but one event. In the Gators case, they aren’t expected to score in the 200 fly.
|Rank
|School
|200 Medley Relay
|800 Free Relay
|500 Free
|200 IM
|50 Free
|200 Free Relay
|400 IM
|100 Fly
|200 Free
|100 Breast
|100 Back
|400 Medley Relay
|1650 Free
|200 Back
|100 Free
|200 Breast
|200 Fly
|400 Free Relay
|1
|Arizona State
|40
|40
|41
|43
|23.5
|32
|53
|13.5
|12
|0
|20
|40
|25
|36
|22
|30
|27
|40
|2
|Florida
|34
|34
|16
|1
|24
|40
|25
|32
|33
|20
|26
|34
|29
|17
|31
|13
|0
|34
|3
|Cal
|32
|30
|15
|16
|5
|22
|0
|2
|21
|18.5
|17.5
|30
|0
|21
|28
|0
|14
|26
|4
|NC State
|28
|24
|0
|17
|9
|34
|5
|30
|0
|0
|15
|26
|25
|5
|6
|7
|16
|28
|5
|Tennessee
|30
|0
|0
|0
|34
|30
|0
|0
|15
|8
|3.5
|32
|0
|0
|31
|0
|11
|30
|6
|Indiana
|26
|22
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|16.5
|1.5
|2.5
|12
|28
|0
|5
|0
|30
|25
|18
|7
|Virginia Tech
|18
|6
|0
|7
|11
|24
|0
|17
|0
|16
|0
|26
|0
|0
|7
|20
|0
|24
|8
|Georgia
|10
|32
|21
|0
|0
|4
|25
|0
|9
|0
|20
|2
|0
|30
|8
|0
|2
|10
|9
|Stanford
|8
|28
|7
|12
|0
|14
|15
|17
|1.5
|15
|0
|14
|3
|2
|0
|0
|17
|12
|10
|Notre Dame
|4
|4
|0
|0
|22.5
|18
|0
|0
|16
|0
|1.5
|18
|0
|6
|20
|0
|0
|32
|11
|Texas
|24
|12
|6
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16.5
|6
|14
|6
|0
|11
|0
|5
|0
|8
|12
|Auburn
|22
|18
|14
|0
|1
|10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9.5
|12
|1
|22
|0
|0
|0
|6
|13
|Michigan
|6
|6
|0
|15
|0
|6
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|22
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|14
|14
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|5
|13
|28
|0
|0
|0
|18.5
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|15
|Alabama
|0
|14
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|22
|16
|Louisville
|0
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|12
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|17
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|16
|6
|0
|8
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|18
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|13
|0
|12
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Ohio State
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Penn State
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Florida State
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|22
|USC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|0
|0
|0
|12
|0
|23
|Arizona
|14
|2
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|24
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|24
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|27
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|0
|29
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|30
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|30
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|32
|LSU
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|33
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|34
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Projected Score Progression
Arizona State is expected to grab the lead in the opening event and keep rolling from there, building their lead as the meet progresses.
Meanwhile, we’re looking at a close race for a spot in the top 10. Notre Dame is expected to be 12th heading into the 400 free relay, behind Texas and Auburn. But their sprint freestyle depth is expected to vault them into the top 10: their 400 free relay is ranked 3rd in the NCAA.
|Rank
|School
|200 Medley Relay
|800 Free Relay
|500 Free
|200 IM
|50 Free
|200 Free Relay
|400 IM
|100 Fly
|200 Free
|100 Breast
|100 Back
|400 Medley Relay
|1650 Free
|200 Back
|100 Free
|200 Breast
|200 Fly
|400 Free Relay
|1
|Arizona State
|40
|80
|121
|164
|187.5
|219.5
|272.5
|286
|298
|298
|318
|358
|383
|419
|441
|471
|498
|538
|2
|Florida
|34
|68
|84
|85
|109
|149
|174
|206
|239
|259
|285
|319
|348
|365
|396
|409
|409
|443
|3
|Cal
|32
|62
|77
|93
|98
|120
|120
|122
|143
|161.5
|179
|209
|209
|230
|258
|258
|272
|298
|4
|NC State
|28
|52
|52
|69
|78
|112
|117
|147
|147
|147
|162
|188
|213
|218
|224
|231
|247
|275
|5
|Tennessee
|30
|30
|30
|30
|64
|94
|94
|94
|109
|117
|120.5
|152.5
|152.5
|152.5
|183.5
|183.5
|194.5
|224.5
|6
|Indiana
|26
|48
|48
|50
|50
|52
|55
|71.5
|73
|75.5
|87.5
|115.5
|115.5
|120.5
|120.5
|150.5
|175.5
|193.5
|7
|Virginia Tech
|18
|24
|24
|31
|42
|66
|66
|83
|83
|99
|99
|125
|125
|125
|132
|152
|152
|176
|8
|Georgia
|10
|42
|63
|63
|63
|67
|92
|92
|101
|101
|121
|123
|123
|153
|161
|161
|163
|173
|9
|Stanford
|8
|36
|43
|55
|55
|69
|84
|101
|102.5
|117.5
|117.5
|131.5
|134.5
|136.5
|136.5
|136.5
|153.5
|165.5
|10
|Notre Dame
|4
|8
|8
|8
|30.5
|48.5
|48.5
|48.5
|64.5
|64.5
|66
|84
|84
|90
|110
|110
|110
|142
|11
|Texas
|24
|36
|42
|66
|66
|66
|66
|66
|82.5
|88.5
|102.5
|108.5
|108.5
|119.5
|119.5
|124.5
|124.5
|132.5
|12
|Auburn
|22
|40
|54
|54
|55
|65
|66
|66
|66
|66
|75.5
|87.5
|88.5
|110.5
|110.5
|110.5
|110.5
|116.5
|13
|Michigan
|6
|12
|12
|27
|27
|33
|33
|45
|45
|45
|45
|67
|67
|67
|67
|67
|89
|103
|14
|Virginia
|0
|0
|0
|5
|18
|46
|46
|46
|46
|64.5
|64.5
|74.5
|74.5
|74.5
|74.5
|74.5
|74.5
|78.5
|15
|Alabama
|0
|14
|23
|23
|23
|23
|23
|23
|45.5
|45.5
|45.5
|45.5
|45.5
|45.5
|45.5
|45.5
|45.5
|67.5
|16
|Louisville
|0
|26
|26
|26
|26
|26
|26
|26
|30
|42
|42
|50
|50
|50
|50
|62
|62
|62
|17
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|0
|9
|9
|9
|25
|31
|31
|39
|39
|43
|43
|43
|43
|58
|58
|58
|18
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|13
|13
|25
|51
|51
|51
|51
|51
|51
|51
|51
|51
|51
|51
|51
|51
|19
|Ohio State
|0
|10
|10
|10
|10
|10
|16
|16
|19
|19
|19
|19
|47
|47
|47
|47
|47
|47
|20
|Penn State
|12
|12
|12
|12
|12
|12
|12
|12
|12
|25
|36
|36
|36
|36
|36
|36
|36
|36
|21
|Florida State
|0
|0
|2
|2
|2
|14
|14
|14
|14
|28
|28
|28
|28
|28
|28
|28
|28
|30
|22
|USC
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|16
|16
|16
|28
|28
|23
|Arizona
|14
|16
|16
|16
|16
|24
|24
|24
|24
|24
|24
|24
|24
|24
|24
|24
|24
|24
|24
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|11
|17
|17
|17
|17
|17
|17
|24
|BYU
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4
|4
|4
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|13
|17
|17
|24
|Penn
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17
|17
|17
|27
|SMU
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|15
|28
|Missouri
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|5
|10
|10
|29
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|7
|30
|Brown
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|6
|30
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|32
|LSU
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
|4
|4
|4
|33
|Towson
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.5
|2.5
|2.5
|2.5
|2.5
|2.5
|2.5
|2.5
|2.5
|34
|Utah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
Individual Scorers
|Event 1
|Seed
|Time
|Event 2
|Seed
|Time
|Event 3
|Seed
|Time
|Marchand,
|Leon
|JR
|Arizona St
|60
|500 Free
|1
|4:06.18
|400 IM
|1
|3:34.66
|200 Breast
|1
|1:48.60
|Kos,
|Hubert
|SO
|Arizona St
|60
|200 IM
|1
|1:38.77
|100 Back
|1
|43.75
|200 Back
|1
|1:35.69
|Liendo,
|Joshua
|SO
|Florida
|54
|50 Free
|2
|18.55
|100 Fly
|1
|43.89
|100 Free
|2
|40.82
|Guiliano,
|Christopher
|JR
|Notre Dame
|52
|50 Free
|3
|18.57
|200 Free
|3
|1:31.16
|100 Free
|1
|40.62
|Crooks,
|Jordan
|JR
|Tennessee
|51
|50 Free
|1
|17.99
|200 Free
|4
|1:31.17
|100 Free
|3
|40.90
|Sarkany,
|Zalan
|SO
|Arizona St
|46
|500 Free
|2
|4:09.19
|400 IM
|9
|3:40.50
|1650 Free
|1
|14:23.01
|Lasco,
|Destin
|SR
|California
|46
|200 IM
|3
|1:40.16
|100 Back
|3
|44.28
|200 Back
|5
|1:38.34
|Kharun,
|Ilya
|FR
|Arizona St
|39.5
|50 Free
|10
|18.82
|100 Fly
|5
|44.32
|200 Fly
|1
|1:37.93
|Coll Marti,
|Carles
|SR
|Virginia Tech
|39
|200 IM
|10
|1:41.51
|100 Breast
|3
|50.95
|200 Breast
|3
|1:50.08
|Cohen Groumi,
|Gal
|JR
|Michigan
|38
|200 IM
|4
|1:40.48
|100 Fly
|10
|44.6
|200 Fly
|3
|1:39.60
|Modglin,
|William
|FR
|Texas
|38
|200 IM
|6
|1:41.01
|100 Back
|5
|44.49
|200 Back
|8
|1:38.99
|McDuff,
|Macguire
|JR
|Florida
|38
|50 Free
|13
|18.87
|200 Free
|1
|1:30.64
|100 Free
|5
|41.30
|Marshall,
|Jonathon
|FR
|Florida
|34
|200 Free
|44
|1:34.75
|100 Back
|2
|44.12
|200 Back
|2
|1:36.68
|mcdonald,
|owen
|SO
|Arizona St
|33
|200 IM
|2
|1:39.35
|100 Back
|31
|45.59
|200 Back
|3
|1:37.70
|Minakov,
|Andrei
|JR
|Stanford
|33
|50 Free
|33
|19.29
|100 Fly
|3
|44.16
|200 Fly
|2
|1:38.61
|Schlicht,
|David
|SR
|Arizona St
|32
|200 IM
|11
|1:41.68
|400 IM
|2
|3:37.97
|200 Breast
|9
|1:51.41
|Ramadan,
|Youssef
|SR
|Virginia Tech
|31
|50 Free
|8
|18.79
|100 Fly
|2
|44.06
|100 Free
|14
|41.68
|Linscheer,
|Giovanni
|SO
|Florida
|30
|500 Free
|14
|4:13.10
|400 IM
|6
|3:39.61
|1650 Free
|5
|14:38.78
|Magahey,
|Jacob
|SR
|Georgia
|29
|500 Free
|3
|4:09.38
|400 IM
|8
|3:39.67
|200 Fly
|15
|1:41.28
|Jett,
|Gabriel
|JR
|California
|29
|500 Free
|4
|4:10.43
|200 Free
|5
|1:31.78
|200 Fly
|18
|1:41.33
|Santos,
|Guilherme
|SO
|Tennessee
|29
|50 Free
|5
|18.7
|100 Fly
|38
|45.87
|100 Free
|4
|40.99
|Savickas,
|Aleksas
|SO
|Florida
|28
|200 IM
|63
|1:45.93
|100 Breast
|4
|51.01
|200 Breast
|6
|1:50.42
|Dolan,
|Jack
|Grad
|Arizona St
|28
|50 Free
|4
|18.61
|100 Back
|18
|45.07
|100 Free
|6
|41.38
|Burns,
|Brendan
|Grad
|Indiana
|28
|100 Back
|7
|44.62
|200 Back
|13
|1:39.50
|200 Fly
|7
|1:40.24
|Frankel,
|Tomer
|SR
|Indiana
|26.5
|100 Fly
|5
|44.32
|200 Fly
|6
|1:39.80
|Hawke,
|Charlie
|JR
|Alabama
|26
|500 Free
|9
|4:11.62
|200 Free
|2
|1:30.75
|100 Free
|38
|42.31
|Grum,
|Ian
|Grad
|Georgia
|26
|200 IM
|45
|1:44.15
|400 IM
|5
|3:39.48
|200 Back
|7
|1:38.88
|Mitchell,
|Jacob
|SR
|Florida
|25
|500 Free
|7
|4:11.28
|200 Free
|6
|1:31.84
|1650 Free
|20
|14:48.21
|Nelson,
|Baylor
|SO
|Texas A&M
|25
|200 IM
|9
|1:41.33
|400 IM
|3
|3:38.05
|200 Breast
|18
|1:52.43
|Petrashov,
|Denis
|Grad
|Louisville
|24
|100 Breast
|7
|51.10
|200 Breast
|7
|1:50.81
|Polonsky,
|Ron
|JR
|Stanford
|23
|200 IM
|7
|1:41.25
|100 Breast
|8
|51.17
|200 Breast
|17
|1:52.27
|Sanchez,
|Alexander
|SR
|Texas A&M
|23
|200 IM
|21
|1:42.55
|100 Breast
|9
|51.19
|200 Breast
|4
|1:50.36
|Maurer,
|Rex
|FR
|Stanford
|22
|500 Free
|10
|4:11.88
|400 IM
|4
|3:38.10
|200 Back
|17
|1:39.75
|Dunham,
|Bradley
|Grad
|Georgia
|22
|500 Free
|48
|4:17.80
|100 Back
|10
|44.91
|200 Back
|4
|1:37.80
|Bustos,
|Arsenio
|JR
|NC State
|21
|200 IM
|5
|1:40.75
|100 Fly
|54
|46.99
|200 Breast
|10
|1:51.53
|Miller,
|Lukas
|SR
|NC State
|21
|50 Free
|32
|19.18
|100 Fly
|4
|44.17
|100 Free
|11
|41.50
|Chmielewski,
|Krzysztof
|FR
|Southern Cali
|19
|500 Free
|19
|4:13.84
|1650 Free
|3
|14:37.74
|200 Fly
|14
|1:41.20
|Nichols,
|Noah
|SR
|Virginia
|18.5
|200 IM
|38
|1:43.73
|100 Breast
|1
|50.89
|200 Breast
|26
|1:53.06
|Bell,
|Liam
|Grad
|California
|18.5
|50 Free
|54
|19.61
|100 Breast
|1
|50.89
|200 Breast
|32
|1:54.01
|Seeliger,
|Bjorn
|SR
|California
|17.5
|50 Free
|12
|18.85
|100 Back
|15
|44.99
|100 Free
|8
|41.41
|Fallon,
|Matthew
|JR
|Penn
|17
|500 Free
|47
|4:17.31
|100 Breast
|29
|51.89
|200 Breast
|2
|1:49.75
|Clark,
|Charles
|SR
|Ohio St
|17
|1650 Free
|2
|14:35.00
|Stoffle,
|Aidan
|Grad
|Auburn
|16.5
|100 Back
|13
|44.98
|200 Back
|6
|1:38.57
|Taylor,
|Andrew
|FR
|Florida
|16
|500 Free
|16
|4:13.48
|400 IM
|35
|3:44.81
|1650 Free
|4
|14:38.41
|Van Renen,
|Ruard
|SO
|Georgia
|16
|50 Free
|47
|19.53
|100 Back
|6
|44.5
|200 Back
|14
|1:39.54
|Rose,
|Oludare
|SR
|California
|16
|100 Fly
|15
|44.98
|200 Fly
|5
|1:39.76
|Mathias,
|Mason
|JR
|Auburn
|15
|500 Free
|5
|4:11.03
|200 Free
|45
|1:35.00
|1650 Free
|16
|14:46.50
|Soloveychik,
|Bar
|JR
|Minnesota
|15
|500 Free
|8
|4:11.49
|200 Free
|34
|1:33.37
|1650 Free
|13
|14:45.59
|Stoffle,
|Nathaniel
|JR
|Auburn
|15
|50 Free
|55
|19.63
|100 Back
|11
|44.93
|200 Back
|9
|1:39.01
|Bowers,
|Noah
|Grad
|NC State
|15
|100 Fly
|19
|45.04
|200 Free
|47
|1:35.17
|200 Fly
|4
|1:39.65
|Stokowski,
|Kacper
|Grad
|NC State
|15
|100 Fly
|34
|45.59
|100 Back
|4
|44.36
|200 Back
|29
|1:40.61
|Koski,
|Tomas
|FR
|Georgia
|14
|500 Free
|12
|4:12.29
|200 Free
|9
|1:31.93
|100 Free
|65
|42.95
|Varjasi,
|Peter
|Grad
|Florida St
|14
|50 Free
|37
|19.34
|100 Breast
|5
|51.07
|100 Free
|37
|42.30
|Yep,
|Jassen
|SR
|Indiana
|14
|100 Breast
|17
|51.49
|200 Breast
|5
|1:50.40
|Aslan,
|Yigit
|JR
|Wisconsin
|13
|500 Free
|6
|4:11.20
|200 Free
|43
|1:34.74
|1650 Free
|31
|14:55.20
|Dant,
|Ross
|Grad
|NC State
|13
|500 Free
|32
|4:15.05
|1650 Free
|6
|14:39.34
|Hoagland,
|Jack
|Grad
|SMU
|13
|500 Free
|38
|4:15.61
|400 IM
|13
|3:41.19
|1650 Free
|9
|14:44.08
|Tiffany,
|Jordan
|FR
|Brigham Young
|13
|200 IM
|13
|1:41.88
|100 Fly
|9
|44.51
|100 Free
|35
|42.25
|Brownstead,
|Matthew
|SR
|Virginia
|13
|50 Free
|6
|18.74
|100 Back
|24
|45.26
|100 Free
|17
|41.85
|Sammon,
|Patrick
|JR
|Arizona St
|13
|50 Free
|39
|19.36
|200 Free
|7
|1:31.87
|100 Free
|16
|41.77
|LAZZERINI,
|Mariano
|SO
|Penn St
|13
|50 Free
|61
|19.71
|100 Breast
|6
|51.08
|200 Breast
|23
|1:52.94
|Lloyd,
|Kenneth
|SR
|NC State
|12
|500 Free
|29
|4:14.87
|400 IM
|26
|3:42.54
|1650 Free
|7
|14:41.32
|Laur,
|Mason
|JR
|Florida
|12
|200 IM
|36
|1:43.70
|400 IM
|7
|3:39.65
|200 Fly
|27
|1:42.00
|Torepe-Ormsby,
|Taiko
|SO
|Wisconsin
|12
|50 Free
|7
|18.76
|100 Fly
|51
|46.37
|100 Free
|23
|42.10
|Chaney,
|Adam
|SR
|Florida
|12
|50 Free
|14
|18.91
|100 Back
|9
|44.87
|100 Free
|27
|42.17
|Alexy,
|John
|JR
|California
|12
|50 Free
|17
|18.97
|200 Free
|27
|1:32.74
|100 Free
|7
|41.40
|Buff,
|Scott
|FR
|Florida
|12
|50 Free
|60
|19.70
|100 Fly
|7
|44.38
|100 Back
|26
|45.29
|Hayes,
|Aiden
|JR
|NC State
|12
|100 Fly
|8
|44.41
|100 Back
|17
|45.01
|200 Fly
|16
|1:41.31
|Carrozza,
|Coby
|SR
|Texas
|11.5
|500 Free
|11
|4:11.95
|200 Free
|11
|1:31.97
|100 Free
|62
|42.83
|Campbell,
|Samuel
|SO
|Ohio St
|11
|500 Free
|36
|4:15.49
|400 IM
|32
|3:43.95
|1650 Free
|8
|14:42.63
|Hobson,
|Luke
|JR
|Texas
|11
|500 Free
|37
|4:15.56
|200 Free
|8
|1:31.88
|100 Free
|68
|43.10
|Germonprez,
|Nathaniel
|FR
|Texas
|11
|200 IM
|8
|1:41.29
|200 Free
|32
|1:33.00
|100 Free
|34
|42.24
|Foster,
|Jacob
|Grad
|Texas
|11
|200 IM
|60
|1:45.46
|100 Breast
|11
|51.22
|200 Breast
|12
|1:51.78
|Ray,
|Tyler
|SO
|Michigan
|11
|50 Free
|44
|19.47
|100 Fly
|12
|44.77
|200 Fly
|11
|1:40.80
|Morley,
|Cooper
|SO
|Penn St
|11
|50 Free
|67
|19.78
|100 Back
|8
|44.74
|200 Back
|33
|1:41.16
|Espernberger,
|Martin
|SO
|Tennessee
|11
|100 Fly
|52
|46.41
|200 Fly
|8
|1:40.47
|Matheny,
|Joshua
|JR
|Indiana
|11
|100 Breast
|23
|51.69
|200 Breast
|8
|1:51.13
|Kulow,
|Jonathan
|SO
|Arizona St
|10
|50 Free
|15
|18.92
|100 Fly
|27
|45.3
|100 Free
|9
|41.44
|McCarty,
|Quintin
|FR
|NC State
|9
|50 Free
|9
|18.80
|100 Back
|34
|45.72
|100 Free
|18
|41.88
|Chmielewski,
|Michal
|FR
|Southern Cali
|9
|100 Fly
|46
|46.06
|100 Back
|45
|46.84
|200 Fly
|9
|1:40.63
|Diehl,
|Daniel
|FR
|NC State
|8
|200 IM
|14
|1:41.97
|200 Free
|24
|1:32.72
|200 Back
|12
|1:39.30
|Martter,
|Cale
|SO
|Arizona St
|8
|200 IM
|20
|1:42.28
|400 IM
|10
|3:40.53
|200 Breast
|16
|1:52.19
|Branzell,
|Reese
|JR
|Georgia
|8
|50 Free
|42
|19.38
|200 Free
|19
|1:32.26
|100 Free
|9
|41.44
|Crisci,
|Flynn
|Grad
|Tennessee
|8
|50 Free
|53
|19.60
|100 Breast
|9
|51.19
|200 Breast
|42
|1:57.15
|Jones,
|Jackson
|FR
|California
|7
|500 Free
|18
|4:13.73
|200 Free
|35
|1:33.43
|200 Back
|10
|1:39.18
|Kilavuz,
|Mert
|JR
|Georgia Tech
|7
|500 Free
|49
|4:17.95
|1650 Free
|10
|14:44.15
|Colson,
|Alexander
|Grad
|Arizona St
|7
|200 IM
|41
|1:44.03
|100 Fly
|41
|45.9
|200 Fly
|10
|1:40.78
|Hanson,
|Robin
|JR
|California
|7
|50 Free
|45
|19.49
|200 Free
|10
|1:31.95
|100 Free
|63
|42.93
|Elaraby,
|Abdelrahman
|Grad
|Notre Dame
|6.5
|50 Free
|10
|18.82
|100 Fly
|17
|45.03
|100 Free
|30
|42.19
|Sandidge,
|Levi
|SO
|Kentucky
|6
|500 Free
|59
|4:21.45
|400 IM
|40
|3:46.05
|1650 Free
|11
|14:44.24
|Jankovics,
|Tristan
|SO
|Ohio St
|6
|200 IM
|25
|1:42.76
|400 IM
|11
|3:40.89
|200 Back
|40
|1:43.62
|Kelly,
|John
|JR
|Brown
|6
|200 IM
|41
|1:44.03
|100 Breast
|21
|51.58
|200 Breast
|11
|1:51.63
|Foote,
|Connor
|SO
|Texas A&M
|6
|50 Free
|17
|18.97
|100 Fly
|11
|44.76
|100 Free
|25
|42.13
|Janton,
|Tommy
|SO
|Notre Dame
|6
|100 Fly
|50
|46.36
|100 Back
|21
|45.17
|200 Back
|11
|1:39.21
|Alves,
|Kaique
|JR
|Alabama
|5.5
|200 IM
|39
|1:43.89
|200 Free
|11
|1:31.97
|100 Free
|36
|42.28
|Brooks,
|Finlay
|JR
|Indiana
|5.5
|50 Free
|41
|19.37
|100 Fly
|14
|44.84
|100 Breast
|14
|51.30
|Matheson,
|Daniel
|JR
|Arizona St
|5
|500 Free
|28
|4:14.81
|400 IM
|20
|3:42.07
|1650 Free
|12
|14:44.85
|Ponsler,
|Kyle
|SO
|NC State
|5
|500 Free
|33
|4:15.11
|400 IM
|12
|3:41.18
|200 Back
|41
|1:43.76
|Connery,
|Timothy
|JR
|Virginia
|5
|200 IM
|12
|1:41.86
|100 Fly
|37
|45.85
|100 Back
|38
|46.14
|Smith,
|Julian
|JR
|Florida
|5
|200 IM
|23
|1:42.61
|100 Breast
|12
|51.26
|100 Free
|21
|42.07
|Barnett,
|Toby
|FR
|Indiana
|5
|200 IM
|44
|1:44.13
|400 IM
|14
|3:41.37
|200 Breast
|15
|1:51.95
|Bochenski,
|Grant
|JR
|Missouri
|5
|50 Free
|57
|19.67
|100 Back
|12
|44.96
|100 Free
|49
|42.56
|Zubik,
|Jan
|SO
|Missouri
|5
|100 Fly
|39
|45.89
|100 Back
|50
|47.3
|200 Fly
|12
|1:40.95
|Jensen,
|Matthew
|SR
|California
|5
|100 Fly
|49
|46.23
|100 Breast
|29
|51.89
|100 Free
|12
|41.57
|Hill,
|Julian
|Grad
|Arizona St
|4
|500 Free
|13
|4:12.37
|200 Free
|17
|1:32.06
|100 Free
|52
|42.60
|Fan,
|Zhier
|SO
|Stanford
|4
|200 IM
|48
|1:44.45
|100 Breast
|13
|51.29
|200 Breast
|21
|1:52.68
|Whitfield,
|Brendan
|FR
|Virginia Tech
|4
|50 Free
|26
|19.10
|200 Free
|23
|1:32.50
|100 Free
|13
|41.61
|Henderson,
|Noah
|Grad
|NC State
|4
|50 Free
|30
|19.13
|100 Fly
|13
|44.8
|100 Free
|42
|42.40
|Brooks,
|Guy
|SO
|Louisville
|4
|50 Free
|65
|19.77
|200 Free
|13
|1:32.00
|100 Free
|43
|42.41
|Pouch,
|Ananias
|Grad
|Virginia Tech
|4
|100 Breast
|31
|51.98
|200 Breast
|13
|1:51.86
|Prolo,
|Bradley
|Grad
|Brigham Young
|4
|100 Breast
|36
|53.04
|200 Fly
|13
|1:41.15
|Lierz,
|Harrison
|SR
|Tennessee
|3.5
|100 Fly
|31
|45.40
|100 Back
|13
|44.98
|200 Back
|32
|1:40.84
|Navikonis,
|Tomas
|SO
|Ohio St
|3
|500 Free
|39
|4:15.65
|200 Free
|14
|1:32.01
|100 Free
|33
|42.22
|Custer,
|Liam
|SO
|Stanford
|3
|500 Free
|57
|4:19.82
|400 IM
|43
|3:49.07
|1650 Free
|14
|14:46.22
|Reich,
|Maxwell
|SR
|Indiana
|3
|100 Breast
|26
|51.87
|200 Breast
|14
|1:51.89
|Benzing,
|Brian
|SR
|Towson
|2.5
|200 IM
|33
|1:43.13
|100 Breast
|14
|51.30
|200 Breast
|35
|1:54.64
|Yanchev,
|Yordan
|SR
|Florida St
|2
|500 Free
|15
|4:13.35
|200 Free
|37
|1:33.77
|1650 Free
|37
|15:10.08
|Nagy,
|Christopher
|SR
|Minnesota
|2
|500 Free
|59
|4:21.45
|1650 Free
|15
|14:46.36
|Barr,
|Luke
|JR
|Indiana
|2
|200 IM
|15
|1:42.00
|100 Back
|36
|45.83
|100 Free
|70
|43.43
|Fields,
|Wyatt
|JR
|SMU
|2
|200 IM
|59
|1:45.45
|400 IM
|15
|3:41.42
|200 Fly
|33
|1:42.76
|Hribar,
|Jere
|FR
|LSU
|2
|50 Free
|19
|18.99
|200 Free
|50
|1:35.70
|100 Free
|15
|41.76
|Sequeira,
|Aaron
|JR
|Stanford
|2
|100 Fly
|20
|45.09
|100 Back
|22
|45.23
|200 Back
|15
|1:39.62
|Miroslaw,
|Rafael
|JR
|Indiana
|1.5
|500 Free
|24
|4:14.40
|200 Free
|15
|1:32.03
|100 Free
|47
|42.54
|McFadden,
|Henry
|FR
|Stanford
|1.5
|500 Free
|44
|4:16.61
|200 Free
|15
|1:32.03
|100 Free
|50
|42.58
|Filion,
|Tanner
|Grad
|Notre Dame
|1.5
|100 Fly
|33
|45.47
|100 Back
|15
|44.99
|200 Back
|34
|1:41.50
|Gonzalez Pinero,
|Joaquin
|JR
|Florida
|1
|200 IM
|16
|1:42.07
|400 IM
|33
|3:44.47
|200 Fly
|18
|1:41.33
|Rathle,
|Jacques
|JR
|Auburn
|1
|200 IM
|35
|1:43.42
|400 IM
|16
|3:41.52
|200 Breast
|34
|1:54.37
|Tirheimer,
|Logan
|SR
|Auburn
|1
|50 Free
|16
|18.95
|100 Free
|23
|42.10
|Gu,
|Kaihan
|SO
|Stanford
|1
|50 Free
|35
|19.31
|100 Fly
|16
|44.99
|100 Free
|28
|42.18
|Horner,
|Alfred
|Grad
|Utah
|1
|100 Breast
|16
|51.32
|100 Free
|71
|43.45
|200 Breast
|31
|1:53.37
|Van Westering,
|Kai
|SO
|Indiana
|1
|100 Back
|28
|45.43
|200 Back
|16
|1:39.74
The fact that Texas has won 5 of the past 10 team titles, and 3 more runner ups… but are now projected to get… 11th?!!? Is crazy
An argument could be made that Eddie should have retired a few years ago (for good) to make room for some new energy under Wyatt
It’s amazing that we get into these periods where it feels like a dynasty might never end, but inevitably they always do. It’s always cyclical, especially in modern sport.
I hope and believe the meet will be closer than the psych sheets would have us believe. A tight race for second will certainly kick the meet drama up a notch. I hope the 400 FR is meaningful.
However, at this point I’m perfectly willing to acknowledge our new Sun Devil swimming overlords. Cal had a great run and will certainly be back. Can’t wait for these next 2 weeks!
Ray Looze 2024 NCAA Men’s Swimming Coach of the Year!
Ray has done a great job but his team finished fourth last year and are projected to finish 6th this year. I don’t see any way coach of the year honors could go to anyone other than Bob Bowman.
I still think cal will finish 2nd behind ASU but it’s not going to be real close in the end for that
Alexy and Lasco Rose the Jett to the top
When was the last time Texas finished outside the top 10
UT austin was established in 1883 so probably 1882 🙂
Notre Dame finishing in front of Texas?
I’ll bet shamrocks and longhorns that doesn’t happen.
200+ point gap?? There’s no way Cal is closing that.
And NC State in 4th, again.
Texas ending up in 6th place is my prediction. But there’s a case to be made they end up in 4th. Their divers look really good this year and Hobson + Foster will be a huge boost.
Yeah I don’t think it’s uncloseable, but it’s going to take something huge to happen.
Here are some middle-of-the-road estimates of where those guys could rise to at NCAAs:
-Seeliger is projected 17.5. He could be 35. +17.5
-Alexy is projected 12. He could be 45. +33
-Jett is 29. He could be 40. +11
-Rose is 16. He could be 40. +24
-Lasco is 46. He could be 50. +4
+ a diver who scored on platform last year (3 points).
So there you’ve got +95 or so. So even that knocks it down to, IDK, 140 point margin?
Then the relays can probably get another +30 or so if they’re on.
So let’s… Read more »