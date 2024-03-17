Scored Psych Sheets For Men’s NCAAs Project ASU Will Dominate En Route To First Title

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Division I Men’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships are quickly approaching. The psych sheets have dropped and cut lines are out. That means it’s time to take a closer look at the numbers before the teams descend on Indianapolis.

It is important to note that these calculations do not include diving points and are based solely on the official (pre-scratch) psych sheets. They’re a good starting point for evaluating NCAA Championship performance. For example, Arizona State is projected to be about 100 points ahead of Cal after day 2 of the meet. If that lead is, say,

The scored psych sheets project that the Arizona State men will claim their first NCAA title in commanding fashion with 538 points. Meanwhile, Florida is expected to take second (443 points) with Cal, the two-time defending champions, in third (298 points).

ASU’s dominance throughout the regular season and en route to their second straight PAC-12 title win certainly make them the favorites heading into the meet.

Typically, the psych sheets provide a reliable estimate of how the meet will run. Last year for example, Cal was projected to repeat as champions with 453.5 points. They won with 482 points.

Rank School Total Individual Relays Top 16 Individuals Top 24 Individuals Top 16 Relays 1 Arizona St 538 345.5 192 28 36 5 2 Florida 443 267 176 23 32 5 3 California 298 158 140 15 21 5 4 NC State 275 135 140 15 24 5 5 Tennessee 224.5 102.5 122 8 9 4 6 Indiana 193.5 97.5 96 15 18 5 7 Virginia Tech 176 78 98 8 10 5 8 Georgia 173 115 58 12 16 5 9 Stanford 165.5 89.5 76 11 20 5 10 Notre Dame 142 66 76 6 10 5 11 Texas 132.5 82.5 50 9 9 4 12 Auburn 116.5 48.5 68 8 12 5 13 Michigan 103 49 54 5 9 5 14 Virginia 78.5 36.5 42 3 5 3 15 Alabama 67.5 31.5 36 3 5 2 16 Louisville 62 28 34 3 8 2 17 Texas A&M 58 54 4 5 9 1 18 Wisconsin 51 25 26 2 5 1 19 Ohio St 47 37 10 4 6 1 20 Penn St 36 24 12 2 3 1 21 Florida St 30 16 14 2 3 2 22 Southern Cali 28 28 0 3 8 0 23 Arizona 24 0 24 0 3 3 24 Brigham Young 17 17 0 3 3 0 24 Minnesota 17 17 0 3 5 0 24 Penn 17 17 0 1 1 0 27 SMU 15 15 0 3 4 0 28 Missouri 10 10 0 2 2 0 29 Georgia Tech 7 7 0 1 3 0 30 Brown 6 6 0 1 2 0 30 Kentucky 6 6 0 1 2 0 32 LSU 4 2 2 1 3 1 33 Towson 2.5 2.5 0 1 1 0 34 Utah 1 1 0 1 1 0 Army 0 0 0 0 1 0 Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 1 0 Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0 GW 0 0 0 0 1 0 Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0 Northwestern 0 0 0 0 1 0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 SIUC (M) 0 0 0 0 0 0 South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 UNC 0 0 0 0 2 0 Hawaii 0 0 0 0 0 0

However, these numbers may be softer than they usually are. That’s largely because Cal sent a group of their best swimmers (Jack Alexy, Destin Lasco, Gabriel Jett, and Dare Rose) to the Westmont Pro Swim instead of PAC-12s. Bjorn Seeliger did not compete in Federal Way either. Not only does that affect these swimmers individual seeds and therefore projected points, but also the Golden Bears’ relays.

Expect Cal to outperform the psych sheets. In turn, that will affect points distribution across the rest of the top teams.

Four teams with less than 10 swimmers (not including relay swimmers) are expected to earn a spot in the top 10. With just six swimmers, Notre Dame is expected to edge out Texas for 10th place. That would be a huge jump for the Fighting Irish, who finished 18th last season.

Tennessee is the highest-placed of the top 10 teams with fewer than 10 swimmers. The Volunteers are bringing nine swimmers qualified for individual events. If nobody scratches, they will have 12 individual swims. But it’s their relays that are doing the heavy lifting; they are expected to score 122 relay points and 19.5 points more than they’ll earn in their individual events.

The other two teams in the top 10 with less than 10 individual event swimmers are Georgia (9) and Virginia Tech (8).

Projected Points Per Event

More than anything, this table highlights how dominant the Sun Devils have been this season. They’re seeded 1st in four of the five relays, giving them a high ceiling to meet in Indianapolis. The only event they aren’t expected to score points in is the 100 breaststroke. Florida is the only other team projected to score in all but one event. In the Gators case, they aren’t expected to score in the 200 fly.

Rank School 200 Medley Relay 800 Free Relay 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 200 Free Relay 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 400 Medley Relay 1650 Free 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly 400 Free Relay 1 Arizona State 40 40 41 43 23.5 32 53 13.5 12 0 20 40 25 36 22 30 27 40 2 Florida 34 34 16 1 24 40 25 32 33 20 26 34 29 17 31 13 0 34 3 Cal 32 30 15 16 5 22 0 2 21 18.5 17.5 30 0 21 28 0 14 26 4 NC State 28 24 0 17 9 34 5 30 0 0 15 26 25 5 6 7 16 28 5 Tennessee 30 0 0 0 34 30 0 0 15 8 3.5 32 0 0 31 0 11 30 6 Indiana 26 22 0 2 0 2 3 16.5 1.5 2.5 12 28 0 5 0 30 25 18 7 Virginia Tech 18 6 0 7 11 24 0 17 0 16 0 26 0 0 7 20 0 24 8 Georgia 10 32 21 0 0 4 25 0 9 0 20 2 0 30 8 0 2 10 9 Stanford 8 28 7 12 0 14 15 17 1.5 15 0 14 3 2 0 0 17 12 10 Notre Dame 4 4 0 0 22.5 18 0 0 16 0 1.5 18 0 6 20 0 0 32 11 Texas 24 12 6 24 0 0 0 0 16.5 6 14 6 0 11 0 5 0 8 12 Auburn 22 18 14 0 1 10 1 0 0 0 9.5 12 1 22 0 0 0 6 13 Michigan 6 6 0 15 0 6 0 12 0 0 0 22 0 0 0 0 22 14 14 Virginia 0 0 0 5 13 28 0 0 0 18.5 0 10 0 0 0 0 0 4 15 Alabama 0 14 9 0 0 0 0 0 22.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 22 16 Louisville 0 26 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 12 0 8 0 0 0 12 0 0 17 Texas A&M 0 0 0 9 0 0 16 6 0 8 0 4 0 0 0 15 0 0 18 Wisconsin 0 0 13 0 12 26 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 19 Ohio State 0 10 0 0 0 0 6 0 3 0 0 0 28 0 0 0 0 0 20 Penn State 12 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 21 Florida State 0 0 2 0 0 12 0 0 0 14 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 22 USC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 16 0 0 0 12 0 23 Arizona 14 2 0 0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 24 Minnesota 0 0 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 24 BYU 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0 24 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 17 0 0 27 SMU 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0 28 Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 29 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0 30 Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 30 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 32 LSU 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0 33 Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 34 Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Projected Score Progression

Arizona State is expected to grab the lead in the opening event and keep rolling from there, building their lead as the meet progresses.

Meanwhile, we’re looking at a close race for a spot in the top 10. Notre Dame is expected to be 12th heading into the 400 free relay, behind Texas and Auburn. But their sprint freestyle depth is expected to vault them into the top 10: their 400 free relay is ranked 3rd in the NCAA.

Rank School 200 Medley Relay 800 Free Relay 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 200 Free Relay 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 400 Medley Relay 1650 Free 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly 400 Free Relay 1 Arizona State 40 80 121 164 187.5 219.5 272.5 286 298 298 318 358 383 419 441 471 498 538 2 Florida 34 68 84 85 109 149 174 206 239 259 285 319 348 365 396 409 409 443 3 Cal 32 62 77 93 98 120 120 122 143 161.5 179 209 209 230 258 258 272 298 4 NC State 28 52 52 69 78 112 117 147 147 147 162 188 213 218 224 231 247 275 5 Tennessee 30 30 30 30 64 94 94 94 109 117 120.5 152.5 152.5 152.5 183.5 183.5 194.5 224.5 6 Indiana 26 48 48 50 50 52 55 71.5 73 75.5 87.5 115.5 115.5 120.5 120.5 150.5 175.5 193.5 7 Virginia Tech 18 24 24 31 42 66 66 83 83 99 99 125 125 125 132 152 152 176 8 Georgia 10 42 63 63 63 67 92 92 101 101 121 123 123 153 161 161 163 173 9 Stanford 8 36 43 55 55 69 84 101 102.5 117.5 117.5 131.5 134.5 136.5 136.5 136.5 153.5 165.5 10 Notre Dame 4 8 8 8 30.5 48.5 48.5 48.5 64.5 64.5 66 84 84 90 110 110 110 142 11 Texas 24 36 42 66 66 66 66 66 82.5 88.5 102.5 108.5 108.5 119.5 119.5 124.5 124.5 132.5 12 Auburn 22 40 54 54 55 65 66 66 66 66 75.5 87.5 88.5 110.5 110.5 110.5 110.5 116.5 13 Michigan 6 12 12 27 27 33 33 45 45 45 45 67 67 67 67 67 89 103 14 Virginia 0 0 0 5 18 46 46 46 46 64.5 64.5 74.5 74.5 74.5 74.5 74.5 74.5 78.5 15 Alabama 0 14 23 23 23 23 23 23 45.5 45.5 45.5 45.5 45.5 45.5 45.5 45.5 45.5 67.5 16 Louisville 0 26 26 26 26 26 26 26 30 42 42 50 50 50 50 62 62 62 17 Texas A&M 0 0 0 9 9 9 25 31 31 39 39 43 43 43 43 58 58 58 18 Wisconsin 0 0 13 13 25 51 51 51 51 51 51 51 51 51 51 51 51 51 19 Ohio State 0 10 10 10 10 10 16 16 19 19 19 19 47 47 47 47 47 47 20 Penn State 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 25 36 36 36 36 36 36 36 36 21 Florida State 0 0 2 2 2 14 14 14 14 28 28 28 28 28 28 28 28 30 22 USC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 16 16 16 16 28 28 23 Arizona 14 16 16 16 16 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 Minnesota 0 0 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 17 17 17 17 17 17 24 BYU 0 0 0 4 4 4 4 13 13 13 13 13 13 13 13 13 17 17 24 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 17 17 17 27 SMU 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 6 6 6 6 6 15 15 15 15 15 15 28 Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 5 5 5 5 5 10 10 29 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 7 7 7 7 7 30 Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 6 6 30 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 6 6 6 6 6 32 LSU 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 4 4 4 4 33 Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 34 Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1

Individual Scorers