Scored Psych Sheets For Men’s NCAAs Project ASU Will Dominate En Route To First Title

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 Division I Men’s NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships are quickly approaching. The psych sheets have dropped and cut lines are out. That means it’s time to take a closer look at the numbers before the teams descend on Indianapolis.

It is important to note that these calculations do not include diving points and are based solely on the official (pre-scratch) psych sheets. They’re a good starting point for evaluating NCAA Championship performance. For example, Arizona State is projected to be about 100 points ahead of Cal after day 2 of the meet. If that lead is, say,

The scored psych sheets project that the Arizona State men will claim their first NCAA title in commanding fashion with 538 points. Meanwhile, Florida is expected to take second (443 points) with Cal, the two-time defending champions, in third (298 points).

ASU’s dominance throughout the regular season and en route to their second straight PAC-12 title win certainly make them the favorites heading into the meet.

Typically, the psych sheets provide a reliable estimate of how the meet will run. Last year for example, Cal was projected to repeat as champions with 453.5 points. They won with 482 points.

Rank School Total Individual Relays Top 16 Individuals Top 24 Individuals Top 16 Relays
1 Arizona St 538 345.5 192 28 36 5
2 Florida 443 267 176 23 32 5
3 California 298 158 140 15 21 5
4 NC State 275 135 140 15 24 5
5 Tennessee 224.5 102.5 122 8 9 4
6 Indiana 193.5 97.5 96 15 18 5
7 Virginia Tech 176 78 98 8 10 5
8 Georgia 173 115 58 12 16 5
9 Stanford 165.5 89.5 76 11 20 5
10 Notre Dame 142 66 76 6 10 5
11 Texas 132.5 82.5 50 9 9 4
12 Auburn 116.5 48.5 68 8 12 5
13 Michigan 103 49 54 5 9 5
14 Virginia 78.5 36.5 42 3 5 3
15 Alabama 67.5 31.5 36 3 5 2
16 Louisville 62 28 34 3 8 2
17 Texas A&M 58 54 4 5 9 1
18 Wisconsin 51 25 26 2 5 1
19 Ohio St 47 37 10 4 6 1
20 Penn St 36 24 12 2 3 1
21 Florida St 30 16 14 2 3 2
22 Southern Cali 28 28 0 3 8 0
23 Arizona 24 0 24 0 3 3
24 Brigham Young 17 17 0 3 3 0
24 Minnesota 17 17 0 3 5 0
24 Penn 17 17 0 1 1 0
27 SMU 15 15 0 3 4 0
28 Missouri 10 10 0 2 2 0
29 Georgia Tech 7 7 0 1 3 0
30 Brown 6 6 0 1 2 0
30 Kentucky 6 6 0 1 2 0
32 LSU 4 2 2 1 3 1
33 Towson 2.5 2.5 0 1 1 0
34 Utah 1 1 0 1 1 0
Army 0 0 0 0 1 0
Cincinnati 0 0 0 0 1 0
Delaware 0 0 0 0 0 0
GW 0 0 0 0 1 0
Harvard 0 0 0 0 0 0
Northwestern 0 0 0 0 1 0
Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0
SIUC (M) 0 0 0 0 0 0
South Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0
UNC 0 0 0 0 2 0
Hawaii 0 0 0 0 0 0

However, these numbers may be softer than they usually are. That’s largely because Cal sent a group of their best swimmers (Jack Alexy, Destin Lasco, Gabriel Jettand Dare Rose) to the Westmont Pro Swim instead of PAC-12s. Bjorn Seeliger did not compete in Federal Way either. Not only does that affect these swimmers individual seeds and therefore projected points, but also the Golden Bears’ relays.

Expect Cal to outperform the psych sheets. In turn, that will affect points distribution across the rest of the top teams.

Four teams with less than 10 swimmers (not including relay swimmers) are expected to earn a spot in the top 10. With just six swimmers, Notre Dame is expected to edge out Texas for 10th place. That would be a huge jump for the Fighting Irish, who finished 18th last season.

Tennessee is the highest-placed of the top 10 teams with fewer than 10 swimmers. The Volunteers are bringing nine swimmers qualified for individual events. If nobody scratches, they will have 12 individual swims. But it’s their relays that are doing the heavy lifting; they are expected to score 122 relay points and 19.5 points more than they’ll earn in their individual events.

The other two teams in the top 10 with less than 10 individual event swimmers are Georgia (9) and Virginia Tech (8).

Projected Points Per Event

More than anything, this table highlights how dominant the Sun Devils have been this season. They’re seeded 1st in four of the five relays, giving them a high ceiling to meet in Indianapolis. The only event they aren’t expected to score points in is the 100 breaststroke. Florida is the only other team projected to score in all but one event. In the Gators case, they aren’t expected to score in the 200 fly.

Rank School 200 Medley Relay 800 Free Relay 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 200 Free Relay 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 400 Medley Relay 1650 Free 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly 400 Free Relay
1 Arizona State 40 40 41 43 23.5 32 53 13.5 12 0 20 40 25 36 22 30 27 40
2 Florida 34 34 16 1 24 40 25 32 33 20 26 34 29 17 31 13 0 34
3 Cal 32 30 15 16 5 22 0 2 21 18.5 17.5 30 0 21 28 0 14 26
4 NC State 28 24 0 17 9 34 5 30 0 0 15 26 25 5 6 7 16 28
5 Tennessee 30 0 0 0 34 30 0 0 15 8 3.5 32 0 0 31 0 11 30
6 Indiana 26 22 0 2 0 2 3 16.5 1.5 2.5 12 28 0 5 0 30 25 18
7 Virginia Tech 18 6 0 7 11 24 0 17 0 16 0 26 0 0 7 20 0 24
8 Georgia 10 32 21 0 0 4 25 0 9 0 20 2 0 30 8 0 2 10
9 Stanford 8 28 7 12 0 14 15 17 1.5 15 0 14 3 2 0 0 17 12
10 Notre Dame 4 4 0 0 22.5 18 0 0 16 0 1.5 18 0 6 20 0 0 32
11 Texas 24 12 6 24 0 0 0 0 16.5 6 14 6 0 11 0 5 0 8
12 Auburn 22 18 14 0 1 10 1 0 0 0 9.5 12 1 22 0 0 0 6
13 Michigan 6 6 0 15 0 6 0 12 0 0 0 22 0 0 0 0 22 14
14 Virginia 0 0 0 5 13 28 0 0 0 18.5 0 10 0 0 0 0 0 4
15 Alabama 0 14 9 0 0 0 0 0 22.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 22
16 Louisville 0 26 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 12 0 8 0 0 0 12 0 0
17 Texas A&M 0 0 0 9 0 0 16 6 0 8 0 4 0 0 0 15 0 0
18 Wisconsin 0 0 13 0 12 26 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
19 Ohio State 0 10 0 0 0 0 6 0 3 0 0 0 28 0 0 0 0 0
20 Penn State 12 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 13 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
21 Florida State 0 0 2 0 0 12 0 0 0 14 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2
22 USC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 16 0 0 0 12 0
23 Arizona 14 2 0 0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
24 Minnesota 0 0 11 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
24 BYU 0 0 0 4 0 0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 4 0
24 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 17 0 0
27 SMU 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0
28 Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0 5 0
29 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
30 Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 0
30 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
32 LSU 2 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2 0 0 0
33 Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.5 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
34 Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

Projected Score Progression

Arizona State is expected to grab the lead in the opening event and keep rolling from there, building their lead as the meet progresses.

Meanwhile, we’re looking at a close race for a spot in the top 10. Notre Dame is expected to be 12th heading into the 400 free relay, behind Texas and Auburn. But their sprint freestyle depth is expected to vault them into the top 10: their 400 free relay is ranked 3rd in the NCAA.

Rank School 200 Medley Relay 800 Free Relay 500 Free 200 IM 50 Free 200 Free Relay 400 IM 100 Fly 200 Free 100 Breast 100 Back 400 Medley Relay 1650 Free 200 Back 100 Free 200 Breast 200 Fly 400 Free Relay
1 Arizona State 40 80 121 164 187.5 219.5 272.5 286 298 298 318 358 383 419 441 471 498 538
2 Florida 34 68 84 85 109 149 174 206 239 259 285 319 348 365 396 409 409 443
3 Cal 32 62 77 93 98 120 120 122 143 161.5 179 209 209 230 258 258 272 298
4 NC State 28 52 52 69 78 112 117 147 147 147 162 188 213 218 224 231 247 275
5 Tennessee 30 30 30 30 64 94 94 94 109 117 120.5 152.5 152.5 152.5 183.5 183.5 194.5 224.5
6 Indiana 26 48 48 50 50 52 55 71.5 73 75.5 87.5 115.5 115.5 120.5 120.5 150.5 175.5 193.5
7 Virginia Tech 18 24 24 31 42 66 66 83 83 99 99 125 125 125 132 152 152 176
8 Georgia 10 42 63 63 63 67 92 92 101 101 121 123 123 153 161 161 163 173
9 Stanford 8 36 43 55 55 69 84 101 102.5 117.5 117.5 131.5 134.5 136.5 136.5 136.5 153.5 165.5
10 Notre Dame 4 8 8 8 30.5 48.5 48.5 48.5 64.5 64.5 66 84 84 90 110 110 110 142
11 Texas 24 36 42 66 66 66 66 66 82.5 88.5 102.5 108.5 108.5 119.5 119.5 124.5 124.5 132.5
12 Auburn 22 40 54 54 55 65 66 66 66 66 75.5 87.5 88.5 110.5 110.5 110.5 110.5 116.5
13 Michigan 6 12 12 27 27 33 33 45 45 45 45 67 67 67 67 67 89 103
14 Virginia 0 0 0 5 18 46 46 46 46 64.5 64.5 74.5 74.5 74.5 74.5 74.5 74.5 78.5
15 Alabama 0 14 23 23 23 23 23 23 45.5 45.5 45.5 45.5 45.5 45.5 45.5 45.5 45.5 67.5
16 Louisville 0 26 26 26 26 26 26 26 30 42 42 50 50 50 50 62 62 62
17 Texas A&M 0 0 0 9 9 9 25 31 31 39 39 43 43 43 43 58 58 58
18 Wisconsin 0 0 13 13 25 51 51 51 51 51 51 51 51 51 51 51 51 51
19 Ohio State 0 10 10 10 10 10 16 16 19 19 19 19 47 47 47 47 47 47
20 Penn State 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 12 25 36 36 36 36 36 36 36 36
21 Florida State 0 0 2 2 2 14 14 14 14 28 28 28 28 28 28 28 28 30
22 USC 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 16 16 16 16 28 28
23 Arizona 14 16 16 16 16 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 24 24
24 Minnesota 0 0 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 11 17 17 17 17 17 17
24 BYU 0 0 0 4 4 4 4 13 13 13 13 13 13 13 13 13 17 17
24 Penn 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 17 17 17
27 SMU 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 6 6 6 6 6 15 15 15 15 15 15
28 Missouri 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 5 5 5 5 5 5 10 10
29 Georgia Tech 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 7 7 7 7 7 7
30 Brown 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 6 6
30 Kentucky 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 6 6 6 6 6 6
32 LSU 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 2 4 4 4 4
33 Towson 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.5
34 Utah 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1

Individual Scorers

Event 1 Seed Time Event 2 Seed Time Event 3 Seed Time
Marchand, Leon JR Arizona St 60 500 Free 1 4:06.18 400 IM 1 3:34.66 200 Breast 1 1:48.60
Kos, Hubert SO Arizona St 60 200 IM 1 1:38.77 100 Back 1 43.75 200 Back 1 1:35.69
Liendo, Joshua SO Florida 54 50 Free 2 18.55 100 Fly 1 43.89 100 Free 2 40.82
Guiliano, Christopher JR Notre Dame 52 50 Free 3 18.57 200 Free 3 1:31.16 100 Free 1 40.62
Crooks, Jordan JR Tennessee 51 50 Free 1 17.99 200 Free 4 1:31.17 100 Free 3 40.90
Sarkany, Zalan SO Arizona St 46 500 Free 2 4:09.19 400 IM 9 3:40.50 1650 Free 1 14:23.01
Lasco, Destin SR California 46 200 IM 3 1:40.16 100 Back 3 44.28 200 Back 5 1:38.34
Kharun, Ilya FR Arizona St 39.5 50 Free 10 18.82 100 Fly 5 44.32 200 Fly 1 1:37.93
Coll Marti, Carles SR Virginia Tech 39 200 IM 10 1:41.51 100 Breast 3 50.95 200 Breast 3 1:50.08
Cohen Groumi, Gal JR Michigan 38 200 IM 4 1:40.48 100 Fly 10 44.6 200 Fly 3 1:39.60
Modglin, William FR Texas 38 200 IM 6 1:41.01 100 Back 5 44.49 200 Back 8 1:38.99
McDuff, Macguire JR Florida 38 50 Free 13 18.87 200 Free 1 1:30.64 100 Free 5 41.30
Marshall, Jonathon FR Florida 34 200 Free 44 1:34.75 100 Back 2 44.12 200 Back 2 1:36.68
mcdonald, owen SO Arizona St 33 200 IM 2 1:39.35 100 Back 31 45.59 200 Back 3 1:37.70
Minakov, Andrei JR Stanford 33 50 Free 33 19.29 100 Fly 3 44.16 200 Fly 2 1:38.61
Schlicht, David SR Arizona St 32 200 IM 11 1:41.68 400 IM 2 3:37.97 200 Breast 9 1:51.41
Ramadan, Youssef SR Virginia Tech 31 50 Free 8 18.79 100 Fly 2 44.06 100 Free 14 41.68
Linscheer, Giovanni SO Florida 30 500 Free 14 4:13.10 400 IM 6 3:39.61 1650 Free 5 14:38.78
Magahey, Jacob SR Georgia 29 500 Free 3 4:09.38 400 IM 8 3:39.67 200 Fly 15 1:41.28
Jett, Gabriel JR California 29 500 Free 4 4:10.43 200 Free 5 1:31.78 200 Fly 18 1:41.33
Santos, Guilherme SO Tennessee 29 50 Free 5 18.7 100 Fly 38 45.87 100 Free 4 40.99
Savickas, Aleksas SO Florida 28 200 IM 63 1:45.93 100 Breast 4 51.01 200 Breast 6 1:50.42
Dolan, Jack Grad Arizona St 28 50 Free 4 18.61 100 Back 18 45.07 100 Free 6 41.38
Burns, Brendan Grad Indiana 28 100 Back 7 44.62 200 Back 13 1:39.50 200 Fly 7 1:40.24
Frankel, Tomer SR Indiana 26.5 100 Fly 5 44.32 200 Fly 6 1:39.80
Hawke, Charlie JR Alabama 26 500 Free 9 4:11.62 200 Free 2 1:30.75 100 Free 38 42.31
Grum, Ian Grad Georgia 26 200 IM 45 1:44.15 400 IM 5 3:39.48 200 Back 7 1:38.88
Mitchell, Jacob SR Florida 25 500 Free 7 4:11.28 200 Free 6 1:31.84 1650 Free 20 14:48.21
Nelson, Baylor SO Texas A&M 25 200 IM 9 1:41.33 400 IM 3 3:38.05 200 Breast 18 1:52.43
Petrashov, Denis Grad Louisville 24 100 Breast 7 51.10 200 Breast 7 1:50.81
Polonsky, Ron JR Stanford 23 200 IM 7 1:41.25 100 Breast 8 51.17 200 Breast 17 1:52.27
Sanchez, Alexander SR Texas A&M 23 200 IM 21 1:42.55 100 Breast 9 51.19 200 Breast 4 1:50.36
Maurer, Rex FR Stanford 22 500 Free 10 4:11.88 400 IM 4 3:38.10 200 Back 17 1:39.75
Dunham, Bradley Grad Georgia 22 500 Free 48 4:17.80 100 Back 10 44.91 200 Back 4 1:37.80
Bustos, Arsenio JR NC State 21 200 IM 5 1:40.75 100 Fly 54 46.99 200 Breast 10 1:51.53
Miller, Lukas SR NC State 21 50 Free 32 19.18 100 Fly 4 44.17 100 Free 11 41.50
Chmielewski, Krzysztof FR Southern Cali 19 500 Free 19 4:13.84 1650 Free 3 14:37.74 200 Fly 14 1:41.20
Nichols, Noah SR Virginia 18.5 200 IM 38 1:43.73 100 Breast 1 50.89 200 Breast 26 1:53.06
Bell, Liam Grad California 18.5 50 Free 54 19.61 100 Breast 1 50.89 200 Breast 32 1:54.01
Seeliger, Bjorn SR California 17.5 50 Free 12 18.85 100 Back 15 44.99 100 Free 8 41.41
Fallon, Matthew JR Penn 17 500 Free 47 4:17.31 100 Breast 29 51.89 200 Breast 2 1:49.75
Clark, Charles SR Ohio St 17 1650 Free 2 14:35.00
Stoffle, Aidan Grad Auburn 16.5 100 Back 13 44.98 200 Back 6 1:38.57
Taylor, Andrew FR Florida 16 500 Free 16 4:13.48 400 IM 35 3:44.81 1650 Free 4 14:38.41
Van Renen, Ruard SO Georgia 16 50 Free 47 19.53 100 Back 6 44.5 200 Back 14 1:39.54
Rose, Oludare SR California 16 100 Fly 15 44.98 200 Fly 5 1:39.76
Mathias, Mason JR Auburn 15 500 Free 5 4:11.03 200 Free 45 1:35.00 1650 Free 16 14:46.50
Soloveychik, Bar JR Minnesota 15 500 Free 8 4:11.49 200 Free 34 1:33.37 1650 Free 13 14:45.59
Stoffle, Nathaniel JR Auburn 15 50 Free 55 19.63 100 Back 11 44.93 200 Back 9 1:39.01
Bowers, Noah Grad NC State 15 100 Fly 19 45.04 200 Free 47 1:35.17 200 Fly 4 1:39.65
Stokowski, Kacper Grad NC State 15 100 Fly 34 45.59 100 Back 4 44.36 200 Back 29 1:40.61
Koski, Tomas FR Georgia 14 500 Free 12 4:12.29 200 Free 9 1:31.93 100 Free 65 42.95
Varjasi, Peter Grad Florida St 14 50 Free 37 19.34 100 Breast 5 51.07 100 Free 37 42.30
Yep, Jassen SR Indiana 14 100 Breast 17 51.49 200 Breast 5 1:50.40
Aslan, Yigit JR Wisconsin 13 500 Free 6 4:11.20 200 Free 43 1:34.74 1650 Free 31 14:55.20
Dant, Ross Grad NC State 13 500 Free 32 4:15.05 1650 Free 6 14:39.34
Hoagland, Jack Grad SMU 13 500 Free 38 4:15.61 400 IM 13 3:41.19 1650 Free 9 14:44.08
Tiffany, Jordan FR Brigham Young 13 200 IM 13 1:41.88 100 Fly 9 44.51 100 Free 35 42.25
Brownstead, Matthew SR Virginia 13 50 Free 6 18.74 100 Back 24 45.26 100 Free 17 41.85
Sammon, Patrick JR Arizona St 13 50 Free 39 19.36 200 Free 7 1:31.87 100 Free 16 41.77
LAZZERINI, Mariano SO Penn St 13 50 Free 61 19.71 100 Breast 6 51.08 200 Breast 23 1:52.94
Lloyd, Kenneth SR NC State 12 500 Free 29 4:14.87 400 IM 26 3:42.54 1650 Free 7 14:41.32
Laur, Mason JR Florida 12 200 IM 36 1:43.70 400 IM 7 3:39.65 200 Fly 27 1:42.00
Torepe-Ormsby, Taiko SO Wisconsin 12 50 Free 7 18.76 100 Fly 51 46.37 100 Free 23 42.10
Chaney, Adam SR Florida 12 50 Free 14 18.91 100 Back 9 44.87 100 Free 27 42.17
Alexy, John JR California 12 50 Free 17 18.97 200 Free 27 1:32.74 100 Free 7 41.40
Buff, Scott FR Florida 12 50 Free 60 19.70 100 Fly 7 44.38 100 Back 26 45.29
Hayes, Aiden JR NC State 12 100 Fly 8 44.41 100 Back 17 45.01 200 Fly 16 1:41.31
Carrozza, Coby SR Texas 11.5 500 Free 11 4:11.95 200 Free 11 1:31.97 100 Free 62 42.83
Campbell, Samuel SO Ohio St 11 500 Free 36 4:15.49 400 IM 32 3:43.95 1650 Free 8 14:42.63
Hobson, Luke JR Texas 11 500 Free 37 4:15.56 200 Free 8 1:31.88 100 Free 68 43.10
Germonprez, Nathaniel FR Texas 11 200 IM 8 1:41.29 200 Free 32 1:33.00 100 Free 34 42.24
Foster, Jacob Grad Texas 11 200 IM 60 1:45.46 100 Breast 11 51.22 200 Breast 12 1:51.78
Ray, Tyler SO Michigan 11 50 Free 44 19.47 100 Fly 12 44.77 200 Fly 11 1:40.80
Morley, Cooper SO Penn St 11 50 Free 67 19.78 100 Back 8 44.74 200 Back 33 1:41.16
Espernberger, Martin SO Tennessee 11 100 Fly 52 46.41 200 Fly 8 1:40.47
Matheny, Joshua JR Indiana 11 100 Breast 23 51.69 200 Breast 8 1:51.13
Kulow, Jonathan SO Arizona St 10 50 Free 15 18.92 100 Fly 27 45.3 100 Free 9 41.44
McCarty, Quintin FR NC State 9 50 Free 9 18.80 100 Back 34 45.72 100 Free 18 41.88
Chmielewski, Michal FR Southern Cali 9 100 Fly 46 46.06 100 Back 45 46.84 200 Fly 9 1:40.63
Diehl, Daniel FR NC State 8 200 IM 14 1:41.97 200 Free 24 1:32.72 200 Back 12 1:39.30
Martter, Cale SO Arizona St 8 200 IM 20 1:42.28 400 IM 10 3:40.53 200 Breast 16 1:52.19
Branzell, Reese JR Georgia 8 50 Free 42 19.38 200 Free 19 1:32.26 100 Free 9 41.44
Crisci, Flynn Grad Tennessee 8 50 Free 53 19.60 100 Breast 9 51.19 200 Breast 42 1:57.15
Jones, Jackson FR California 7 500 Free 18 4:13.73 200 Free 35 1:33.43 200 Back 10 1:39.18
Kilavuz, Mert JR Georgia Tech 7 500 Free 49 4:17.95 1650 Free 10 14:44.15
Colson, Alexander Grad Arizona St 7 200 IM 41 1:44.03 100 Fly 41 45.9 200 Fly 10 1:40.78
Hanson, Robin JR California 7 50 Free 45 19.49 200 Free 10 1:31.95 100 Free 63 42.93
Elaraby, Abdelrahman Grad Notre Dame 6.5 50 Free 10 18.82 100 Fly 17 45.03 100 Free 30 42.19
Sandidge, Levi SO Kentucky 6 500 Free 59 4:21.45 400 IM 40 3:46.05 1650 Free 11 14:44.24
Jankovics, Tristan SO Ohio St 6 200 IM 25 1:42.76 400 IM 11 3:40.89 200 Back 40 1:43.62
Kelly, John JR Brown 6 200 IM 41 1:44.03 100 Breast 21 51.58 200 Breast 11 1:51.63
Foote, Connor SO Texas A&M 6 50 Free 17 18.97 100 Fly 11 44.76 100 Free 25 42.13
Janton, Tommy SO Notre Dame 6 100 Fly 50 46.36 100 Back 21 45.17 200 Back 11 1:39.21
Alves, Kaique JR Alabama 5.5 200 IM 39 1:43.89 200 Free 11 1:31.97 100 Free 36 42.28
Brooks, Finlay JR Indiana 5.5 50 Free 41 19.37 100 Fly 14 44.84 100 Breast 14 51.30
Matheson, Daniel JR Arizona St 5 500 Free 28 4:14.81 400 IM 20 3:42.07 1650 Free 12 14:44.85
Ponsler, Kyle SO NC State 5 500 Free 33 4:15.11 400 IM 12 3:41.18 200 Back 41 1:43.76
Connery, Timothy JR Virginia 5 200 IM 12 1:41.86 100 Fly 37 45.85 100 Back 38 46.14
Smith, Julian JR Florida 5 200 IM 23 1:42.61 100 Breast 12 51.26 100 Free 21 42.07
Barnett, Toby FR Indiana 5 200 IM 44 1:44.13 400 IM 14 3:41.37 200 Breast 15 1:51.95
Bochenski, Grant JR Missouri 5 50 Free 57 19.67 100 Back 12 44.96 100 Free 49 42.56
Zubik, Jan SO Missouri 5 100 Fly 39 45.89 100 Back 50 47.3 200 Fly 12 1:40.95
Jensen, Matthew SR California 5 100 Fly 49 46.23 100 Breast 29 51.89 100 Free 12 41.57
Hill, Julian Grad Arizona St 4 500 Free 13 4:12.37 200 Free 17 1:32.06 100 Free 52 42.60
Fan, Zhier SO Stanford 4 200 IM 48 1:44.45 100 Breast 13 51.29 200 Breast 21 1:52.68
Whitfield, Brendan FR Virginia Tech 4 50 Free 26 19.10 200 Free 23 1:32.50 100 Free 13 41.61
Henderson, Noah Grad NC State 4 50 Free 30 19.13 100 Fly 13 44.8 100 Free 42 42.40
Brooks, Guy SO Louisville 4 50 Free 65 19.77 200 Free 13 1:32.00 100 Free 43 42.41
Pouch, Ananias Grad Virginia Tech 4 100 Breast 31 51.98 200 Breast 13 1:51.86
Prolo, Bradley Grad Brigham Young 4 100 Breast 36 53.04 200 Fly 13 1:41.15
Lierz, Harrison SR Tennessee 3.5 100 Fly 31 45.40 100 Back 13 44.98 200 Back 32 1:40.84
Navikonis, Tomas SO Ohio St 3 500 Free 39 4:15.65 200 Free 14 1:32.01 100 Free 33 42.22
Custer, Liam SO Stanford 3 500 Free 57 4:19.82 400 IM 43 3:49.07 1650 Free 14 14:46.22
Reich, Maxwell SR Indiana 3 100 Breast 26 51.87 200 Breast 14 1:51.89
Benzing, Brian SR Towson 2.5 200 IM 33 1:43.13 100 Breast 14 51.30 200 Breast 35 1:54.64
Yanchev, Yordan SR Florida St 2 500 Free 15 4:13.35 200 Free 37 1:33.77 1650 Free 37 15:10.08
Nagy, Christopher SR Minnesota 2 500 Free 59 4:21.45 1650 Free 15 14:46.36
Barr, Luke JR Indiana 2 200 IM 15 1:42.00 100 Back 36 45.83 100 Free 70 43.43
Fields, Wyatt JR SMU 2 200 IM 59 1:45.45 400 IM 15 3:41.42 200 Fly 33 1:42.76
Hribar, Jere FR LSU 2 50 Free 19 18.99 200 Free 50 1:35.70 100 Free 15 41.76
Sequeira, Aaron JR Stanford 2 100 Fly 20 45.09 100 Back 22 45.23 200 Back 15 1:39.62
Miroslaw, Rafael JR Indiana 1.5 500 Free 24 4:14.40 200 Free 15 1:32.03 100 Free 47 42.54
McFadden, Henry FR Stanford 1.5 500 Free 44 4:16.61 200 Free 15 1:32.03 100 Free 50 42.58
Filion, Tanner Grad Notre Dame 1.5 100 Fly 33 45.47 100 Back 15 44.99 200 Back 34 1:41.50
Gonzalez Pinero, Joaquin JR Florida 1 200 IM 16 1:42.07 400 IM 33 3:44.47 200 Fly 18 1:41.33
Rathle, Jacques JR Auburn 1 200 IM 35 1:43.42 400 IM 16 3:41.52 200 Breast 34 1:54.37
Tirheimer, Logan SR Auburn 1 50 Free 16 18.95 100 Free 23 42.10
Gu, Kaihan SO Stanford 1 50 Free 35 19.31 100 Fly 16 44.99 100 Free 28 42.18
Horner, Alfred Grad Utah 1 100 Breast 16 51.32 100 Free 71 43.45 200 Breast 31 1:53.37
Van Westering, Kai SO Indiana 1 100 Back 28 45.43 200 Back 16 1:39.74

In This Story

The world at his feet
21 minutes ago

The fact that Texas has won 5 of the past 10 team titles, and 3 more runner ups… but are now projected to get… 11th?!!? Is crazy

The world at his feet
Reply to  The world at his feet
19 minutes ago

An argument could be made that Eddie should have retired a few years ago (for good) to make room for some new energy under Wyatt

Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  The world at his feet
12 minutes ago

It’s amazing that we get into these periods where it feels like a dynasty might never end, but inevitably they always do. It’s always cyclical, especially in modern sport.

Spieker Pool Lap Swimmer
24 minutes ago

I hope and believe the meet will be closer than the psych sheets would have us believe. A tight race for second will certainly kick the meet drama up a notch. I hope the 400 FR is meaningful.
However, at this point I’m perfectly willing to acknowledge our new Sun Devil swimming overlords. Cal had a great run and will certainly be back. Can’t wait for these next 2 weeks!

Daddy Foster
32 minutes ago

Ray Looze 2024 NCAA Men’s Swimming Coach of the Year!

Brian
Reply to  Daddy Foster
6 minutes ago

Ray has done a great job but his team finished fourth last year and are projected to finish 6th this year. I don’t see any way coach of the year honors could go to anyone other than Bob Bowman.

PFA
39 minutes ago

I still think cal will finish 2nd behind ASU but it’s not going to be real close in the end for that

Swemmer
43 minutes ago

Alexy and Lasco Rose the Jett to the top

NUSwimFan
48 minutes ago

When was the last time Texas finished outside the top 10

SWIM SAM
Reply to  NUSwimFan
31 minutes ago

UT austin was established in 1883 so probably 1882 🙂

MIKE IN DALLAS
54 minutes ago

Notre Dame finishing in front of Texas?
I’ll bet shamrocks and longhorns that doesn’t happen.

Samuel Huntington
54 minutes ago

200+ point gap?? There’s no way Cal is closing that.

And NC State in 4th, again.

Texas ending up in 6th place is my prediction. But there’s a case to be made they end up in 4th. Their divers look really good this year and Hobson + Foster will be a huge boost.

Braden Keith
Admin
Reply to  Samuel Huntington
22 minutes ago

Yeah I don’t think it’s uncloseable, but it’s going to take something huge to happen.

Here are some middle-of-the-road estimates of where those guys could rise to at NCAAs:
-Seeliger is projected 17.5. He could be 35. +17.5
-Alexy is projected 12. He could be 45. +33
-Jett is 29. He could be 40. +11
-Rose is 16. He could be 40. +24
-Lasco is 46. He could be 50. +4

+ a diver who scored on platform last year (3 points).

So there you’ve got +95 or so. So even that knocks it down to, IDK, 140 point margin?

Then the relays can probably get another +30 or so if they’re on.

So let’s… Read more »

Sophie grew up in Boston, Massachusetts, which means yes, she does root for the Bruins, but try not to hold that against her. At 9, she joined her local club team because her best friend convinced her it would be fun. Shoulder surgery ended her competitive swimming days long ago, …

Read More »

