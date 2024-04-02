How Many Times Did The Top 10 Men’s Teams Score “0” Points At 2024 NCAAs?

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Although we post scoring analysis every night, we decided to dig deeper into how many points each team scored in each event as well as how many times teams scored 0 points in swimming events.

Note: Diving has been omitted from these results to ensure accurate swimming data.

Cal and Arizona State were dominant across every event as both teams only had one event that they had 0 points in. Arizona State scored 0 points in the 100 breast while Cal had 0 points in the 1650 free. Florida also showed their versatility as they had “two” events that they scored in, one being the 400 medley relay (in which they were disqualified in) and the other the 200 butterfly.

While Cal, Arizona State, and Florida were even across the board some other teams in the top 10 showed their strengths and weaknesses. For example, Tennessee finished 6th as a team but scored 0 points in nine events. Out of Tennessee’s 172 swimming points, only 13 of them came from outside of relays and the sprint freestyle events (50, 100, 200). They scored 7 points in the 100 breast and 6 in the 200 fly, their only individual stroke points of the meet.

Stanford also had nine events with 0 points, and 10th place finisher Notre Dame did not score in 10 swimming events. Notre Dame notably did not score any points until the end of night 2 with 15 in the 50 free.

Team Number of “0”s Arizona State 1 Cal 1 Florida 2 Indiana 3 NC State 2 Tennessee 9 Texas 6 Stanford 9 Virginia Tech 8 Notre Dame 10

Day 1 Events

Team 200 medley relay 800 free relay Arizona State 34 34 Cal 30 40 Florida 40 30 Indiana 26 26 NC State 32 18 Tennessee 28 0 Texas 18 32 Stanford 24 22 Virginia Tech 14 14 Notre Dame 0 0

Day 2 Events

Team 500 free 200 IM 50 free 200 free relay Arizona State 27 46 28 32 Cal 15 20 30 34 Florida 16 6 26 40 Indiana 3 7 0 12 NC State 1 16 1 30 Tennessee 0 0 30 28 Texas 29 12 0 0 Stanford 0 5 0 18 Virginia Tech 0 0 9 24 Notre Dame 0 0 15 22

Day 3 Events

Team 400 IM 100 Fly 200 free 100 breast 100 back 400 medley relay Arizona State 47 14 8 0 33 40 Cal 2 11.5 32 20 18 34 Florida 26 25 11 21 28 0 Indiana 0 19 14 18 20 30 NC State 7 45 0 0 24 32 Tennessee 0 0 13 7 0 27 Texas 0 0 20 1 9 22 Stanford 0 0 6 11 0 27 Virginia Tech 0 15 0 16 0 24 Notre Dame 0 0 16 0 6 18

Day 4 Events