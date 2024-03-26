Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

How To Watch The 2024 Men’s Division I Swimming And Diving Championships

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming And Diving Championships begin tomorrow in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The meet will be streamed on ESPN+.

Daily prelims will start at 10:00 am Eastern Time, while finals will begin at 6 p.m. ET (including Wednesday’s relay session).

ESPN+ Links

Prelims Diving Prelims Diving Consolation Final Finals
March 27 N/A N/A N/A 6:00 PM
March 28 10:00 AM 12:15 AM 5:15 PM 6:00 PM
March 29 10:00 AM 12:15 AM 5:15 PM 6:00 PM
March 30 10:00 AM 12:15 AM 5:15 PM 6:00 PM

EVENT SCHEDULE

March 27

  • 200 medley relay
  • 800 freestyle relay

March 28

  • 500 free
  • 200 IM
  • 50 free
  • 1 meter diving
  • 200 free relay

March 29

  • 400 IM
  • 100 fly
  • 200 free
  • 100 breast
  • 100 back
  • 3 meter diving
  • 400 medley relay

March 30

  • 1650 free
  • 200 back
  • 100 free
  • 200 breast
  • 200 fly
  • Platform diving
  • 400 free relay

