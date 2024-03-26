How To Watch The 2024 Men’s Division I Swimming And Diving Championships

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- March 27-30, 2024
- IUPUI Natatorium, Indianapolis, Indiana
- Short Course Yards (25 yards)
- Meet Central
- Official Psych Sheets
- SwimSwam Preview Index
- SwimSwam Pick ‘Ems Contest
- Live Results
The 2024 NCAA Division I Men’s Swimming And Diving Championships begin tomorrow in Indianapolis, Indiana.
The meet will be streamed on ESPN+.
Daily prelims will start at 10:00 am Eastern Time, while finals will begin at 6 p.m. ET (including Wednesday’s relay session).
ESPN+ Links
|Prelims
|Diving Prelims
|Diving Consolation Final
|Finals
|March 27
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|6:00 PM
|March 28
|10:00 AM
|12:15 AM
|5:15 PM
|6:00 PM
|March 29
|10:00 AM
|12:15 AM
|5:15 PM
|6:00 PM
|March 30
|10:00 AM
|12:15 AM
|5:15 PM
|6:00 PM
EVENT SCHEDULE
March 27
- 200 medley relay
- 800 freestyle relay
March 28
- 500 free
- 200 IM
- 50 free
- 1 meter diving
- 200 free relay
March 29
- 400 IM
- 100 fly
- 200 free
- 100 breast
- 100 back
- 3 meter diving
- 400 medley relay
March 30
- 1650 free
- 200 back
- 100 free
- 200 breast
- 200 fly
- Platform diving
- 400 free relay
anyone know how to… get around this? (wink)
Ok so it’s actually on ESPN+ and not on NCAA.com