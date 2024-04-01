2024 Men’s NCAAs: Historic Individual And Team Finishes

2024 MEN’S NCAA SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS
INDIVIDUAL FINISHES
Notre Dame fifth year
swam undergrad for Division III Whitman but finished his career with the Fighting Irish. He made the 200 backstroke ‘B’ final, going on to finish 11th overall. Tanner Filion Two mid-major swimmers made history with the highest finishes since
of Harvard.
Dean Farris
of Towson finished 2nd in the 100 breast swimming a 50.59, finishing only behind Cal’s Brian Benzing who set an NCAA record Liam Bell
of Penn was 2nd in the 200 breast swimming a 1:48.48, finishing only behind Arizona State’s Matt Fallon who broke his own NCAA record in his win Leon Marchand Brown’s
finished 8th in the 200 breaststroke becoming the program’s first finalist since 2012. It also was the first time since 1944 that the team had an ‘A’ finalist. Jack Kelly After swimming as an undergrad at mid-major Xavier University, Northwestern’s
made NCAAs and moved up to finish 16th scoring a point for the Wildcats. Andrew Martin George Washington’s
made his 2nd NCAA appearance and became the school’s second swimmer to ever score at the meet. Matic finished 14th in the 100 fly. Djurdje Matic TEAM FINISHES
The Notre Dame men finished a program-high 10th place as they scored 132 points. Their previous best was 18th which they did last year.
The Ohio State men finished in the top 15 for the 5th year in a row as they had 92 points
Cal’s 2nd place finish was their 14th year in a row in which they have either captured the team title of finished as runner-ups as a team.
Indiana finished 4th as a team, just two points off of third. They have now been in the top five the last five out of six years.
SMU’s 18th place finish with 59 points was their highest finish since 2008 when they were 14th
BYU scored for the first time since 2016 as they were 35th with seven points this year.
The Virginia Tech men’s 9th place finish ties their highest in program history
NC State has been in the top 10 for the last nine years. This year, the team finished 5th.
And that’s not even mentioning those mid major swimmers who should have been invited (had faster invite times than the majority of those men invited in the 500 free and 1650 free…Dylan Felt)!!!!!
You clearly have no idea what you’re talking about. No one slower than Dylan got invited. Maybe people slower than him swam his events because they had B cuts but were invited in another event. You’re either a delusional teammate or parent, but you need to chill, you’re embarrassing Dylan at this point.