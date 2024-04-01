Herbie Behm Promoted to Head Coach of Arizona State Following Bowman’s Departure

Following the announcement of Bob Bowman’s departure from Arizona State to become the Director of Swimming and Diving at Texas, the next biggest question became who would take over the national champion Sun Devils.

We didn’t have to wait long for the answer, as ASU’s Instagram page announced associate head coach Herbie Behm will take over the program. Behm has been with ASU since 2018 as an assistant coach and was elevated to his current position in April of 2022.

Behm, himself a Sun Devil alum, has been instrumental in ASU’s rise to the top. He primarily focuses on the sprint groups, which could provide a hint towards who will stay in Tempe and who will follow Bowman to Austin. The sprint pro group currently includes Simone Manuel, Ryan Held, and Olivia Smoliga.

When Behm joined the Sun Devil coaching staff in 2018, the men’s team was coming off of a 16th place finish at NCAAs. This past Saturday, they were crowned NCAA champions, led by French phenom Leon Marchand and a deep roster that had been throwing down fast swims all season.

Arizona State recently became a combined program at the start of this season, and while the women haven’t seen the same level of success as the men they are bringing in a number of strong recruits that could help them climb the rankings in the coming seasons.

ASU will make the move to the Big 12 next season. They claimed their second straight Pac-12 title this year.

This will be Behm’s first collegiate head coaching position. Prior to ASU, he spent two seasons as the assistant sprint coach at the University of Utah. Before that, he coached for the Phoenix Swim Club also in Arizona. He’s also served as a coach on the United States and Puerto Rican National teams.

Arizona State has been without an athletic director for five months following the resignation of Ray Anderson in November 2023.