Singaporean Olympic Champion Joseph Schooling Retires From Swimming

Singapore’s Olympic champion Joseph Schooling has announced his retirement from competitive swimming.

The 28-year-old national record holder took to social media today, Monday, April 1st, to reveal he would be hanging up his goggles.

“Today marks the beginning of a new chapter — I will be retiring from competitive swimming.

“I am filled with gratitude for every experience that swimming has brought into my life. The victories were exhilarating, the defeats humbling, and together, they have forged a resilience in me that I will carry forward into my next chapter.

“Needless to say, I owe a tremendous amount of gratitude to my family, coaches, teammates, and my supporters; your encouragement and faith have been a constant source of motivation throughout my journey.

“While I am stepping away from competing, swimming will forever be a part of who I am. It has given me a platform to inspire others to chase their dreams, no matter the odds.

“I am eager to explore new passions, face different challenges, and see where this next phase of life takes me. Thank you to my supporters for standing by me every step of the way. I hope you will join me as I embark on this new adventure.

With love,

Joseph Schooling”

Schooling is a 3-time Olympian with the pinnacle of his career coming at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio where he earned gold in the men’s 100m butterfly. He clocked a time of 50.39 to set an Olympic record, beating out legends Michael Phelps (USA), Laszlo Cseh (HUN) and Chad Le Clos (RSA) in the process.

Schooling’s podium-topping performance marked Singapore’s first-ever Olympic gold medal, with the former Bolles swimmer being awarded $753,000 for his victory.

The Singaporean also made history as a member of the University of Texas men’s swimming program at the NCAA level.

He won two individual titles at the 2015 NCAA Championships, reaping gold in the 100y and 200y butterfly while claiming gold as a member of his team’s 400y medley relay.

Schooling successfully defended both butterfly titles a year later, setting both NCAA and US Open records of 44.01 in the 100m and 1:37.97 in the 200m fly at the 2016 NCAA Championshps. He also earned gold as a member of the 200y and 800y freestyle relays and 400y medley relay.

He capped off his collegiate career with four golds, a silver and a bronze at the 2017 NCAA Championships. Schooling helped Texas top the 200y and 400y medley relays and the 200y/400y freestyle relays. He captured bronze in the 50y freestyle and silver in the 100y butterfly.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, however, Schooling did not make the semifinal in either the 100 butterfly or 100 freestyle. He then withdrew from the 2023 Southeast Asian Games, citing a lack of physical form.

Nevertheless, Schooling retires with the following undeniable medal statistics:

Olympic Games medals – 1 gold

LC World Championshps medals – 2 bronze

Asian Games medals – 3 gold, 1 silver, 3 bronze

Commonwealth Games – 1 silver

Southeast Asian Games – 29 gold, 3 silver, 2 bronze

The Singapore Swimming Association posted the following on social media in recognition of what Schooling has meant to the aquatic community:

“In 50.39 seconds, you helped show the world that “people from small countries can do extraordinary things”.

In 50.39 seconds, you rewrote Singapore and Olympic history.

Thank you, Joseph Schooling, for the years and countless hours of toiling in the pool.

Thank you for all the sacrifices you and your family made, for the medals, the records and the immense pride we all felt whenever we saw the Singapore flag raised.

Thank you for your continued work with Singapore Aquatics to bring aquatics to the masses.

Your legacy as Singapore’s first Olympic gold medallist will be remembered for eternity.

As you take your leave away from competitive swimming, your aquatic family at Singapore Aquatics wishes you the very best as you dive into the next lap of your life.”