Schooling Withdraws From SEA Games Citing He’s Not At Performing Level

Although he was among swimmers initially nominated by the nation of Singapore to represent the nation at this year’s Southeast Asian Games, Joseph Schooling has declined the invitation to compete.

The 27-year-old Olympic champion from 2016 will not take part in the biannual elite event set for May 5th to May 17th as says he is not in racing shape.

“After careful consideration with my team, I have decided to pull out of the SEA Games. This was not an easy decision, but I am currently not at the level at which I hold myself to perform,” he said in a statement.

SEA Games history-wise, Schooling has amassed 29 medals over the course of his career, with the former Texas Longhorn winning his 5th consecutive title in the men’s 100m butterfly at the last edition.

Prior to last year’s edition which was postponed from 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Schooling alluded that his now-moot 2023 participation may represent his final SEA Games appearance

“I’m going to be 27 this year, and there are a lot of things outside the pool that I’ll want to move on to after I’m done swimming,” we reported Schooling saying last April.

“Right now the question is, ‘Okay, do I still want to do Paris? Or do I stop and reassess where I want to go after the Asian Games?”

The Asian Games are scheduled for September through October in Hangzhou, China.