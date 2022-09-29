Schooling Issues Statement, Teong Tzen Wei Implicated In Singapore Cannabis Case

2016 Olympic champion Joseph Schooling released a statement Thursday regarding the sanctions placed on him last month, which essentially ban him from international competition after admitting to cannabis use in May.

Additionally, a third swimmer, 2022 Commonwealth Games silver medalist Teong Tzen Wei, has been implicated in the case and received sanctions.

Schooling and fellow national swimmer Amanda Lim were revealed to have used the drug on Aug. 30, resulting in Schooling being banned from international competition for the remainder of his mandatory National Service (NS).

Sport Singapore (SportSG) then conducted an internal review on the matter, where Teong also admitted to consuming a controlled substance while overseas.

The review concluded last week after SportSG met with Schooling, Lim and Teong. All three have been issued letters of warning, and the national governing body’s support has been suspended for one month over breach of their athlete agreements.

“SportSG has found that the three athletes had fallen short of the code of conduct expected of all TeamSG athletes as part of their athlete agreement,” the organization said in a statement.

“SportSG takes the breaches of the code of conduct seriously. Team Singapore athletes are expected to hold the highest standards of conduct as they represent Singapore on the world stage and are role models for Singaporeans.”

The Singapore Swimming Association (SSA) also said the three swimmers will also not be able to train alongside other members of the national squad at the OCBC Aquatic Centre or have access to any facilities, benefits or services provided to high-performance athletes.

Following the SportSG sanction being handed out, the SSA released a statement saying it would support the athletes as they rebound from this setback.

“The three swimmers have realized their mistakes and are remorseful for their actions,” said SSA President Mark Chay, a former Olympic swimmer.

“They will face the consequences for their actions. More importantly, the Association is taking steps for us, as a swimming community, to come together and help our own get back on their feet.”

Schooling, 27, offered a statement on Thursday, expressing disappointment with the sanctions but also accepting the ramifications.

“It’s disappointing, of course, to receive news of the suspension of support,” he said, according to The Strait Times. “As a national athlete, we need all-rounded support to help navigate us in our journey in all aspects of life.

“I made a mistake and I accept the consequences.”

Schooling also said he had been training on his own in his spare time during his NS commitments and would continue to do so.

The multi-time NCAA champion and 2016 Olympic gold medalist admitted to cannabis use while at the SEA Games in May.

Due to his current situation in the NS, Schooling been placed on a six-month SAF-supervised urine test regime as part of the treatment and rehabilitation process, and he also had his leave and disruption privileges revoked so he’s unable to go overseas to train or compete for the remainder of his service.

Lim, 29, told The Strait Times that it has been a “difficult time” and training on her own has had its challenges.

“I’ve reflected deeply on this lesson and the distress I’ve caused, especially to my loved ones,” she added. “I am still a work in progress with much more to learn… I am still very determined to achieve my goals in the next coming years.”

She was caught with a weed grinder upon her return to Singapore after competing at the Commonwealth Games in August.

It was not made public why Teong, 24, was implicated. He also released a statement on the matter:

“I would like to apologize to my family, my fellow swimmers and the Singapore Swimming Association,” he said. “This is something I deeply regret doing, and as an elite athlete, I should have known better.

“I accept the sanctions given to me and I understand that as a national athlete, I have to adhere to a code of conduct that governs all athletes who wear the Singapore flag. I will strive to be a better version of myself and come back from this stronger.”

Teong claimed one of the two swimming medals won by Singapore at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, earning a runner-up finish in the men’s 50 butterfly. He was also a finalist in the 50 free, placing fifth.

At the 2022 World Championships, he was the country’s lone finalist in the pool, placing eighth in the 50 fly.

Singapore has extremely strict laws regarding cannabis possession and use. Only recently has medicinal use for only extraordinary circumstances been legalized. Possession or consumption can result in up to 10 years in prison with hefty fines of up to $20,000 attached. In the case of drug trafficking, one may even face the death penalty.