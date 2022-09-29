Practice + Pancakes: UNLV Fires Off Friday Circuit, 15-Meter Speed Wars

While in Las Vegas earlier in the month, SwimSwam got the chance to visit UNLV and film a Friday PM practice. They started things with dryland, where they had a dynamic circuit involving stations indoors and outdoors.

Once they got in the pool and warmed up, it was more of the same as they went through a 6-station circuit:

Camera Work 2x 50 @ :50, snorkel, “fake breath” 50 @ :50, fins, body-roll kick 50 @ :50 from middle, breath every other + WATCH @ 2:00

Chutes 6×50 on 1:05 with Chute 2 @ goal time +2, clean, low stroke count 2 @ goal time +1, hold stroke count 2 @ goal time, ok to add 1 stroke 1×75 @ 200 Pace OR 1×50 @ back-end 100 pace (no chute)

Tempo Trainer 14×25 @ :30/:40 Drop 2 clicks every 2 25s

Flutter w/ Sox 12x Lengths (Bulkhead-to-bulkhead) 4x sox at feet (3 @ :30, 1 @ 1:00) 4x sox at knees (3 @ :25, 1 @ 1:00) 4x sox at thighs (3 @ :20, 1 @ 1:00)

Altered Course (15m) Down Group – 4×45 @ 2:00 OTB – Beat your best 50 Up Group – 4×90 @ 2:00 (from a push) 400 IM/500 Fr Effort, 1×45 OTB MAX

Fins 6x 1 length Underwater @ :20 :10 FAST vertical kick (20 kicks), :10 rest 1 length underwater MAX velocity @ :30



Everyone finished the practice with Speed Wars, essentially a King or Queen of the Hill, broken up by stroke, in the 15-meter pool.