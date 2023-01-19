Once-Suspended Schooling, Lim, Teong Nominated For SEA Games

The nation of Singapore revealed this week that it has provisionally selected a contingent of 517 athletes to compete across 27 sports at the 2023 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games. The 32nd edition of the biannual elite event is headed to Phnom Penh, Cambodia, spanning May 5th to May 17th.

Among the nominated athletes for pool swimming are Joseph Schooling, Amanda Lim and Teong Tzen Wei, all of whom were involved in a cannabis-related suspension last year. Sport Singapore (SportSG) issued letters of warning to the trio, and the national governing body’s support was suspended for one month over a breach of their athlete agreements.

In the aftermath of the situation, Singapore Swimming Association president Mark Chay conveyed that, ‘while the association has a zero-tolerance stance on the use of controlled drugs, the swimmers should not be ostracised from the community for their mistakes.’

Singapore has extremely strict laws regarding cannabis possession and use. Only recently has medicinal use for only extraordinary circumstances been legalized. Possession or consumption can result in up to 10 years in prison with hefty fines of up to $20,000 attached. In the case of drug trafficking, one may even face the death penalty.

SEA Games history-wise, Schooling has amassed 29 medals over the course of his career, with the former Texas Longhorn winning his 5th consecutive title in the men’s 100m butterfly at the last edition.

While he’s been nominated, it remains to be seen if Schooling will in fact represent Singapore. Prior to last year’s edition which was postponed from 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, Schooling alluded that his appearance may represent his final SEA Games.

“I’m going to be 27 this year, and there are a lot of things outside the pool that I’ll want to move on to after I’m done swimming,” we reported Schooling saying last April.

“Right now the question is, ‘Okay, do I still want to do Paris? Or do I stop and reassess where I want to go after the Asian Games?”