Daiya Seto & Rikako Ikee Expected At 2023 Kosuke Kitajima Cup

2023 KOSUKE KITAJIMA CUP

Friday, January 20th – Sunday, January 22nd

Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center

LCM (50m)

Results

The 2023 Kosuke Kitajima Cup begins tomorrow at Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center with a plethora of Japanese domestic talent ready to kick off their new year of racing.

The 3-day long course meet marks the first of a trio of ‘K’ meets which take place annually, with the Konami Open and the Kirara Cup soon to follow over the next several weeks

Among the invited athletes is newly-minted short course World Record holder Tomoru Honda.

Having opted out of the Short Course World Championships, 21-year-old Honda would be making his first racing appearance since competing at the Japan Open last month. At that meet, Honda rocked a long course 200m fly time of 1:52.70 to check in with a big-time personal best and become the 4th fastest performer of all time in the process.

Also expected to race this weekend is 22-year-old leukemia survivor Rikako Ikee. The sprint ace already got some speed under her belt earlier this month at the Tokyo New Year’s Meet where she produced her fastest 100m freestyle time since having come back to competitive racing in late 2020.

Six-time short course World Championships gold medalist in the men’s 400m IM Daiya Seto is also listed among the attendees, along with the likes of the following Japanee superstars:

Ryosuke Irie

Shinri Shioura

Katsumi Nakamura

Katsuhiro Matsumoto

Naoki Mizunuma

Shogo Takeda

Yuya Tanaka

Reona Aoki

Rio Shirai

Kanako Watanabe

Runa Imai

Hiroko Makino

Waka Kobori

Miyu Namba

Mio Narita

Yui Ohashi