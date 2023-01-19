Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daiya Seto & Rikako Ikee Expected At 2023 Kosuke Kitajima Cup

2023 KOSUKE KITAJIMA CUP

  • Friday, January 20th – Sunday, January 22nd
  • Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center
  • LCM (50m)
  • Results

The 2023 Kosuke Kitajima Cup begins tomorrow at Tokyo Tatsumi International Swimming Center with a plethora of Japanese domestic talent ready to kick off their new year of racing.

The 3-day long course meet marks the first of a trio of ‘K’ meets which take place annually, with the Konami Open and the Kirara Cup soon to follow over the next several weeks

Among the invited athletes is newly-minted short course World Record holder Tomoru Honda.

Having opted out of the Short Course World Championships, 21-year-old Honda would be making his first racing appearance since competing at the Japan Open last month. At that meet, Honda rocked a long course 200m fly time of 1:52.70 to check in with a big-time personal best and become the 4th fastest performer of all time in the process.

Also expected to race this weekend is 22-year-old leukemia survivor Rikako Ikee. The sprint ace already got some speed under her belt earlier this month at the Tokyo New Year’s Meet where she produced her fastest 100m freestyle time since having come back to competitive racing in late 2020.

Six-time short course World Championships gold medalist in the men’s 400m IM Daiya Seto is also listed among the attendees, along with the likes of the following Japanee superstars:

Ryosuke Irie
Shinri Shioura
Katsumi Nakamura
Katsuhiro Matsumoto
Naoki Mizunuma
Shogo Takeda
Yuya Tanaka
Reona Aoki
Rio Shirai
Kanako Watanabe
Runa Imai
Hiroko Makino
Waka Kobori
Miyu Namba
Mio Narita
Yui Ohashi

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Retta Race

Retta Race

Former Masters swimmer and coach Loretta (Retta) thrives on a non-stop but productive schedule. Nowadays, that includes having just earned her MBA while working full-time in IT while owning French 75 Boutique while also providing swimming insight for BBC.

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!