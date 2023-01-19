Florida Gators Set For Rivalry Showdown With FSU

Courtesy: Florida Athletics

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The Florida Gators Men’s and Women’s Swimming and Diving team continues the 2022-23 campaign Friday, Jan. 20 and Saturday, Jan. 21. The Gators swimming team will head to Ocala Friday to take on in-state rival Florida State at 2:00 p.m., while the diving team will host the Florida Diving Invitational Friday and Saturday at the O’Connell Center on noon each day.

Florida and Florida State swimming will renew its rivalry for the first time since 2019 at the Florida Aquatics Swimming & Training (FAST) facility. Established last March, FAST is a state-of-the-art aquatic center with leading-edge technology. Click here to learn more. Results can be followed on the MeetMobile app.

The Gators will host the Seminoles in diving at the O’Connell Center, starting with the men’s 1-meter and women’s 3-meter from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., and then women’s 1-meter and men’s 3-meter at 2 p.m. following an hour-long break between sessions. Florida will then compete in platform dives on Saturday, Jan. 21 at noon for the first time at home this season.

Florida is coming off a senior day sweep on Jan. 13 over FAU. The women improved to 5-1 this season, while the men moved to 4-1. The Gators have posted three sweeps this season (Nova Southeastern, Tennessee, FAU).

For the first time this season, four Gators earned SEC weekly conference honors following the performance against FAU. Julian Smith was named SEC Men’s Swimmer of the Week for the first time in his career, while Leonardo Garcia shared SEC Men’s Diver of the Week honors following a career-best performance in the 3-meter. Zoe Dixon and Cameron Abaqueta both earned SEC Freshman of the Week honors.

Friday’s meet against the Seminoles will be the 84th all-time between the men’s programs, and the 50th meeting between the women’s programs. Florida owns a 60-23-1 in the men’s series, and a 46-3 record in the women’s series.

The Florida State men’s team is ranked 16th in the most recent College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) rankings, and is coming off a 180-120 victory over LSU on Jan. 7.

The Seminoles women’s team comes into Friday with a 5-2 overall record, including wins over Miami and Georgia Tech.

ORDER OF EVENTS

200 Medley Relay

1650 Freestyle

200 Free

100 Back

100 Breast

200 Fly

50 Free

BREAK

100 Free

200 Back

200 Breast

500 Free

100 Fly

BREAK

400 IM

200 Free Relay