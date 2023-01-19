Do You Love Swimming? See 4,059 Swim Jobs You Might Love

Looking for a job in swimming! Go here to see 4,059 Swim Jobs.

PART-TIME ASSISTANT AGE GROUP COACH AT ALLEGHENY NORTH SWIM CLUB

Allegheny North Swim Club is seeking an inspiring and energetic assistant age group coach with excellent leadership, communication, and team building skills to support the club’s membership and established coaching staff.

TRITONWEAR SEEKS TEAM SALES MANAGER

At TritonWear, we redefine athletes’ limits through our patented devices and AI-based auto-coaching tools showing athletes exactly what they need to do to improve. Using swimming as our $16B beachhead into the market, our products are being used by thousands of athletes globally in over 60 countries ranging from grassroots beginners up to Olympic Gold Medalists – including 30+ National Olympic Federations resulting in numerous podium finishes at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

DIRECTOR OF PERFORMANCE SWIM COACH

Guelph Marlins Aquatic Club is seeking a Full Time Director of Performance Swim Coach. GMAC is a Non Profit swim club that has between 500-1000 swimmers across our Learn to Swim, Competitive, and Masters programs registered throughout the year.

CUSTOMER SUPPORT MANAGER

Spiraledge is a collection of companies focused on health and wellness and is the parent company of fast growing ecommerce sites SwimOutlet.com & Everyday Yoga. Both SwimOutlet.com and Everyday Yoga have been named an Internet Retailer Hot 100 Company.

ASSISTANT COACH

Our mission is to equip young athletes with the work ethic and skills needed to become leaders in and out of the pool through focused and dedicated coaching while in a safe and supportive environment.

AQUATICS DIRECTOR

Mercer Island Beach Club (MIBC) is seeking a full-time Aquatics Director to join the team providing leadership and management of Aquatic programs and pool operations.

GRADUATE ASSISTANT COACH

Smith’s unique graduate program in Exercise and Sport Studies (ESS) prepares individuals to coach collegiate teams. Responsibilities of coaching include, but are not limited to: assisting the head coach with recruiting, managing social media accounts, practice planning, directing skill development, and film breakdown.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The St. Croix Dolphins swim team is located on the beautiful island of St Croix, in the US Virgin Islands. The Head Coach will lead the year-round competitive swim team with a rich history of representing the USVI in local, international, and Olympic competitions dating back to 1972.

FULL TIME AGE GROUP COACH AND SITE DIRECTOR

The Kansas City Blazers, located in Johnson County, Kansas is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Full Time Age Group Coach and Site Director. This position reports to the Head Coach. A successful applicant would lead the one of our Age Group Programs across all sites, as well as being a site director of one of our sites overseeing multiple groups.

SCHOOLWIDE AQUATICS COORDINATOR & PART-TIME E.S. PE TEACHER (SWIM)

Singapore American School is seeking to employ an inspirational, organized, and enthusiastic Aquatics Coordinator to lead the school swimming program, manage our multiple aquatics facilities, and liaise with the physical education (PE) team to deliver the PE swimming program. SAS currently operates three swimming pools (a 15mX10m learn-to-swim pool, a 25mX12m training pool, and a 25mX20m competition pool) with one additional 50mX25m long-course pool soon to be completed.

HEAD SWIM COACH- BLUE DEVIL SWIM CLUB

The Blue Devil Swim Club is seeking qualified applicants for a full-time salaried Head Coach position.

HEAD AGE GROUP DEVELOPMENT COACH

Foothills Swim Team is actively seeking a highly motivated and committed coach to fill the role of Head Age Group Development Coach to begin in April 2023.

AGE GROUP COACH (FULL-TIME AND PART-TIME)

Under the supervision of the Head Coach (HC), the Lead Age Group Coach (Lead Coach) is responsible for developing, organizing, and implementing a high quality training and education program to meet the needs of the assigned groups of the BAC Age Group Swim Team.

HEAD COACH

The Loveland Swim Club (LSC) is a nationally competitive team that trains over 200 swimmers year-round from the developmental level to elite athletes across three facilities in Loveland,CO.

LIFEGUARD I (NEW LIFEGUARDS)

Under direct supervision, you will perform general lifeguard functions at a District aquatic facility. You may be called upon to teach aquatic and safety programs to youth and the general public, and do other work as required.

HEAD COACH

Energetic Coach that is great with Coaching all levels of swimmers. Must be able to build new team up from the ground up.

ASSISTANT COACH – DAVIDSONVILLE SWIM TEAM (SUMMER SWIM TEAM)

The Davidsonville Swim Team (DST) is located in Davidsonville, Maryland and is part of the Greater Annapolis Swim League (GASL), which is comprised of 19 swim teams from the Annapolis area. DST swims in Division A and was undefeated in 2022 with a 5-0 record. The team currently has 190 members ranging in ages from 4-18 years old. More information about the team can be found on the DST website: gatorsswimming.swimtopia.com.

HEAD AQUATICS COACH (WATER POLO/SWIMMING) AND ASSISTANT PROFESSOR OF KINESIOLOGY (TENURE TRACK)

Diablo Valley College inspires, educates, and empowers a diverse community of students to transform their lives and their communities. DVC instructors close equity gaps by fostering success among all students. To help further this work, Diablo Valley College seeks a tenure-track Head Aquatics Coach (Water Polo/Swimming) and Assistant Kinesiology Professor with aquatics programming responsibilities to start in Fall 2023.

DEVELOPMENTAL AGE GROUP COACH

The Marlins Of Raleigh Swim Team is seeking a full time Developmental Age Group Coach at our Raleigh Site. The coach will lead the AG 1 8-u group as well as a 12-U group.

SOCIAL MEDIA SPECIALIST

If you’re obsessed with social media and have hands-on experience in developing strategies, creating content and posting on social media, we’d love to hear from you! You must have a competitive swimming background and love swimming for this role. You can visit our Instagram account at instagram.com/swimoutlet and our TikTok account at tiktok.com/@swimoutlet.

FULL TIME SENIOR COACH

The Kansas City Blazers, located in Johnson County, Kansas is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Full Time Senior Coach. This position reports directly to the Head Coach. A successful applicant would lead the Senior Group and assist the Head Coach with the National Group.

2023 FLORIDA SWIM CAMP COACH/COUNSELOR – UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA, GAINESVILLE

Looking for energetic swim coaches who would like to work with young swim campers at the Florida Swim Camp, June 2023. We have 7 sessions total (4 x 3 day resident camps and 3 x 4 day overnight camps) starting June 2 and ending June 25. You would be responsible for campers in the pool and in dorms for the overnight camps. Come learn what we do at the University of Florida!

ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH

Lead practice on a daily basis for Gold Group and assist as needed with assigned groups. Assist Head Coach with top senior group. Design and implement daily dryland.

HEAD AGE GROUP COACH – CONDORS SWIM CLUB – WEST NYACK, NY

The Condors Swim Club is seeking a qualified individual to serve as our Head Age Group Swim Coach for our Rockland County location. Condors Swimming is a year-round USA swim team operating with over 40 years of success.

PART TIME ASSISTANT COACHES

We am looking for coaches to assist in the following areas. USA Swimming Team and Summer League Swim Team assistant coach responsibilities. Competitive One on One Lessons, Non Competitive One on One Lessons, Swim Lessons, Small Group Lessons and Adult Competitive Triathletes and much more.

LEAD AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

The Ridgewood YMCA is looking to hire a part time lead age group swim coach to join our coaching team. The age-group coach is responsible for on-deck instruction and coaching of swimmers. Responsibilities include assisting the Director of Competitive Swimming and other coaching staff with day-to-day operations. Every position at the Ridgewood YMCA upholds principles that are central to the mission of the YMCA Organization.

VOLUNTEER ASSISTANT COACH – INDIANA UNIVERSITY

Indiana University is taking applications to fill a volunteer swimming coach position for the 2023-2024 season starting in May 2023. While working under NCAA Division I and B1G Conference rules and regulations, you will have an opportunity to learn all aspects of a Division I Swimming & Diving program in the Big Ten Conference.

SPIRE ACADEMY SEEKS MARKETING MANAGER

The Marketing Manager must drive the marketing plan for SPIRE Academy including Academy, Camps, Events and related areas. This individual must create and implement marketing plans to define the competitive differentiation and key messages to drive participation and spectators to SPIRE Events and build brand awareness among the target audiences at SPIRE to generate camp registration and school enrollment.

SPIRE ACADEMY SEEKS CONTENT CREATOR

The content creator must have experience working in Adobe Premier Pro, Photoshop and inDesign. This person will capture content related to SPIRE Academy student athletes, SPIRE events large and small. You don’t have to play the game, but you must know and be able to understand what content resonates within the sport.

HEAD SWIM COACH

The Coach is expected to provide leadership, plan, organize, and be responsible for a comprehensive and competitive year-round swim program as well as present an enthusiastic professional-looking team. This position reports to the Team Board of Directors.

GEORGIA BULLDOG SWIM CAMP COACHES

Join our fun and exciting staff at the UNIVERSITY OF GEORGIA for Swim Camp 2023. Last year we had over 20 coaches from all over the country join our staff in hosting 300 campers over 2 weeks of swim camp. New UGA Head Coaches Stefanie Moreno (women) and Neil Versfeld (men) along with former Bulldog and Head Olympic Coach Jack Bauerle with work with staff and campers each session.

AGE GROUP SWIM COACH

The Guelph Marlin Aquatic Club (GMAC) is seeking a Full Time Age Group Swim Coach. GMAC is a Not for Profit swim club that has over 1100 swimmers across our Lessons Program, Pre-Competitive, Competitive, and Masters programs registered throughout the year.

GENERAL MANAGER

The General Manager manages the day-to-day operations and long-term strategic direction of the Cypress-Fairbanks Swim Club (CFSC), Home of the Fleet, and oversees the Fleet competitive team, Fleet First Swim School, U.S. Masters Swimming (USMS) program, as well as other associated aquatic training programs. The GM brings inspirational energy, accomplished aquatics experience, and team-oriented professionalism to work every day. This position reports directly to the CFSC Board of Directors (BOD).

HEAD COACH AND ASSISTANT COACH – HAMILTON, MT SUMMER SWIM TEAM

The Bitterroot Swim Team (BST) in Hamilton, Montana is currently accepting applications for head and assistant coaching positions for the 2023 summer swim season. A successful candidate will bring a passion for swimming, desire to teach, technical skill in coaching all age levels (5-18), and the inspiration to develop strong team spirit and camaraderie.

FULL TIME ASSISTANT SWIM COACH – BOSTON YMCA BLUEFINS

Under the supervision of the Aquatics Director, this position is responsible for the supervision and management of all facets of the competitive swimming program at the YMCA of Greater Boston.

DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS FOR SWIMMING AND DIVING

The University of Michigan Athletic Department is seeking a Director of Operations for its Swimming & Diving program. This position is responsible for assisting in all phases of the program in accordance with NCAA, Conference and University rules, regulations and policies.

