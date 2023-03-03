arena Swim of the Week: 13-Year-Old Audrey Derivaux Hits 2:13 200 Fly In Fort Lauderdale

Swim of the Week is brought to you by arena, a SwimSwam partner.

Age group standout Audrey Derivaux flew under the radar on Thursday at the Pro Swim Series event in Fort Lauderdale, as the 13-year-old went up against some of the best swimmers in the world in the women’s 200 butterfly.

Derivaux dropped a second from her personal best time to qualify for the ‘A’ final in eighth place, clocking 2:15.20, and then in the final, she got down to 2:13.39 to finish sixth overall.

Split Comparison

Derivaux, 2022 Junior Nationals Derivaux, 2023 PSS Prelims Derivax, 2023 PSS Final 29.92 29.65 29.48 1:04.44 (34.52) 1:03.82 (34.17) 1:03.34 (33.86) 1:40.51 (36.07) 1:39.61 (35.79) 1:38.00 (34.66) 2:16.23 (35.72) 2:15.20 (35.59) 2:13.39 (35.39)

Derivaux, who swims for the Jersey Wahoos, ranks second all-time in the girls’ 11-12 age group with her previous best time of 2:16.23, trailing the 2:15.02 mark established by Cassidy Bayer in 2012.

With her performance on Thursday, Derivaux now ranks second all-time in the U.S. for 13-year-old girls behind Bayer, who went 2:11.44 at the 2014 Summer Nationals.

U.S. Rankings, 13-Year-Old Girls’ 200 Butterfly (LCM)

Cassidy Bayer (NCAP), 2:11.44 – 2014 Summer Nationals Audrey Derivaux (JW), 2:13.39 – 2023 Pro Swim Series – Fort Lauderdale Lindsay Looney (METRO), 2:14.57 – 2015 American LC Final Easop Lee (UN), 2:15.01 – 2013 Korea Invite Becca Mann (CAT), 2:15.20 – 2011 Pro Swim Series – Minneapolis

But perhaps what will stand out more for Derivaux in this swim was that she beat arguably the greatest female swimmer of all-time, and undoubtedly the best of the current generation, Katie Ledecky, head-to-head.

Ledecky, racing one of her ‘off’ events in the 200 fly, was fifth in the prelims in 2:13.77 but faded to eighth in the final in 2:17.19.

Derivaux also got experience racing against current 200 fly world champion Summer McIntosh, the second-youngest swimmer in the ‘A’ final, who broke the Canadian Record en route to victory in 2:05.05.

Despite only having recently aged up, Derivaux already ranks 25th all-time in the girls’ 13-14 age group.

She followed up this performance by making another ‘A’ final on Friday in the 200 backstroke, clocking 2:16.23 to place eighth. Her personal best time in the event sits at 2:15.77, set in July.

