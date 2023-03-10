Kasia Wasick’s Sprinter Recovery: “Go to the beach, have some coconut water”

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

Kasia Wasick of Poland is still loving swimming at 30 years old… and still hauling butt. The world champs medalist raced in back-to-back meets over the last 2 weeks, swimming in Poland one weekend before flying back to the USA and competing in the Pro Swim Seris at Ft. Lauderdale. Wasick took 2nd in the 50 (her lone event) to Abbey Weitzeil, clocking a 24.68. Wasick takes her sport very seriously but still has fun with it, admitting that her recovery in between meets consisted of “going to the beach, drink(ing) some coconut water”.