Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Kasia Wasick’s Sprinter Recovery: “Go to the beach, have some coconut water”

2023 PRO SWIM SERIES – FORT LAUDERDALE

Kasia Wasick of Poland is still loving swimming at 30 years old… and still hauling butt. The world champs medalist raced in back-to-back meets over the last 2 weeks, swimming in Poland one weekend before flying back to the USA and competing in the Pro Swim Seris at Ft. Lauderdale. Wasick took 2nd in the 50 (her lone event) to Abbey Weitzeil, clocking a 24.68. Wasick takes her sport very seriously but still has fun with it, admitting that her recovery in between meets consisted of “going to the beach, drink(ing) some coconut water”.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!