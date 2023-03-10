Shayna Jack Tops Emma McKeon On Day One Of NSW State Championships

2023 NEW SOUTH WALES STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Friday, March 10th – Sunday, March 12th
- Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center (SOPAC)
- LCM (50m)
- Meet Site
- SwimSwam Preview
- Start List
- Results – Meet Mobile: 2023 NSW State Open Championships
The 2023 New South Wales State Open Championships already started off with a bang as multi-Olympic gold medalist Kaylee McKeown fired off a new World Record in the women’s 200m backstroke.
Competing at this in-season meet at SOPAC. 21-year-old McKeown crushed a time of 2:03.14 to take the women’s 200m backstroke with ease. In the process, her time sliced .21 off of the previous WR mark of 2:03.35 American Regan Smith put on the books during the semi-finals at the 2019 World Championships.
You can read more about McKeown’s massive swim here.
Also making waves tonight was 19-year-old Isaac Cooper of St. Andrews. The World Championships silver medalist posted a winning effort of 24.38 in the men’s 50m back to get to the wall over a second ahead of the competition.
Cooper’s time crushed the 24.76 he posted in Budapest which rendered him the 8th-place finisher in this event. His performance tonight also represents a new lifetime best, beating out the 24.44 he logged at last year’s Australian National Championships.
With his outing here, Cooper overtakes the season’s world rankings. Moreover, Cooper’s result represents a new Australian national and Oceanic continental record. Look for a subsequent post on this performance.
2022-2023 LCM Men 50 Back
Cooper
24.38
|2
|Ksawery
Masiuk
|POL
|24.44
|02/26
|3
|Justin
Ress
|USA
|24.49
|01/12
|4
|Hunter
Armstrong
|USA
|24.70
|01/12
|5
|Takeshi
Kawamoto
|JPN
|24.88
|12/03
Australia’s winningest Olympian Emma McKeon dove in twice on the evening, competing in the women’s 50m fly and the 100m free.
In the former, 28-year-old McKeon clocked a time of 26.49 to reap the silver medal behind Alexandria Perkins. USC’s Perkins touched the wall in a result of 26.12 for gold.
Perkins’ time erased her previous PB of 26.18 produced at last year’s Aussie Championships. She now sits just outside the top 10 Aussie performers in history in this event.
McKeon also settled for silver in the 100m free, with St. Peters Western star Shayna Jack winding up with the gold.
24-year-old Jack earned a time of 53.12 to beat out McKeon who put up a time of 53.55. Meg Harris rounded out the top 3 in 53.91.
As for Jack, she opened in 25.73 and closed in 27.39 to become the #1 swimmer in the world this season. Jack’s effort overtakes America’s Abbey Weitzeil who recently posted a time of 53.38 at the Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale.
2022-2023 LCM Women 100 Free
Jack
53.12
|2
|Abbigail
Weitzeil
|USA
|53.38
|03/02
|3
|Emma
McKeon
|AUS
|53.55
|03/10
|4
|Marrit
Steenbergen
|NED
|53.61
|12/03
|5
|Meg
Harris
|AUS
|53.91
|03/10
The women’s 100m free saw a stacked field climb on the blocks tonight, as Ariarne Titmus, Lani Pallister and Madi Wilson were also among the finalists.
Two teenagers were also among the racers, including 16-year-old Milla Jansen and 16-year-old Olivia Wunsch. Bond’s Jansen posted a time of 54.54 for 5th place to clock the 3rd swiftest mark of her young career, while Wunsch was 8th in 55.25.
Women’s 100m Free Top 8 Finishers
- Shayna Jack, 53.12
- Emma McKeon, 53.55
- Meg Harris, 53.91
- Madi Wilson, 54.06
- Milla Jansen, 54.54
- Brianna Throssell, 54.69
- Ariarne Titmus, 54.85
- Olivia Wunsch, 55.25
- Lani Pallister, 55.78
Kyle Chalmers won the men’s edition of the 100m free, with the multi-Olympic medalist logging a time of 48.09. That’s the quickest of Chalmers’ season thus far, rendering him the 3rd best performer in the world.
Behind him this evening was William Yang, last year’s Australian National Championships gold medalist. Yang hit a result of 48.64 here for the 5th fastest performance of his career.
19-year-old Kai Taylor also snagged a sub-49 second time in a bronze medal-worthy 49.08 while 17-year-old Flynn Southam and 28-year-old Cameron McEvoy landed the 4th and 5th place positions, respectively. Southam touched in 49.08 while McEvoy hit 49.67.
2022-2023 LCM Men 100 Free
Sunwoo
47.78
|2
|Guilherme
Caribe
|BRA
|47.82
|12/09
|3
|Dylan
Carter
|TTO
|48.28
|03/02
|4
|Matthew
Richards
|GBR
|48.41
|03/02
|5
|Andrej
BARNA
|SRB
|48.45
|12/03
Jenna Forrester delivered a solid performance en route to gold in the women’s 400m IM event, posting a time of 4:39.16. The 19-year-old St. Peters Western swimmer beat the field by nearly 6 seconds, with the next-closest competitor of Mya Rasmussen getting to the wall next in 4:45.20.
As for Forrester, tonight’s outing checks in as the 2nd best performance of her career. Her personal best remains at the 4:36.77 she registered at last year’s national championships.
Forrester now inserts herself among the season’s top performers in slot #5.
2022-2023 LCM Women 400 IM
McIntosh
4:28.61 WJR
|2
|Katie
Grimes
|USA
|4:35.92
|01/12
|3
|Katie
Ledecky
|USA
|4:36.04
|03/03
|4
|Mio
Narita
|JPN
|4:37.32
|12/02
|5
|Ageha
Tanigawa
|JPN
|4:40.00
|12/02
Additional Winners
- 24-year-old Griffth swimmer Bowen Gough grabbed gold in the men’s 200m fly, reaching the wall in 1:58.20. That edged out Chandler’s Lucas Humeniuk who touched just .10 behind in 1:58.30.
- The men’s 50m breast saw Grayson Bell get it done, posting a mark of 27.95.
- Jenna Strauch of Miami was tonight’s women’s 100m breaststroke victor, stopping the clock in a result of 1:07.95.
- Elijah Winnington represented the only racer of the men’s 400m freestyle field to delve under the 3:50 barrier. Winnington delivered a gold medal-worthy 3:47.98 while runner-up Mack Horton was well back in 3:51.61. Winnington already ranks as the top performer in the world in this event with his time of 3:45.84 from last December’s Queensland Championships.
Would love to see McKeown, McKeon and Chalmers come to the US and swim yards for a changeup!
We really need to count the ‘season’ as the calendar year, there’s no way a time in October should be measured against a time from March