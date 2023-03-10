Shayna Jack Tops Emma McKeon On Day One Of NSW State Championships

2023 NEW SOUTH WALES STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, March 10th – Sunday, March 12th

Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center (SOPAC)

LCM (50m)

Meet Site

SwimSwam Preview

Start List

Results – Meet Mobile: 2023 NSW State Open Championships

The 2023 New South Wales State Open Championships already started off with a bang as multi-Olympic gold medalist Kaylee McKeown fired off a new World Record in the women’s 200m backstroke.

Competing at this in-season meet at SOPAC. 21-year-old McKeown crushed a time of 2:03.14 to take the women’s 200m backstroke with ease. In the process, her time sliced .21 off of the previous WR mark of 2:03.35 American Regan Smith put on the books during the semi-finals at the 2019 World Championships.

You can read more about McKeown’s massive swim here.

Also making waves tonight was 19-year-old Isaac Cooper of St. Andrews. The World Championships silver medalist posted a winning effort of 24.38 in the men’s 50m back to get to the wall over a second ahead of the competition.

Cooper’s time crushed the 24.76 he posted in Budapest which rendered him the 8th-place finisher in this event. His performance tonight also represents a new lifetime best, beating out the 24.44 he logged at last year’s Australian National Championships.

With his outing here, Cooper overtakes the season’s world rankings. Moreover, Cooper’s result represents a new Australian national and Oceanic continental record. Look for a subsequent post on this performance.

Australia’s winningest Olympian Emma McKeon dove in twice on the evening, competing in the women’s 50m fly and the 100m free.

In the former, 28-year-old McKeon clocked a time of 26.49 to reap the silver medal behind Alexandria Perkins. USC’s Perkins touched the wall in a result of 26.12 for gold.

Perkins’ time erased her previous PB of 26.18 produced at last year’s Aussie Championships. She now sits just outside the top 10 Aussie performers in history in this event.

McKeon also settled for silver in the 100m free, with St. Peters Western star Shayna Jack winding up with the gold.

24-year-old Jack earned a time of 53.12 to beat out McKeon who put up a time of 53.55. Meg Harris rounded out the top 3 in 53.91.

As for Jack, she opened in 25.73 and closed in 27.39 to become the #1 swimmer in the world this season. Jack’s effort overtakes America’s Abbey Weitzeil who recently posted a time of 53.38 at the Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale.

The women’s 100m free saw a stacked field climb on the blocks tonight, as Ariarne Titmus, Lani Pallister and Madi Wilson were also among the finalists.

Two teenagers were also among the racers, including 16-year-old Milla Jansen and 16-year-old Olivia Wunsch. Bond’s Jansen posted a time of 54.54 for 5th place to clock the 3rd swiftest mark of her young career, while Wunsch was 8th in 55.25.

Women’s 100m Free Top 8 Finishers

Kyle Chalmers won the men’s edition of the 100m free, with the multi-Olympic medalist logging a time of 48.09. That’s the quickest of Chalmers’ season thus far, rendering him the 3rd best performer in the world.

Behind him this evening was William Yang, last year’s Australian National Championships gold medalist. Yang hit a result of 48.64 here for the 5th fastest performance of his career.

19-year-old Kai Taylor also snagged a sub-49 second time in a bronze medal-worthy 49.08 while 17-year-old Flynn Southam and 28-year-old Cameron McEvoy landed the 4th and 5th place positions, respectively. Southam touched in 49.08 while McEvoy hit 49.67.

Jenna Forrester delivered a solid performance en route to gold in the women’s 400m IM event, posting a time of 4:39.16. The 19-year-old St. Peters Western swimmer beat the field by nearly 6 seconds, with the next-closest competitor of Mya Rasmussen getting to the wall next in 4:45.20.

As for Forrester, tonight’s outing checks in as the 2nd best performance of her career. Her personal best remains at the 4:36.77 she registered at last year’s national championships.

Forrester now inserts herself among the season’s top performers in slot #5.

Additional Winners