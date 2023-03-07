Chalmers, Titmus, McKeon, McKeown & More Head to NSW State Open Championships

2023 NEW SOUTH WALES STATE OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, March 10th – Sunday, March 12th

Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Center (SOPAC)

LCM (50m)

Meet Site

Start List

While multi-Olympic medalist Cate Campbell is set to make her 2023 racing debut at the Brisbane Senior Metro Championships, several of her Tokyo teammates are entered in the New South Wales State Open Championships this weekend.

Taking place Friday, March 10th through Sunday, March 12th, the NSW Championships offer another racing opportunity before the Australian National Championships in April and the Australian World Trials meet in June.

Entrants include reigning 400m free World Record holder Ariarne Titmus, with the 22-year-old listed in the 100m, 200m, 400m and 800m free events. She’ll be joined by St. Peters Western teammate Kiah Melverton who is set to take on a monster schedule of 7 events including the aforementioned freestyle races in addition to the 200m breast, 200m IM and 400m IM.

Other SPW swimmers include Elijah Winnington, Brianna Throssell and Mollie O’Callaghan. For her part, O’Callaghan is absent from the 100m free event but is set to race the trio of backstroke as well as the 200m and 400m free.

Kyle Chalmers leads the Marion squad and entered in the sprint freestyle and fly events. However, the 24-year-old is among the list of 800m freestyle competitors as well.

We saw Chalmers enter this off-event earlier this year at the South Aussie State Open Championships. At that meet, he registered a time of 8:22.93 to establish a new personal best.

Additional Marion teammates set to race this weekend include Meg Harris, Matt Temple and Madi Wilson.

Griffith University will be out in full force, with the likes of Emma McKeon, Kaylee McKeown, Cody Simpson and Lani Pallister expected.

McKeon is opting to take on the 200m fly instead of the 200m free event while Simpson appears to be staking his claim on potential relay slots by entering the men’s 100m and 200m freestyle event in addition to the 50m/100m fly.

We’ll look for world rankings shakeups with so much talent taking to the pool. As of now, the following Australian athletes competing at NSW rank among the top 5 globally in their respective events this season.

Australian Swimmers Among Top 5 Globally in Season Rankings

Elijah Winnington – #1 400m free 3:45.84

Josh Edwards-Smith – #1 200m back 1:55.42

Isaac Cooper – #5 50m back 24.91

Shayna Jack – #2 50m free 24.48

Ariarne Titmus – #4 200m free 1:56.10, #5 800m free 8:29.94

– #4 200m free 1:56.10, #5 800m free 8:29.94 Kaylee McKeown – #2 100m back 57.93

Key Entrants for the 2023 NSW State Open Championships