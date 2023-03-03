Cate Campbell Entered In First Meet Since Tokyo Olympics

2023 BRISBANE SENIOR METRO CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday, March 10th – Sunday, March 12th

Brisbane Aquatic Center

LCM (50m)

Draft Entries

Cate Campbell of Australia is set to compete next weekend in Brisbane, the 30-year-old’s first meet since the 2020 Olympic Games.

Campbell is set to represent Rackley at the Brisbane Senior Metropolitan Championships in Brisbane next weekend, entered in the women’s 50m free, 100m free and 50m fly events.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Campbell earned individual bronze in the women’s 100m freestyle, marking 12 years since her first and only other individual Olympic medal of the same color in the 50m free from the Beijing Games. Campbell was also a critical member of the Australian women’s podium-topping 400m free and 400m medley relays in Tokyo.

After the Games, Campbell took a long break to tend to her mental and physical health, opting out of last year’s Long Course World Championships, Commonwealth Games and Short Course World Championships.

Campbell returned to the water last fall with an at-peace approach to training. “After taking the longest time out of the water in my life, I’m reminding myself that it’s okay to start from where I am – not from where I was, or where I want to be,” she said in September.

Last month she and sister Bronte Campbell both participated in Swimming Australia’s National Event Camps. While there, C1 shared sentiments on Instagram as “Had a real ‘pinch myself’ moment. This week I’ve been on a National Training Camp on the Gold Coast with current and aspiring members of the Dolphins Swim Team.

“The first time I went on one of these camps, I turned 15 on the camp. I am now 30. For half my life I have been fortunate enough to train and compete with and against the best athletes in Australia (who are often amongst the best athletes in the world).

“If I was to go back and tell that shy, 15 year old kid what the next 15 years of her life were going to look like, she would have said “tell her she’s dreaming”. Even though I’m having my ass handed to me by kids who were only just born when I went to my first Olympics, I am loving every second of it. It’s a privilege to be back on pool deck.”

C1 has made her intentions to make a run at Paris 2024 known and, if successful, she would join an exclusive club of 5-time Olympians.

We’ll see what C1 can put together next weekend in Brisbane as she then looks to April’s National Championships as well as June’s World Trials.

Additional Notable Entries for Brisbane Senior Metro Championships

Hannah Casey

Elizabeth Dekkers

Bronte Job

Leah Neale

Ella Ramsay

Sam Short

Zac Stubblety-Cook

Laura Taylor