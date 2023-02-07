Campbell Sisters Sighting At Australian Training Camp

As we reported just days ago, a large contingent of 90 Australian swimmers has descended upon the Gold Coast for the annual National Event Camp from February 5th through February 11th.

Among those attending the sprint-specific camp are sisters Cate Campbell and Bronte Campbell, the dominant duo who has represented the nation at major international events over the last decade.

Malawian-born Cate Campbell is one of the most decorated swimmers in history. She has amassed 8 Olympic medals, including most recently capturing bronze in the 100m freestyle in Tokyo at the postponed 2020 Olympic Games.

The 30-year-old took a break post-Tokyo, opting out of 2022’s long course and short course World Championships, as well as the Commonwealth Games.

When returning to the pool in September of last year, C1 said, “After taking the longest time out of the water in my life, I’m reminding myself that it’s okay to start from where I am – not from where I was, or where I want to be.”

Her attendance at the Swimming Australia National Event Camp is further evidence she is sticking to her plan of aiming for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

As for younger sister Bronte Campbell, C2, some are surprised to see her back in the water, let alone at an official training camp.

A two-time world champion in 2015 and 3-time Olympic medalist, C2 has been riddled with injuries in the last few years of her storied career.

She indeed helped the green and gold take the top prize in the women’s 4x100m free relay, as well as contributed to the Aussies’ mixed medley relay bronze in Tokyo. However, a shoulder injury prevented her from competing at the 2021 International Swimming League (ISL) playoffs for Team LA Current.

C2 also opted out of the 2022 long course and short course World Championships, as well as the 2022 Commonwealth Games.