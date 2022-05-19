Cate Campbell Has Learned To Embody The Mantra “Be Brave”

SwimSwam met Cate Campbell during the 2022 global sales meeting organized by arena in Sardinia, Italy.

The four-time Australian Olympic gold medalist told us that before she gets on the block to start a competition, she repeats the words “Be brave” to herself.

In the months leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, Cate Campbell struggled with depression.

On the point she tells us:

“I really felt like a failure at the moment. That little mantra that I told myself over and over, make me be ok with the fact that sometimes we are not ok, and that’s completely normal, that’s completely fine.

“We all have a power even in our lowest moment. We have choice, and we can choose to be brave.”

You can see the full video below:

In the Tokyo Olympics, Cate Campbell anchored the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay. Campbell threw down a 52.2 split, solidifying Australia’s stranglehold in the event winning gold. They also lowered their previous world record to 3:29.69.

Campbell won also the bronze medal in 100m free, touching 3rd behind Emma McKeon and Siobhan Haughey.

On Day 8, Cate Campbell anchored Australia’s medley relay, swimming 52.11 to touch first and earn gold.