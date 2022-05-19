Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Cate Campbell Has Learned To Embody The Mantra “Be Brave”

Comments: 7

SwimSwam met Cate Campbell during the 2022 global sales meeting organized by arena in Sardinia, Italy.

The four-time Australian Olympic gold medalist told us that before she gets on the block to start a competition, she repeats the words “Be brave” to herself.

In the months leading up to the Tokyo Olympics, Cate Campbell struggled with depression.

On the point she tells us:

“I really felt like a failure at the moment. That little mantra that I told myself over and over, make me be ok with the fact that sometimes we are not ok, and that’s completely normal, that’s completely fine.

We all have a power even in our lowest moment. We have choice, and we can choose to be brave.”

You can see the full video below:

In the Tokyo Olympics, Cate Campbell anchored the women’s 4x100m freestyle relay. Campbell threw down a 52.2 split, solidifying Australia’s stranglehold in the event winning gold. They also lowered their previous world record to 3:29.69.

Campbell won also the bronze medal in 100m free, touching 3rd behind Emma McKeon and Siobhan Haughey.

On Day 8, Cate Campbell anchored Australia’s medley relay, swimming 52.11 to touch first and earn gold.

7
Robbos
29 seconds ago

Brave lady.

0
0
Reply
Yozhik
28 minutes ago

….

Last edited 26 minutes ago by Yozhik
0
-2
Reply
torchbearer
36 minutes ago

After Rio, I really admire her strength to go through another 5 years to a fourth Olympics….swimming is such a hard sport, it would have been so easy to throw in the towel and walk away.

2
-1
Reply
Yozhik
37 minutes ago

I’m wondering if antidepressants should be considered a PED.

1
-4
Reply
torchbearer
Reply to  Yozhik
20 minutes ago

No…..they are not going to improve your times or performance.

0
0
Reply
Swim mom
50 minutes ago

Thank you for sharing, this will help other swimmers, hopefully coaches and all involved.

3
0
Reply
Lovetoswim
54 minutes ago

Very well said. Two words we all can use sometimes.

7
0
Reply

