2022 Australian Trials: Day 2 Finals Live Recap

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2nd finals session of the 2022 Australian Championships is here, and with it comes finals of the women’s 100 fly, 50 breast, 400 IM, 50 back, and 4×100 free relay, as well as the men’s 50 fly, 200 free, 200 breast, and 4×100 free relay.

Perhaps the best swim of the morning came in the women’s 50 breast, where Chelsea Hodges nearly took down the Australian Record. Hodges swam a 30.22 this morning, nearly hitting the 13-year-old record of 30.16.

Superstar Kyle Chalmers also made news after revealing he may now be attending the World Championships this summer after previously deciding to sit the meet out. Chalmers is potentially reversing course after the somewhat surprise 51.67 100 fly he posted in finals of day 1. He led prelims of the men’s 50 fly this morning clocking a 23.42.

Mollie O’Callaghan, the 18-year-old rising star, continues to turn heads. After winning the women’s 100 free in a blistering 52.49, she turned around and flexed her backstroke muscles this morning, leading prelims of the women’s 50 back with a 27.80. She’ll have a fight on her hands with 19-year-old Bronte Job, who swam a 27.86 this morning.

WOMEN 100 FLY FINALS

World Record: 55.48 – Sarah Sjostrom (2016)

World Junior Record: 56.46 – Penny Oleksiak (2016)

Australian Record: 55.72 – Emma McKeon (2021)

Commonwealth Record: 55.59 – Maggie MacNeil (2021)

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 58.33

Podium:

26-year-old Brianna Throssell got the job done in this final, breaking out ahead of the field, and growing her lead through the end of the race. Throssell had excellent front end speed, staying even with the World Record pace through approximately the first 40 meters of the swim. She kept her 50 splits within 4 seconds of each other, going out in 26.79, then coming home in 30.52.

In her interview after the race, Throssell spoke a bit on how she’s transitioned her training from focusing on the 200 to a more sprint, 100-focused training model.

Alexandria Perkins came in just shy of the FINA ‘A’ cut of 58.33, taking 2nd in 58.39. Australia will have some decisions to make in terms of their World Championships roster, as they’ll likely want a 2nd 100 butterflier on the team to handle prelims of the 4×100 medley relay.

MEN 50 FLY FINALS

World Record: 22.27 – Andriy Govorov (2018)

World Junior Record: 23.05 – Andrei Minakov (2020)

Australian Record: 22.73 – Matt Targett (2009)

Commonwealth Record: 22.73 – Matt Targett (2009)

Podium:

Kyle Chalmers continues to show his progress in the butterfly events, taking the national title in the 50 fly tonight after finishing 2nd in the 100 fly last night. He broke out ahead of the field tonight, waiting about 30 meters before taking his first breath. William Yang and Isaac Cooper closed on him a bit in the final 15 meters of the race, but King Kyle would get his hands on the wall first, as he’s done so many times before in his career. The swim tonight stands as a personal best for Chalmers.

William Yang had a phenomenal swim as well, coming in under the FINA ‘A’ cut with a 23.50 for 2nd. While that doesn’t guarantee Yang a spot on the World Championships roster, it was a great swim nonetheless. 18-year-old Isaac Cooper was right behind, getting his hands on the wall in 23.53.

Cody Simpson continues to have a fantastic meet, swimming a 23.68 for 4th.

WOMEN 50 BREAST FINALS

World Record: 29.30 – Benedetta Pilato (2021)

World Junior Record: 29.30 – Benedetta Pilato (2021)

Australian Record: 30.16 – Sarah Katsoulis (2009)

Commonwealth Record: 29.72 – Lara van Niekerk (2022)

Podium:

Chelsea Hodges finally got it done, breaking the Australian Record after scaring it multiple times this year, including this morning. After swimming a 30.17 in March, 0.01 seconds off the 13-year-old Australian Record, Hodges got to the wall in 30.15 tonight, 0.01 seconds under the record.

We can’t over look 25-year-old Jenna Strauch‘s swim tonight, as she sped to a 30.82 for 2nd. Strauch was the only other swimmer in the field to dip under 30 seconds, also dipping under the FINA ‘A’ cut. Although, we need to give another reminder that the 50s of fly, back, and breast are not serving as qualifying events at this meet. However, given Strauch won the 100 breast last night, it seems likely she’ll end up swimming the 50 breast in Budapest as well.

MEN 200 FREE FINALS

World Record: 1:42.00 – Paul Biedermann (2009)

World Junior Record: 1:44.62 – Hwang Sun-woo (2021)

Australian Record: 1:44.06 – Ian Thorpe (2001)

Commonwealth Record: 1:44.06 – Ian Thorpe (2001)

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 1:47.06

Podium:

WOMEN 400 IM FINALS

World Record: 4:26.36 – Katinka Hosszu (2016)

World Junior Record: 4:36.71 – Mio Narita (2022)

Australian Record: 4:29.45 – Stephanie Rice (2008)

Commonwealth Record: 4:29.12 – Summer McIntosh (2022)

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 4:43.06

Podium:

WOMEN 50 BACK FINALS

World Record: 26.98 – Liu Xiang (2018)

World Junior Record: 27.49 – Minna Atherton (2016)

Australian Record: 27.16 – Kaylee McKeown (2021)

(2021) Commonwealth Record: 27.16 – Kaylee McKeown (2021)

Podium:

MEN 200 BREAST FINALS

World Record: 2:06.12 – Anton Chupkov (2019)

World Junior Record: 2:09.39 – Qin Haiyang (2017)

Australian Record: 2:06.28 – Zac Stubblety-Cook (2021)

Commonwealth Record: 2:06.28 – Zac Stubblety-Cook (2021)

FINA ‘A’ Cut: 2:10.32

Podium:

WOMEN 4×100 FREE RELAY TIMED FINALS

Podium:

MEN 4×100 FREE RELAY TIMED FINALS

Podium: