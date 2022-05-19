Zac Stubblety-Cook Scorches World Record with 2:05.95 200 Breast

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN 200 BREAST FINALS

Podium:

Zac Stubblety-Cook (CHAND) – 2:05.95 (WORLD RECORD) Matthew Wilson (SOSC) – 2:10.14 Adam Selwood (PROP) – 2:13.68

Coming into the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as something of a breakout star last summer, Australia’s Zac Stubblety-Cook would lead the Olympic field in prelims, semifinals, and finals, ultimately breaking the Olympic Record en route to Gold in finals. Tonight, at the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships, Stubblety-Cook has reinforced himself as the top 200 breaststroker in the world, breaking the World Record in stunning fashion.

The 23-year-old put together a simply incredible race, getting out to a 29.43 on the first 50, then descending his splits on the final 3 50s. After a great turn into the final 50 of the race, Stubblety-Cook broke out with a fast tempo stroke to bring him home, splitting a sizzling 31.63 on the final 50 (the fastest split in the field by 2.5 seconds), putting him into the finish in a final time of 2:05.95.

With the swim, Stubblety-Cook not only broke the Australian Record, All Comers Record, Commonwealth Record, and World Record, he also became the first man in history to break 2:06 in the event. Swimmers have gone 2:06 16 times in swimming history, and now we finally have a 2:05.

Here is a split comparison between Stubblety-Cook’s swim tonight, his previous Australian Record of 2:06.28, his Olympic Record swim of 2:06.38, and the previous World Record of 2:06.12, which was held by Russia’s Anton Chupkov:

Split Zac Stubblety-Cook, 2022 Australian Champs Finals (World Record) Zac Stubblety-Cook, 2021 Australian Trials (Former AUS Record) Zac Stubblety-Cook, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Final (Olympic Record) Anton Chupkov, 2019 World Champs Finals (Former World Record) 1st 50 29.43 29.40 29.35 29.73 2nd 50 32.46 (1:01.89) 32.33 (1:01.73) 32.37 (1:01.72) 32.49 (1:02.22) 3rd 50 32.43 (1:34.32) 32.51 (1:34.24) 32.45 (1:34.17) 32.01 (1:34.23) 4th 50 31.63 32.04 32.21 31.89 FINAL TIME 2:05.95 2:06.28 2:06.38 2:06.12

The difference in race strategy between Stubblety-Cook and Chupkov is interesting. Stubblety-Cook is consistently faster on the first 100, but Chupkov was exceptional on the 3rd 50 of his World Record performance, out-splitting Stubblety-Cook tonight by 0.42 seconds. Although Chupkov also came home in a 31-point on the final 50 in his WR race, Stubblety-Cook was faster tonight, splitting 31.63.

Here are the all-time top 5 performers in the LCM 200 breast:

Rank Time Swimmer Country Meet 1 2:05.95 Zac Stubblety-Cook AUS 2022 Australian Swimming Championships 2 2:06.12 Anton Chupkov RUS 2019 World Champs 3 2:06.40 Shoma Sato JPN 2021 Japan Swim (Olympic Trials) T-4 2:06.67 Ippei Watanabe JPN 10th Tokyo Swimming Championships T-4 2:06.67 Matthew Wilson AUS 2019 World Champs

Here are the top 10 all-time performances in the LCM 200 breast:

Rank Time Swimmer Country Meet 1 2:05.95 Zac Stubblety-Cook AUS 2022 Australian Swimming Championships 2 2:06.12 Anton Chupkov RUS 2019 World Champs 3 2:06.28 Zac Stubblety-Cook AUS 2021 Australian Olympic Trials 4 2:06.38 Zac Stubblety-Cook AUS 2020 Olympic Games 5 2:06.40 Shoma Sato JPN 2021 Japan Swim (Olympic Trials) T-6 2:06.67 Ippei Watanabe JPN 10th Tokyo Swimming Championships T-6 2:06.67 Matthew Wilson AUS 2019 World Champs 8 2:06.68 Matthew Wilson AUS 2019 World Champs 9 2:06.73 Ippei Watanabe JPN 2019 World Champs 10 2:06.74 Shoma Sato JPN 2021 JPN Open

As the all-time rankings show, Stubblety-Cook has very quickly become the premier men’s 200 breaststroker in the world, having swum 3 of the 4 fastest times in history just in the past 11 months.