Zac Stubblety-Cook Scorches World Record with 2:05.95 200 Breast

2022 AUSTRALIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Wednesday, May 18 – Sunday, May 22, 2022
- SA Aquatic and Leisure Centre, Oaklands Park, South Australia
- LCM (50m)
MEN 200 BREAST FINALS
World Record: 2:06.12 – Anton Chupkov (2019)
- World Junior Record: 2:09.39 – Qin Haiyang (2017)
Australian Record: 2:06.28 – Zac Stubblety-Cook (2021) Commonwealth Record: 2:06.28 – Zac Stubblety-Cook (2021)
- FINA ‘A’ Cut: 2:10.32
Podium:
- Zac Stubblety-Cook (CHAND) – 2:05.95 (WORLD RECORD)
- Matthew Wilson (SOSC) – 2:10.14
- Adam Selwood (PROP) – 2:13.68
Coming into the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as something of a breakout star last summer, Australia’s Zac Stubblety-Cook would lead the Olympic field in prelims, semifinals, and finals, ultimately breaking the Olympic Record en route to Gold in finals. Tonight, at the 2022 Australian Swimming Championships, Stubblety-Cook has reinforced himself as the top 200 breaststroker in the world, breaking the World Record in stunning fashion.
The 23-year-old put together a simply incredible race, getting out to a 29.43 on the first 50, then descending his splits on the final 3 50s. After a great turn into the final 50 of the race, Stubblety-Cook broke out with a fast tempo stroke to bring him home, splitting a sizzling 31.63 on the final 50 (the fastest split in the field by 2.5 seconds), putting him into the finish in a final time of 2:05.95.
With the swim, Stubblety-Cook not only broke the Australian Record, All Comers Record, Commonwealth Record, and World Record, he also became the first man in history to break 2:06 in the event. Swimmers have gone 2:06 16 times in swimming history, and now we finally have a 2:05.
Here is a split comparison between Stubblety-Cook’s swim tonight, his previous Australian Record of 2:06.28, his Olympic Record swim of 2:06.38, and the previous World Record of 2:06.12, which was held by Russia’s Anton Chupkov:
|Split
|Zac Stubblety-Cook, 2022 Australian Champs Finals (World Record)
|Zac Stubblety-Cook, 2021 Australian Trials (Former AUS Record)
|Zac Stubblety-Cook, Tokyo 2020 Olympic Final (Olympic Record)
|Anton Chupkov, 2019 World Champs Finals (Former World Record)
|1st 50
|29.43
|29.40
|29.35
|29.73
|2nd 50
|32.46 (1:01.89)
|32.33 (1:01.73)
|32.37 (1:01.72)
|32.49 (1:02.22)
|3rd 50
|32.43 (1:34.32)
|32.51 (1:34.24)
|32.45 (1:34.17)
|32.01 (1:34.23)
|4th 50
|31.63
|32.04
|32.21
|31.89
|FINAL TIME
|2:05.95
|2:06.28
|2:06.38
|2:06.12
The difference in race strategy between Stubblety-Cook and Chupkov is interesting. Stubblety-Cook is consistently faster on the first 100, but Chupkov was exceptional on the 3rd 50 of his World Record performance, out-splitting Stubblety-Cook tonight by 0.42 seconds. Although Chupkov also came home in a 31-point on the final 50 in his WR race, Stubblety-Cook was faster tonight, splitting 31.63.
Here are the all-time top 5 performers in the LCM 200 breast:
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Country
|Meet
|1
|2:05.95
|Zac Stubblety-Cook
|AUS
|2022 Australian Swimming Championships
|2
|2:06.12
|Anton Chupkov
|RUS
|2019 World Champs
|3
|2:06.40
|Shoma Sato
|JPN
|2021 Japan Swim (Olympic Trials)
|T-4
|2:06.67
|Ippei Watanabe
|JPN
|10th Tokyo Swimming Championships
|T-4
|2:06.67
|Matthew Wilson
|AUS
|2019 World Champs
Here are the top 10 all-time performances in the LCM 200 breast:
|Rank
|Time
|Swimmer
|Country
|Meet
|1
|2:05.95
|Zac Stubblety-Cook
|AUS
|2022 Australian Swimming Championships
|2
|2:06.12
|Anton Chupkov
|RUS
|2019 World Champs
|3
|2:06.28
|Zac Stubblety-Cook
|AUS
|2021 Australian Olympic Trials
|4
|2:06.38
|Zac Stubblety-Cook
|AUS
|2020 Olympic Games
|5
|2:06.40
|Shoma Sato
|JPN
|2021 Japan Swim (Olympic Trials)
|T-6
|2:06.67
|Ippei Watanabe
|JPN
|10th Tokyo Swimming Championships
|T-6
|2:06.67
|Matthew Wilson
|AUS
|2019 World Champs
|8
|2:06.68
|Matthew Wilson
|AUS
|2019 World Champs
|9
|2:06.73
|Ippei Watanabe
|JPN
|2019 World Champs
|10
|2:06.74
|Shoma Sato
|JPN
|2021 JPN Open
As the all-time rankings show, Stubblety-Cook has very quickly become the premier men’s 200 breaststroker in the world, having swum 3 of the 4 fastest times in history just in the past 11 months.
Two Russian WRs down, not bad.
What an absolute legend. Here’s the race vid https://youtu.be/XakYhyKL8RQ
Amazing.
I’m also expecting a PB in the 100 tomorrow. If he can swim a final 50 of 31.6 then he’s more than capable of improving his 59.6 in the 100.
Man, if you had told me the dude to break Chupkov’s record would be BEHIND pace at the 150 I would not have believed you for a second. Congrats ZSC
I just love watching russians’ WRs fall. Thank you Zac! 💚💛
Another ROC record off the books. Too bad
What a stud!
31.63 last lap, wow!!!!!!!!