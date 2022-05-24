Kate Douglass And Zac Stubblety-Cook Had Near-Identical Stroke Counts In 200 BR

By this point, we all know about Zac Stubblety-Cook destroying the men’s 200 breaststroke world record at Australian trials, swimming a time of 2:05.95 to become the first man under the 2:06 barrier. We also know about his insane back half, culminating in him splitting a lighting-fast 31.63 on his last 50 meters.

A few days ago, I came across a tweet from Arizona State associate head coach Herbie Behm. He compared the stroke counts of the four fastest performers in the men’s 200 breast and pointed out that there was a trend amongst all four of them: starting their races with longer strokes, and then tightening up on their back half. Due to this, it makes sense as to why the four fastest men in the 200 breast all had their stroke counts get progressively higher as the race went on.

Top 200 breaststrokers performers with their splits and stroke counts per lap. Similar strategy across the board. Stay long going out then crank the tempo on the last 50. pic.twitter.com/leOk5z2QJ2 — Herbie Behm (@SirHerb_the3rd) May 19, 2022

Behm’s tweet led me to think: You know who else has a strong back half in the 200 breast? Kate Douglass, who nearly ran down Lily King swimming this race at U.S. trials a few weeks ago. So I went back to watch Douglass’s race at trials to see if Behm’s observation about stroke count held true for her. And what I discovered was that Douglass’s stroke count throughout her swim was nearly identical to the stroke count of Stubblety-Cook in his world record swim.

In fact, they took the exact same number of strokes in their first three 50s, and Stubblety-Cook only took one more stroke than Douglass on his last 50. You can look at their splits and respective stroke counts here:

Kate Douglass, 2022 U.S. Trials Zac Stubblety-Cook, 2022 Australian Trials (Men’s World Record) 32.76 (14) 29.43 (14) 35.83 (16) 32.46 (16) 36.23 (17) 32.43 (17) 36.61 (19) 31.63 (20) 2:21.43 2:05.95

You can still see from these splits that they paced their race differently even with similar stroke counts. Although Douglass had a stronger back half than front half, she still got progressively slower throughout her entire race. Stubblety-Cook, on the other hand, swam his second 50 the slowest and then descended the rest of his race.

The thing accounting for the difference between the two swimmers is stroke rate. Since their stroke counts were similar, they likely swam the same distance per stroke. However, since Stubblety-Cook was able to swim the same number of strokes as Douglass but faster, his stroke rate was much higher than Douglass, which explains the difference in times and pacing.

To compare the distance per stroke and the stroke rate of the two swimmers, we divided their stroke count by the number of meters they swam and the number of seconds they swam per lap by their stroke count.

NOTE: We did not account for the amount of time spent doing turns and underwaters because of the constant changing of frame on the Douglass race video. However, we did notice that Stubblety-Cook, on average, was underwater for around 0.5-1 meters longer than Douglass after each of his turns which accounts for some of the discrepancies in data as well.

Kate Douglass, Distance Per Stroke Kate Douglass, Seconds Per Stroke Zac Stubblety-Cook, Distance Per Stroke Zac Stubblety-Cook, Seconds Per Stroke 50m 50/14 = 3.57m 32.76/14 = 2.340s 50/14 = 3.57m 29.43/14 = 2.102s 100m 50/16 = 3.125m 35.83/16 = 2.239s 50/16 = 3.125m 32.46/16 = 2.029s 150m 50/17 = 2.94m 36.23/17 = 2.131s 50/17 = 2.94m 32.43/17 = 1.908s 200m 50/19 = 2.63m 36.61/19 = 1.927s 50/20 = 2.5m 31.63/20 = 1.581s Average 3.065m 2.16s 3.033m 1.9s

As you can see, both the stroke rate of Douglass and Stubblety-Cook got faster throughout their races, explaining their strong back halves. However, you can see that Stubblety-Cook’s stroke rate got faster by a bigger margin than Douglass’s, especially on the last 50. Even though they two of them were going the same average distance per stroke, the time that it took Stubblety-Cook to complete each stroke got 0.521 seconds faster from the first 50 vs. the last 50, but only 0.413 seconds faster in Douglass’s scenario.

Obviously, Stubblety-Cook’s stroke rate was significantly faster than Douglass because his overall time was faster. But the difference between their stroke rates became more drastic as the race went on, highlighting the differences in how they paced their races. Stubblety Cook’s stroke rate was 0.288 seconds faster than Douglass’s on the first 50, 0.21 seconds faster on the second 50, 0.223 seconds faster on the third 50, and a whopping 0.346 seconds faster on the last 50 of the race.

In addition, Douglass (5’10) and Stubblety-Cook (5’11) are nearly the same height, which also could play a factor in this equation.

Not many conclusions can be drawn from this comparison (especially with the lack of turn and underwater data), but the fact that Zac Stubblety-Cook and Kate Douglass have nearly the same stroke count despite being two swimmers we usually wouldn’t compare to each other is a stat that is worth sharing. You can watch the races that I used for this article here:

Zac Stubblety-Cook, Men’s 200 Breaststroke, 2022 Australian Trials

Kate Douglass, Women’s 200 Breaststroke, 2022 U.S. Trials