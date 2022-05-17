Core Training for Swimmers Webinar with SURGE Strength

SURGE Strength will be offering another FREE dryland learning opportunity so mark your calendars! The Core Training for Swimmers Webinar is open to swimmers, coaches and parents to attend.

WHO SHOULD ATTEND THE CORE TRAINING FOR SWIMMERS WEBINAR?

SWIMMERS:

Swimmers that need to have a stronger core will greatly benefit from attending the Core Training for Swimmers Webinar. Especially those that are very weak or a “beginner” when it comes to core training. During the webinar you will learn how to best train your core for better swimming performance.

COACHES:

If you have swimmers with weak cores or even those that need a little more strength in their mid-section this webinar will be of great help to you. Learn how to perform a quick core strength assessment and create your dryland training from the results.

PARENTS:

Is your child swimming slower than their potential? Core training can be a huge factor in their success in the water. You’ll learn how just a few exercises can change your child’s swimming performance.

WHEN IS THE CORE TRAINING FOR SWIMMERS WEBINAR?

THURSDAY, MAY 26TH AT 1PM EST

We hope you’re able to join us for the live webinar presentation. Can’t attend the webinar live? No worries! You can still register for free and a replay link will be sent out following the live presentation.

MORE DRYLAND RESOURCES FROM SURGE STRENGTH:

SURGE Strength’s Mission:

BUILD BETTER ATHLETES

GENERATE FASTER SWIMMERS

Courtesy of SwimSwam’s exclusive dryland training partner, SURGE Strength.

SURGE Strength, a strength training brand created by Chris Ritter, CEO of RITTER Sports Performance, aims to build better athletes and faster swimmers through dryland programs and educational courses.

Get started with a SURGE Strength Dryland Program or enroll in a dryland course in the SURGE Strength Academy today!