FREE Dryland 101 Courses from SURGE Strength

You can now enroll in FREE Dryland 101 Courses in the SURGE Strength Academy. These Dryland 101 Courses are specifically for swimmers, coaches and even swim parents! Learn more about each of these FREE Dryland 101 Courses below and enroll today.

FREE Dryland 101 Courses:

Dryland 101 Course for Swimmers

Swimmers can do effective dryland training without overcomplicating it. But if a swimmer doesn’t know the basics of dryland training it can seem overwhelming. The Dryland 101 for Swimmers Course by SURGE Strength is your solution.

In this course swimmers will learn how to have the appropriate amount of variety in their dryland to prevent boredom but also produce results! There is even a lesson on how to adjust your dryland based on if you’re doing it before or after your swim practice.

In addition to these key lessons, swimmers will also get access to self assessments for core and upper body strength.

Dryland 101 Course for Coaches

Swim coaches can provide dryland training without overcomplicating it. But if a coach doesn’t know the basics of dryland training it can seem overwhelming. The new Dryland 101 for Coaches Course by SURGE Strength is your solution.

In this course coaches will learn how to quickly and effectively create workouts that also produce results! There is even a lesson on the biggest “secret” in dryland training that we’ve discovered at SURGE Strength. This concept has been proven time and time again as we work with swimmers, coaches and swim programs around the world.

In addition to these key lessons, coaches will also get access to mobility, core and strength assessments that are specific to swimming performance.

Dryland 101 Course for Parents

Parents can greatly help their swimmers’ success in the water with effective dryland training. And it doesn’t have to be complicated! But if a parent doesn’t know the basics of dryland training it can seem overwhelming. The new Dryland 101 for Parents Course by SURGE Strength is your solution.

In this course parents will learn how to determine when their child should “lift” as a part of their dryland training. Parents will also discover how to evaluate how many dryland sessions are optimal for their child based on training and their achievement level.

In addition to these key lessons, parents will also get access to self assessments their swimmer can perform for core and upper body strength.

