George Washington Swim & Dive Reloads With 16 Newcomers For 2023-24 Season

WASHINGTON – Going for its third-straight sweep of the men’s and women’s A-10 Swimming and Diving Championships, GW swimming and diving has added 16 student-athletes to the roster for the 2023-24 season, Head Coach Brian Thomas announced on Wednesday.
The class of distinguished recruits features eight additions to both the men’s and women’s rosters. The group includes a spread of athletes from 11 different states (California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah and Washington) and Croatia.
“We’re excited to see what this group can do in Buff and Blue,” said Thomas. “These athletes have endured a lot over the course of the past two years, and I believe that those experiences will help shape their careers at GW in a positive way.
“More importantly, I think this group has what it takes to keep our culture moving forward and build upon the accomplishments of our most recent teams when it comes to creating an environment of excellence. Should be fun!”
Included in the class are three talented transfers: Toni Dragoja, Yulia Groysman and Olivia Tighe. Dragoja, the lone transfer onto the men’s team, comes from St. Francis College in Brooklyn, where he excelled in the freestyle and backstroke, placing first at the Northeast Conference Championships in the 50 free and 200 free.
Groysman and Tighe both join the women’s squad from Power 5 schools. Groysman joins the Revolutionaries via Northwestern, where she competed in the Big Ten for the past four seasons, while Tighe joins the squad after four years competing in the ACC at Duke.
Completing the women’s additions are first-years Veronica Fyfe (Westwood, NJ), Breuklynn Harris (Pleasanton, CA), Riley Kudlac (Glastonbury, CT), Colleen MacWilliams (Salt Lake City, UT), Zoe Schneider (York, PA) and Katie Simpson (Convina, CA).
Rounding out the men’s team are first-years Ben Bradley (Norwalk, CT), Daniel Choi (Houston, TX), Justin Dostal (Cincinnati, OH), Cameron Rodgers (Carmel, CA), Ben Sosnowski (San Jose, CA), Holden Wheeler (Buffalo Grove, IL) and Michael Wood (Rochester, NY).
MEN’S ADDITIONS
Ben Bradley
Norwalk, Connecticut
Norwalk High School/Whirlwind Diving
Top Dives – 1-meter: 451.15 (6 dives); 3-meter: 486.20 (11 dives); platform: 357.10 (10 dives)
Daniel Choi
Houston, Texas
Cypress Woods High School/Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club
Top Times – 500 free: 4:29.31; 1,000 free: 9:18.17; 1,650 free: 15:38.68
Justin Dostal
Cincinnati, Ohio
Anderson High School/Anderson Barracudas
Top Times – 50 fly: 22.70; 100 fly: 48.95; 200 fly: 1:48.91; 200 IM: 1:52.05; 400 IM: 4:01.01
Toni Dragoja
Zagreb, Croatia
Športska gimnazija, Zagreb/Pk Dubrava/St. Francis College (Brooklyn)
Top Times – 50 free: 20.42; 100 free: 44.42; 200 free: 1:36.72; 50 back: 23.87; 100 back: 49.18; 200 back: 1:53.61
Cameron Rodgers
Carmel, California
Carmel High School/Monterey Bay Swim Club
Top Times – 500 free: 4:29.50; 1,000 free: 9:20.99; 1,650 free: 15:51.49
Ben Sosnowski
San Jose, California
Leland High School/Quicksilver Swimming
Top Times – 200 breast: 2:02.40; 200 fly: 1:51.81; 200 IM: 1:49.46; 400 IM: 3:54.70
Holden Wheeler
Buffalo Grove, Illinois
Buffalo Grove High School/Glenbrook Aquatics Diving
Top Dives – 1-meter: 452.40 (11 dives); 3-meter: 453.55 (6 dives); platform: 385.85 (10 dives)
Michael Wood
Rochester, New York
Irondequoit High School/Upstate NY Diving
Top Dives – 1-meter: 448.35 (11 dives); 3-meter: 442.90
WOMEN’S ADDITIONS
Veronica Fyfe
Westwood, New Jersey
Pascack Valley High School/Marlins Diving Club
Top Dives – 1-meter: 382.10 (10 dives); 3-meter: 452.35 (10 dives)
Yulia Groysman
Bellevue, Washington
Newport High School/Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club/Northwestern
Top Times – 50 free: 23.73; 100 free: 51.24; 200 free: 1:48.25; 400 free: 4:05.05; 1,000 free: 9:59.84; 1,650 free: 16:38.59
Breuklynn Harris
Pleasanton, California
Foothill High School/Pleasanton Seahawks
Top Times – 100 breast: 1:03.74; 200 breast: 2:22.14
Riley Kudlac
Glastonbury, Connecticut
Glastonbury High School/Laurel East Hartford YMCA
Top Times – 50 free: 23.36; 200 free: 50.62; 200 free: 1:52.12
Colleen MacWilliams
Salt Lake City, Utah
Skyline High School/Skyline Swim Team
Top Times – 200 free: 1:51.45; 500 free: 4:56.23; 200 IM: 2:04.16; 400 IM: 4:22.13
Zoe Schneider
York, Pennsylvania
Dallastown Area High School/York YMCA Swim Club
Top Times – 500 free: 4:53.33; 1,000 free: 10:01.97; 1,650: 16:53.91
Katie Simpson
Convina, California
Charter Oak High School/La Mirada Armada Swim Team
Top Times – 50 free: 24.25; 100 free 51.85; 200 free: 1:52.29
Olivia Tighe
Cape Elizabeth, Maine
Cape Elizabeth High School/Duke
Top Times – 50 free: 23.54; 100 free: 49.87; 200 free 1:48.49; 500 free: 4:56.38