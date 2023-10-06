George Washington Swim & Dive Reloads With 16 Newcomers For 2023-24 Season

Courtesy: GW Sports

WASHINGTON – Going for its third-straight sweep of the men’s and women’s A-10 Swimming and Diving Championships, GW swimming and diving has added 16 student-athletes to the roster for the 2023-24 season, Head Coach Brian Thomas announced on Wednesday.

The class of distinguished recruits features eight additions to both the men’s and women’s rosters. The group includes a spread of athletes from 11 different states (California, Connecticut, Illinois, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah and Washington) and Croatia.

“We’re excited to see what this group can do in Buff and Blue,” said Thomas. “These athletes have endured a lot over the course of the past two years, and I believe that those experiences will help shape their careers at GW in a positive way.

“More importantly, I think this group has what it takes to keep our culture moving forward and build upon the accomplishments of our most recent teams when it comes to creating an environment of excellence. Should be fun!”

Included in the class are three talented transfers: Toni Dragoja , Yulia Groysman and Olivia Tighe. Dragoja, the lone transfer onto the men’s team, comes from St. Francis College in Brooklyn, where he excelled in the freestyle and backstroke, placing first at the Northeast Conference Championships in the 50 free and 200 free.

Groysman and Tighe both join the women’s squad from Power 5 schools. Groysman joins the Revolutionaries via Northwestern, where she competed in the Big Ten for the past four seasons, while Tighe joins the squad after four years competing in the ACC at Duke.

Completing the women’s additions are first-years Veronica Fyfe (Westwood, NJ), Breuklynn Harris (Pleasanton, CA), Riley Kudlac (Glastonbury, CT), Colleen MacWilliams (Salt Lake City, UT), Zoe Schneider (York, PA) and Katie Simpson (Convina, CA).

Rounding out the men’s team are first-years Ben Bradley (Norwalk, CT), Daniel Choi (Houston, TX), Justin Dostal (Cincinnati, OH), Cameron Rodgers (Carmel, CA), Ben Sosnowski (San Jose, CA), Holden Wheeler (Buffalo Grove, IL) and Michael Wood (Rochester, NY).

MEN’S ADDITIONS

Ben Bradley

Norwalk, Connecticut

Norwalk High School/Whirlwind Diving

Top Dives – 1-meter: 451.15 (6 dives); 3-meter: 486.20 (11 dives); platform: 357.10 (10 dives)

Daniel Choi

Houston, Texas

Cypress Woods High School/Cypress Fairbanks Swim Club

Top Times – 500 free: 4:29.31; 1,000 free: 9:18.17; 1,650 free: 15:38.68

Justin Dostal

Cincinnati, Ohio

Anderson High School/Anderson Barracudas

Top Times – 50 fly: 22.70; 100 fly: 48.95; 200 fly: 1:48.91; 200 IM: 1:52.05; 400 IM: 4:01.01

Toni Dragoja

Zagreb, Croatia

Športska gimnazija, Zagreb/Pk Dubrava/St. Francis College (Brooklyn)

Top Times – 50 free: 20.42; 100 free: 44.42; 200 free: 1:36.72; 50 back: 23.87; 100 back: 49.18; 200 back: 1:53.61

Cameron Rodgers

Carmel, California

Carmel High School/Monterey Bay Swim Club

Top Times – 500 free: 4:29.50; 1,000 free: 9:20.99; 1,650 free: 15:51.49

Ben Sosnowski

San Jose, California

Leland High School/Quicksilver Swimming

Top Times – 200 breast: 2:02.40; 200 fly: 1:51.81; 200 IM: 1:49.46; 400 IM: 3:54.70

Holden Wheeler

Buffalo Grove, Illinois

Buffalo Grove High School/Glenbrook Aquatics Diving

Top Dives – 1-meter: 452.40 (11 dives); 3-meter: 453.55 (6 dives); platform: 385.85 (10 dives)

Michael Wood

Rochester, New York

Irondequoit High School/Upstate NY Diving

Top Dives – 1-meter: 448.35 (11 dives); 3-meter: 442.90

WOMEN’S ADDITIONS

Veronica Fyfe

Westwood, New Jersey

Pascack Valley High School/Marlins Diving Club

Top Dives – 1-meter: 382.10 (10 dives); 3-meter: 452.35 (10 dives)

Yulia Groysman

Bellevue, Washington

Newport High School/Seattle Metropolitan Aquatic Club/Northwestern

Top Times – 50 free: 23.73; 100 free: 51.24; 200 free: 1:48.25; 400 free: 4:05.05; 1,000 free: 9:59.84; 1,650 free: 16:38.59

Breuklynn Harris

Pleasanton, California

Foothill High School/Pleasanton Seahawks

Top Times – 100 breast: 1:03.74; 200 breast: 2:22.14

Riley Kudlac

Glastonbury, Connecticut

Glastonbury High School/Laurel East Hartford YMCA

Top Times – 50 free: 23.36; 200 free: 50.62; 200 free: 1:52.12

Colleen MacWilliams

Salt Lake City, Utah

Skyline High School/Skyline Swim Team

Top Times – 200 free: 1:51.45; 500 free: 4:56.23; 200 IM: 2:04.16; 400 IM: 4:22.13

Zoe Schneider

York, Pennsylvania

Dallastown Area High School/York YMCA Swim Club

Top Times – 500 free: 4:53.33; 1,000 free: 10:01.97; 1,650: 16:53.91

Katie Simpson

Convina, California

Charter Oak High School/La Mirada Armada Swim Team

Top Times – 50 free: 24.25; 100 free 51.85; 200 free: 1:52.29

Olivia Tighe

Cape Elizabeth, Maine

Cape Elizabeth High School/Duke

Top Times – 50 free: 23.54; 100 free: 49.87; 200 free 1:48.49; 500 free: 4:56.38