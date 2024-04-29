Pac-12 Announces 2024 Winter Academic Honor Roll Recipients

Courtesy: Pac-12

A total of 840 student-athletes are being recognized for their work in the classroom and have been named to the Pac-12 Conference’s 2024 Winter Academic Honor Roll.

Any student-athlete on their respective team roster with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.3-or-above, and who has served at least one year in residence at the institution, is eligible for the distinction.

The 2024 Winter Academic Honor Roll includes 430 student-athletes who participated in the Conference-sponsored sports of men’s and women’s basketball, women’s gymnastics, men’s and women’s swimming and diving, and wrestling.

As approved by the Conference’s Faculty Athletics Representatives, any student-athlete competing in an NCAA-sponsored or emerging sport at a Pac-12 institution, regardless of league sponsorship, is also eligible for Academic Honor Roll recognition and includes 410 student-athletes from the winter sports of fencing, men’s gymnastics, men’s ice hockey, men’s and women’s indoor track and field, and skiing.