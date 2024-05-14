Minnesota Swim & Dive Reveals 2024-25 Schedule, Including Face Off With ASU In January

Courtesy: Minnesota Athletics

MINNEAPOLIS – The University of Minnesota swimming and diving programs have unveiled their 2024-25 schedule, featuring seven regular-season home meets at the Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center.

“We are excited about this schedule. We have a lot of great opportunities to compete in front of our home fans, and we get to see several new opponents next season like Army and ASU,” said head coach Kelly Kremer. “Hosting the Men’s Big Ten Championships is obviously one of the highlights of this schedule as well.”

The 2024-25 season will commence on Oct. 4 when the men’s and women’s squads travel to Lincoln, Neb. to face Nebraska and South Dakota in a tri-dual. Army comes to town for the Gophers first home meet of the season in a two-day dual, Oct. 11-12.

The Gophers will host their second tri-dual of the season with South Dakota State and St. Thomas on Oct. 18 before their annual alumni meet on Oct. 25. The women will get another taste of conference action on Nov. 8 as they host Iowa.

The first half of the season wraps up Dec. 4-7 with the annual Minnesota Invite at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. A full list of participating teams and a schedule of events will be announced at a later date.

The team will head west to Arizona for their training trip to face the Sun Devils of ASU on Jan. 10 and the Wildcats of Arizona on Jan. 18. The regular season schedule concludes with back-to-back home meets. First, Northwestern and Purdue will make the trek to Minneapolis for a Big Ten tri-dual Jan. 31 through Feb. 1. The ‘U’ will then host the First Chance Meet from Feb. 7-8.

Championship season begins on Feb. 19 when the women head to the Big Ten Championships in Columbus, hosted by Ohio State University. The meet will run from Feb. 19-22.

The Men’s Big Ten Championships will be held at Jean K. Freeman Aquatic Center. It marks the 14th time in history that Minnesota will host the men’s Big Tens. The Gophers last hosted in 2018. The men’s conference championship meet will take place Feb. 26 through Mar. 1.

After Big Tens, the divers will head to the NCAA Zone Diving Championships to try and qualify for NCAAs.

Washington State University will host both the men’s and women’s 2025 NCAA Championships at the Weyerhaeuser King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way, Wash. The women’s meet will be Mar. 19-22 while the men’s will conclude the 2024-25 season on Mar. 26-29.