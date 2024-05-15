Jen Buffin Promoted To Head Swim & Dive Coach At Colorado College

Courtesy: Colorado College Athletics

Former Olympic and NCAA Division I head coach and current Colorado College assistant men’s and women’s swimming coach Jen Buffin has been named head coach for both swimming and diving programs, announced today by Vice President and Director of Athletics Lesley Irvine. Buffin will begin her duties as head coach on May 20.

Buffin replaces Anne Goodman James, who retired following the 2023-24 season after 18 years at CC and 48 as an NCAA head coach across all three divisions.

“I am thrilled to have Jen join our team of outstanding coaches here at CC,” Irvine said. “She has coached at the highest levels, has a passion for Colorado College and is excited to build on the traditions and foundation of success with the program. I am glad to see her move into this leadership opportunity.”

Buffin joined the Tiger staff in 2022 and had an immediate impact on the program, helping Kate Brush earn a pair of Division III All-America honors in 2023 and both teams to a second-place finish at the SCAC Championships each season. The Tigers have posted 19 school records since Buffin joined the coaching staff.

Prior to her tenure at CC, Buffin collected extensive international experience, including a stint as the Philippines National Team Coach during the 2016 Summer Olympic Games, as well as the 2015 World Championships and Southeast Asian Games. At the SEA Games in Singapore, she guided the Philippine team to a pair of silver medals, nine bronze medals and eight national records.

Following her tenure with the Philippine National Team, Buffin served as the head coach of the women’s swimming team at Oregon State for three seasons. She led the Beavers to a school record in the 50 freestyle and multiple top 16 finishes at the PAC-12 Championships, and coached Felicia Anderson, who qualified for the 2020 USA Olympic Trials.

“First, thank you to Lesley Irvine and the search committee for their support during this process,” Buffin said. “I am excited to continue working with the staff and student athletes at Colorado College while leading the swimming and diving programs. I would also like to thank Anne Goodman James for the opportunity to work with her and the program over the last two years. I appreciate her support and look forward to maintaining the high standards she has set for the program. It is an exciting time to be a Tiger, I look forward to helping our swimmers and divers perform at the highest level and for our program to compete at the National level.”

Prior to joining the Oregon State program, Buffin served as the associate head men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach at the University of Hawai’i for 10 years. The Rainbow Wahine and Rainbow Warriors captured two conference titles combined during her tenure.

While at Hawai’i, Buffin worked closely with Filipino swimmer Jasmine Alkhaldi, who competed for the Philippines in the 2012 and 2016 Olympic Games. Alkhaldi set four national records and collected three bronze medals under Buffin’s tutelage at the 2015 SEA Games.

Buffin’s collegiate record includes 25 NCAA qualifiers, more than 100 conference champions and a two-time Olympian.

Most recently, Buffin was a volunteer assistant coach for the women’s swimming and diving program at the Air Force Academy (2020-21) and also coached at New Mexico State (2019-20) and San Jose State (2001-05).

Buffin earned her bachelor’s degree in environmental science in 2002 from San Jose State, and a master’s in kinesiology with an emphasis in coaching from Georgia Southern University in 2021.

Buffin and her partner, Tim McKenzie, have two dogs, Ella and Lena.