Legendary Colorado College Swim Coach Anne Goodman James To Retire At End of 2023-24 Season

Courtesy: Colorado College Athletics

Colorado College swimming and diving coach Anne Goodman James, who is in her 48th season as an NCAA head coach across all three divisions and was named one of the 100 Greatest College Swimming and Diving Coaches of the past century by the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America’s (CSCAA), has announced her plan to retire at the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

“Saying the word “retire” to my team was a bit overwhelming, but I know this is the right time,” said Goodman James, who is in her 18th season at Colorado College. “The summer of 1974 was the first time I walked onto the pool deck as a coach, and it has been my passion ever since. I am honored to have been able to share the lives of so many young people during their college years and to maintain those connections after they graduate.

“I am also grateful for the staff who have supported me, and for the many coaching colleagues across the country who have become a part of my life. I am so fortunate to have had such amazing and varied opportunities.”

A 1975 graduate of Texas Tech University, where she earned her bachelor’s degree in physical education, Goodman James went on to coach the swimming teams at her alma mater (1976-80 and 1982-86) as well as at California State University at Hayward (1980-81), Northern Michigan University (1986-96) and the University of Arkansas (1996-2006). She has produced 99 All-Americans, 29 national champions and countless NCAA qualifiers at the five schools.

While at Northern Michigan, where she also doubled as assistant AD for five years (1991-96), she twice was named NCAA Division II National Coach of the Year (1988 and 1991). She was named Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Coach of the Year three times (1990, 1991 and 1992) and was inducted into the NMU Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the 2007 class.

Goodman James, who also owns a master’s degree from Indiana University, is a former president (1993-95) of the College Swimming Coaches Association of America and recipient of the CSCAA’s prestigious Steadman Award for contributions to the sport and her athletes. She served on the NCAA Swimming and Diving Committee from 1987-94 and again from 2007-13.

She has made numerous presentations on coaching, training and Title IX legislation during her career. She also has written articles published in the NCAA News, Swimming World magazine and Coaching: Women’s Athletics magazine.

“It is hard to comprehend the impact Anne has had in her 48 years of coaching,” CC Vice President and Director of Athletics Lesley Irvine said. “Simply put, she is a legend in her sport and has impacted our campus and department in so many incredible ways. We congratulate her on all she has achieved and look forward to celebrating her in the coming months.”

During her tenure at Colorado College, both programs have been perennial contenders for the Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference team championships, including a second-place finish for each team at the 2023 SCAC Championships, and her staff was named the SCAC Men’s Coaching Staff of the Year.

Goodman James has also taken pride in her teams’ performance in the classroom. The Tigers earned the Team Scholar All-America honors from the College Swimming Coaches Association of America for 19th consecutive semester in the spring of 2023. In 2015, Colorado College was the only school in the country across all three NCAA divisions to have each squad earn a spot in the top five of its respective division.

Last season, Goodman James coached senior Kate Brush to a pair of All-America accolades after Brush finished eighth in the 100-yard butterfly and ninth in the 200 butterfly at the 2023 NCAA Division III Swimming Championships. Brush also earned All-America honors during the 2022 Division III Championships. In addition, she was selected as the SCAC Woman of the Year in 2023.

In 2012, senior Jordan DeGayner won the school’s only swimming national championship in the 200-yard freestyle after earning All-America honors the previous season. Danielle Wahl and the men’s 800 freestyle relay team, consisting of Kevin Dorff, Matt Nadel, DeGayner and Devin Wahl, were named honorable mention All-America that season.

Colorado College earned its first national ranking since the 1970’s when the Tigers were listed at No. 18 in the College Swimming Coaches Association of America’s final 2012 regular-season poll. Five Tigers advanced to the NCAA national meet and the staff received SCAC Coaching Staff of the Meet recognition.

In 2016, Olivia Dilorati became the third female swimmer in school history to earn All-America honors with a third-place finish in the 100-yard butterfly at the 2016 NCAA Division III National Championships. Dilorati posted the highest finish ever by a CC swimmer at the national meet and broke her own school record in the event with a time of 54.83 seconds.

“When I think of all the people who have trusted me over the years, I am truly humbled,” Goodman James said. “Their trust is the reason for my success. We have some extremely accomplished alumni, and when they talk about being a part of our team as their most transforming college experience, you know that what we have is special. While many people look at Swimming and Diving as an individual sport, I have always looked at it as a team sport and spent time developing that team-first atmosphere. That keeps this grueling sport fun.”

Colorado College will launch a national search at the conclusion of the season to replace Goodman James.