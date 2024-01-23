Two-Time Olympic Medalist, Former World Record Holder Lance Larson Dies At 83

Courtesy: Lance Larson Jr.

Lance Larson, a revered figure in the world of swimming and a true sports icon, passed away on January 19, 2024, at the age of 83. Born on July 3, 1940, in Monterey Park, California, Larson’s legacy in the aquatic arena is nothing short of legendary.

A polio survivor turned early prodigy in the pool, Larson’s journey began at El Monte High School, where he distinguished himself as a formidable swimmer, setting numerous records. His skill only grew with time, and he became the first man to complete the 100-meter butterfly in under sixty seconds — a feat that etched his name in the annals of swimming history.

Larson’s collegiate years at the University of Southern California further amplified his talents. Competing for the USC Trojans, he clinched national championships across various styles, showcasing his versatile mastery of the sport.

The pinnacle of Larson’s career came at the 1960 Summer Olympics in Rome, Italy. There, he not only won a gold medal as part of the men’s 4×100-meter medley relay team but also earned a silver in the 100-meter freestyle. The latter event is remembered for its controversial finish, which played a pivotal role in the evolution of swimming competitions, leading to the adoption of electronic touchpads for more precise timing.

The swimmer who was awarded the gold medal ahead of Larson’s silver, Australian John Devitt, died this past August at 86. Devitt and Larson produced matching times of 55.2 in the 100 free final, though the chief judge ultimately had the final say in determining Devitt to be the winner over Larson.

In addition to his two Olympic medals, Larson also set the world record in the men’s 200 IM in 1959 (2:24.7) and reset the 100 fly mark twice in 1960, bringing the record down from 1:01.0 to 58.7.

Larson’s contributions to the sport were formally recognized in 1980 when he was inducted into the International Swimming Hall of Fame as an “Honor Swimmer.” This accolade, among others, serves as a testament to his enduring impact on the world of swimming.

Larson’s embodied the dedication and commitment to the sport of swimming that started modernized competitive swimming as we know it today. His legacy continues to ripple through the sport, inspiring generations of swimmers who look up to his achievements and the grace with which he carried himself both in and out of the pool. Larson will be remembered not just for the records he set or the medals he won, but for the indomitable spirit and dedication he exemplified throughout his life.

Beyond the pool, Larson led a life marked by personal and professional accomplishments. He was a devoted husband and father, raising a family that shared in his love for sports and competition. Professionally, he transitioned from the rigors of swimming to the precision of dentistry, beginning with serving with the United States Navy’s Dental Corps, followed by his operating dental practices in Orange County, from 1979 until his retirement to Southern California’s desert community.

Larson, formerly married to Betty Lee Puttler (1940-2007), is survived by his wife, Sherrie, sons Lance Jr. (Margaret), Greg (Rachelle), Gary (Alissa), Randy (Kathryn), daughters Jairica Larson Fosburg (Matt), Danica Larson Juliano (Joe), step-daughters Erica Leon, Jessica Sherwood (Kevin), Monica Jara (Javier) and many grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life will be held March 1st 11:00 am at the Garden Grove Lodge of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks in Garden Grove, California. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Lance M. Larson may be made to the Trojan Victory Fund supporting the University of Southern California Men’s and Women’s Swim & Dive Program at https://usctrojans.com/sports/ trojan-athletic-fund mailed to 3501 Watt Way, Heritage Hall 203B, Los Angeles, CA 90089.