How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 10/6-10/7

by Sidney Zacharias 0

October 06th, 2023 ACC, Big 12, Big Ten, College, SEC

NCAA dual meets (and even some invites) are back in full swing this week, meaning many of SwimSwam’s Top-25 teams will be racing this weekend.

Among the highlights this weekend is the annual SMU Classic, which will feature top teams like the #6 Texas men and #3 Louisville women. Team rosters are limited at the SMU Classic, with each team allowed to bring only 8 swimmers and 1 diver.

Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below. 

A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.

Rankings are listed men/women.

SMU Classic (#16/#3 Louisville, #20/– Mizzou, #13/#25 Auburn, #19/#11 USC, #6 Texas (M), #19 Miami (W), #22/– SMU)

  • October 6-7, 6pm & 11am (CT)
  • Men and women
  • Watch
  • Results: Meet Mobile

#13/#25 Auburn vs. #16/#3 Louisville

  • October 6-7, 5:30pm & 10am (ET)
  • Men and women
  • Results: Meet Mobile

Dust Off Your Boots Invitational (#2 Texas (W) vs. Houston)

  • October 6, 3pm (CT)
  • Women only
  • Results: 

HM/#23 LSU vs. Utah

  • October 7, 10am (MT)
  • Men and women
  • Results: Meet Mobile

South Carolina vs. #15/#20 Texas A&M vs. #9/#18 Virginia Tech

  • October 7, 10am (ET)
  • Men and women
  • Results: Meet Mobile

#7/#7 Tennessee vs. UNC-Wilmington

  • October 6, 2pm (ET)
  • Men and women
  • Results: Meet Mobile

#1/#17 Arizona State vs. UNLV

  • October 6, 2pm (MT)
  • Men and women
  • Results: Meet Mobile

#18/#12 Wisconsin vs. #14/– Notre Dame

  • October 6, 3:30pm (CT)
  • Men and women
  • Results: Meet Mobile

