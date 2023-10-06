How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 10/6-10/7

NCAA dual meets (and even some invites) are back in full swing this week, meaning many of SwimSwam’s Top-25 teams will be racing this weekend.
Among the highlights this weekend is the annual SMU Classic, which will feature top teams like the #6 Texas men and #3 Louisville women. Team rosters are limited at the SMU Classic, with each team allowed to bring only 8 swimmers and 1 diver.
Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with the top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below.
A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.
Rankings are listed men/women.
SMU Classic (#16/#3 Louisville, #20/– Mizzou, #13/#25 Auburn, #19/#11 USC, #6 Texas (M), #19 Miami (W), #22/– SMU)
- October 6-7, 6pm & 11am (CT)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Results: Meet Mobile
#13/#25 Auburn vs. #16/#3 Louisville
- October 6-7, 5:30pm & 10am (ET)
- Men and women
- Results: Meet Mobile
Dust Off Your Boots Invitational (#2 Texas (W) vs. Houston)
- October 6, 3pm (CT)
- Women only
- Results:
HM/#23 LSU vs. Utah
- October 7, 10am (MT)
- Men and women
- Results: Meet Mobile
South Carolina vs. #15/#20 Texas A&M vs. #9/#18 Virginia Tech
- October 7, 10am (ET)
- Men and women
- Results: Meet Mobile
#7/#7 Tennessee vs. UNC-Wilmington
- October 6, 2pm (ET)
- Men and women
- Results: Meet Mobile
#1/#17 Arizona State vs. UNLV
- October 6, 2pm (MT)
- Men and women
- Results: Meet Mobile
#18/#12 Wisconsin vs. #14/– Notre Dame
- October 6, 3:30pm (CT)
- Men and women
- Results: Meet Mobile