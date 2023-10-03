College Swimming Weekly Preview: October 4 – October 10

It is our second week of coverage displaying the meets during the next week. The shift from last week to this week is a lot of switching from intrasquad’s to actual dual meets (and a couple of invites).
The meets that highlight the week are the SMU Classic, which will feature some of the top teams including the Texas men, Louisville, and USC as well as the dual meets between Indiana and Kentucky and Wisconsin and Notre Dame. The SMU Classic usually includes some teams that suit-up, so there is the potential for lots of great swims.
This will be Kentucky’s first meet for the men (the women swam against Arkansas on September 22nd) under the new coaching staff led by Bret Lundgaard.
|Meet
|Date
|Men
|Women
|Oakland vs. Miami (OH)
|10/6
|X
|X
|Auburn vs. Louisville
|10/6-10/7
|X
|X
|Texas Dust Off Your Boots (Texas, Houston
|10/6
|X
|SMU Classic (Auburn, Louisville, USC, Miami (FL), Mizzou, Texas (M)
|10/6-10/7
|X
|X
|LSU vs. Utah
|10/7
|X
|X
|South Carolina vs. Texas A&M vs. Virginia Tech
|10/7
|X
|X
|Tennessee vs. UNC-Wilmington
|10/6
|X
|X
|Indiana vs. Kentucky
|10/4
|X
|X
|Ohio State Intrasquad
|10/6
|X
|X
|Penn State vs. Navy
|10/7
|X
|X
|Illinois Intrasquad
|10/7
|X
|Iowa vs. Northern Iowa
|10/6
|X
|Nebraska Intrasquad
|10/6
|X
|Iowa State Intrasquad
|10/6
|X
|Kansas Sunflower Showdown
|10/6
|X
|West Virginia State Games
|10/6-10/7
|X
|X
|Arizona State vs. UNLV
|10/6
|X
|X
|Fresno State Invite (UCLA, Washington State, San Diego State, San Jose State
|10/6-10/7
|X
|Colgate Invite (UMass, St. Francis, Colgate, LeMoyne)
|10/6-10/7
|X
|X
|Cincinnati Intrasquad
|10/6
|X
|X
|George Mason vs. Towson
|10/7
|X
|X
|Towson vs. La Salle
|10/6
|X
|X
|La Salle vs. UMBC
|10/7
|X
|X
|Illinois State vs. Eastern Illinois
|10/6
|X
|Mount St. Mary’s vs American
|10/6
|X
|X
|American vs Catholic University (D3)
|10/7
|X
|X
|Loyola MD vs Lehigh
|10/7
|X
|X
|Little Rock vs. North Florida vs. Tulane
|10/6-10/7
|X
|TYR Fall Classic (Florida International, Florida Atlantic
|10/6-10/7
|X
|X
|UIC Intrasquad
|10/6
|X
|X
|Missouri State vs. Lindenwood
|10/6
|X
|X
|Southern Illinois vs. McKendree
|10/6
|X
|X
|Georgetown vs. Howard (Battle at The Burr)
|10/7
|X
|X
|Seton Hall vs. Rider
|10/7
|X
|X
|Rutgers Invite (Army, Delaware, Rutgers, Northeastern, Harvard
|10/6-10/7
|X
|X
|Colorado State vs. Wyoming
|10/6
|X
|Denver Relays (Denver, Northern Colorado
|10/7
|X
|X
|Nebraska Omaha vs. Midland
|10/6
|X
|X
|South Dakota vs. Minnesota State
|10/6
|X
|IUPUI vs. Southern Indiana
|10/7
|X
|X
|Green Bay vs. St. Thomas
|10/6
|X
|X
|Milwaukee Intrasquad
|10/6
|X
|X
|Youngstown State vs. St. Bonaventure
|10/7
|X
|X
|Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame
|10/6
|X
|X
|Augustana (SD) vs. St. Thomas
|10/7
|X
|X
|George Washington vs. Boston College
|10/7
|X
|X
|East Carolina vs. UNC Asheville
|10/7
|X
|North Texas vs. Incarnate Word
|10/6
|X
|Drexel Intrasquad
|10/6-10/7
|X
|X
|William & Mary vs. Johns Hopkins
|10/7
|X
|X
|Gardner Webb vs. Georgia Southern vs. SCAD
|10/7
|X
|X
|Moultrie College Invite (Georiga Southern,
|10/6
|X
|Liberty vs. James Madison
|10/13
|X
|Fairfield Invite (Fairfield, Central Connecticut State
|10/6-10/7
|X
|X
|Iona vs. Siena vs. NJIT
|10/6
|X
|X
|Iona vs. Holy Cross
|10/7
|X
|X
|Binghamton Intrasquad
|10/7
|X
|X
|Queens vs. Wingate
|10/6
|X
|X
|Queens vs. Emory
|10/7
|X
|X
|UNC Asheville vs. Campbell
|10/6
|X
|Idaho vs. Grand Canyon vs. Simon Fraser
|10/6
|X
|X
|VMI Intrasquad
|10/7
|X
|X
|BostonU vs. Dartmouth
|10/7
|X
|X
|San Diego State vs. Pepperdine
|10/5
|X
|Sacred Heart vs. Stonehill
|10/7
|X
|Yale Intrasquad
|10/6
|X
|X
|South Dakota State vs. Augustana
|10/6
|X
|X
|South Dakota State vs. Iowa Central
|10/7
|X
|X
UCSB is also opening its season on the road at Cal Poly