College Swimming Weekly Preview: October 4 – October 10

Anya Pelshaw
October 03rd, 2023 College

It is our second week of coverage displaying the meets during the next week. The shift from last week to this week is a lot of switching from intrasquad’s to actual dual meets (and a couple of invites).

The meets that highlight the week are the SMU Classic, which will feature some of the top teams including the Texas men, Louisville, and USC as well as the dual meets between Indiana and Kentucky and Wisconsin and Notre Dame. The SMU Classic usually includes some teams that suit-up, so there is the potential for lots of great swims.

This will be Kentucky’s first meet for the men (the women swam against Arkansas on September 22nd) under the new coaching staff led by Bret Lundgaard.

Meet Date Men Women
Oakland vs. Miami (OH) 10/6 X X
Auburn vs. Louisville 10/6-10/7 X X
Texas Dust Off Your Boots (Texas, Houston 10/6 X
SMU Classic (Auburn, Louisville, USC, Miami (FL), Mizzou, Texas (M) 10/6-10/7 X X
LSU vs. Utah 10/7 X X
South Carolina vs. Texas A&M vs. Virginia Tech 10/7 X X
Tennessee vs. UNC-Wilmington 10/6 X X
Indiana vs. Kentucky 10/4 X X
Ohio State Intrasquad 10/6 X X
Penn State vs. Navy 10/7 X X
Illinois Intrasquad 10/7 X
Iowa vs. Northern Iowa 10/6 X
Nebraska Intrasquad 10/6 X
Iowa State Intrasquad 10/6 X
Kansas Sunflower Showdown 10/6 X
West Virginia State Games 10/6-10/7 X X
Arizona State vs. UNLV 10/6 X X
Fresno State Invite (UCLA, Washington State, San Diego State, San Jose State 10/6-10/7 X
Colgate Invite (UMass, St. Francis, Colgate, LeMoyne) 10/6-10/7 X X
Cincinnati Intrasquad 10/6 X X
George Mason vs. Towson 10/7 X X
Towson vs. La Salle 10/6 X X
La Salle vs. UMBC 10/7 X X
Illinois State vs. Eastern Illinois 10/6 X
Mount St. Mary’s vs American 10/6 X X
American vs Catholic University (D3) 10/7 X X
Loyola MD vs Lehigh 10/7 X X
Little Rock vs. North Florida vs. Tulane 10/6-10/7 X
TYR Fall Classic (Florida International, Florida Atlantic 10/6-10/7 X X
UIC Intrasquad 10/6 X X
Missouri State vs. Lindenwood 10/6 X X
Southern Illinois vs. McKendree 10/6 X X
Georgetown vs. Howard (Battle at The Burr) 10/7 X X
Seton Hall vs. Rider 10/7 X X
Rutgers Invite (Army, Delaware, Rutgers, Northeastern, Harvard 10/6-10/7 X X
Colorado State vs. Wyoming 10/6 X
Denver Relays (Denver, Northern Colorado 10/7 X X
Nebraska Omaha vs. Midland 10/6 X X
South Dakota vs. Minnesota State 10/6 X
IUPUI vs. Southern Indiana 10/7 X X
Green Bay vs. St. Thomas 10/6 X X
Milwaukee Intrasquad 10/6 X X
Youngstown State vs. St. Bonaventure 10/7 X X
Wisconsin vs. Notre Dame 10/6 X X
Augustana (SD) vs. St. Thomas 10/7 X X
George Washington vs. Boston College 10/7 X X
East Carolina vs. UNC Asheville 10/7 X
North Texas vs. Incarnate Word 10/6 X
Drexel Intrasquad 10/6-10/7 X X
William & Mary vs. Johns Hopkins 10/7 X X
Gardner Webb vs. Georgia Southern vs. SCAD 10/7 X X
Moultrie College Invite (Georiga Southern, 10/6 X
Liberty vs. James Madison 10/13 X
Fairfield Invite (Fairfield, Central Connecticut State 10/6-10/7 X X
Iona vs. Siena vs. NJIT 10/6 X X
Iona vs. Holy Cross 10/7 X X
Binghamton Intrasquad 10/7 X X
Queens vs. Wingate 10/6 X X
Queens vs. Emory 10/7 X X
UNC Asheville vs. Campbell 10/6 X
Idaho vs. Grand Canyon vs. Simon Fraser 10/6 X X
VMI Intrasquad 10/7 X X
BostonU vs. Dartmouth 10/7 X X
San Diego State vs. Pepperdine 10/5 X
Sacred Heart vs. Stonehill 10/7 X
Yale Intrasquad 10/6 X X
South Dakota State vs. Augustana 10/6 X X
South Dakota State vs. Iowa Central 10/7 X X

Swim Fan
1 hour ago

UCSB is also opening its season on the road at Cal Poly

