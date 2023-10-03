College Swimming Weekly Preview: October 4 – October 10

It is our second week of coverage displaying the meets during the next week. The shift from last week to this week is a lot of switching from intrasquad’s to actual dual meets (and a couple of invites).

The meets that highlight the week are the SMU Classic, which will feature some of the top teams including the Texas men, Louisville, and USC as well as the dual meets between Indiana and Kentucky and Wisconsin and Notre Dame. The SMU Classic usually includes some teams that suit-up, so there is the potential for lots of great swims.

This will be Kentucky’s first meet for the men (the women swam against Arkansas on September 22nd) under the new coaching staff led by Bret Lundgaard.