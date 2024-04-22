Backstroker Paige Wielgus Hands Commitment To Hamilton (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Paige Wielgus of Pocasset, Massachusetts, has announced her commitment to swim and study at Hamilton College. Wielgus is a senior at Sturgis East Charter School, and will arrive in New York this fall for the 2024-2025 season.

Wielgus trains and competes year-round with the Cape Cod Swim Club. She’s primarily a backstroke specialist, and is a Futures qualifier in both the short course and long course 100 back.

Wielgus recently opened up her long course season at Speedo Sectionals in Buffalo. She knocked over a second off her best time in the 100m back to post a 1:06.49 in prelims of the event, then took 16th overall with a 1:10.19 in finals. She was also a B-finalist in the 100m free, where she clocked a personal best time of 1:00.87 for 14th.

Just prior to Sectionals she wrapped up the short course portion of her season at the New England 15-18 Age Group Championships. She finished 3rd in the 100 backstroke with a time of 56.54, which is nearly two seconds under her previous best set at this same meet in 2023. She also took off nearly a second in her 200 back (2:08.07), as well as half a second in the 100 free (54.09).

Top SCY Times

50 free – 24.77

100 free – 54.09

200 free – 1:56.60

50 back – 26.67

100 back – 56.54

200 back – 2:08.07

Hamilton College is a Division III program that competes in the New England Small College Athletic Conference (NESCAC). This year, head coach John Geissinger led the women to an 8th place finish at the 2024 NESCAC Championships and a 40th place finish at the 2024 NCAA Division III Championships.

Wielgus’ personal best time in the 100 back would have earned 4th at the NESCAC Championships this year, meaning she’s in a strong position to be an immediate scorer for Hamilton at the conference level. Hamilton’s lone finalist in the event this year was senior Caroline Shen, who placed 19th with a 58.33. The top time of the season, however, belonged to sophomore Jade Matthias, who posted a season best of 56.50.

Wielgus joins Grace Fischer, Ainsley Haut, Julia Napoli, and Charlotte Sorensen in Hamilton’s incoming class this fall.

