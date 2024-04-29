Daily Swim Coach Workout #933

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Speed and Power

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: Senior Age Group/ High School State Level, National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 1 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

10 x 100 @ 1:30 50 alternate 100 swim/ 100 kick [ignore interval and simply do the warm up straight through]. g1

2 minute explanation of next set

1 x 300 @ 4:30 kick w/ fins g2 strong and steady

4 x 25 @ :35 kick [no fins] g5

3 x 100 @ 1:35 kick w/ fins 75 g2 / 25 g4

4 x 25 @ :30 kick [no fins] g5

6 x 50 @ :45 kick w/ fins g4 [3rd and 6th g5]

4 x 25 @ :25 kick [no fins] g5

10 bobs @ 2:00

2 minute explanation of next set

3x all w/ socks on feet

2x [1st time 100 first, second time 25 first]

1 x 100 @ 1:15 g2 w/ 2 fast strokes into each wall

1 x 25 @ :30 w/ paddles, push and glide then 3 kicks w/ fast effort then BO and then easy

2 x 75 @ 1:05 g2 w/ 2 fast strokes into each wall

2 x 25 @ :30 w/ paddles, push and glide then 3 kicks w/ fast effort then BO and then easy

2x [1st time 50 first, second time 25 first]

1 x 50 @ :55 EN2 w/ 2 fast strokes into each wall

1 x 25 @ :30 w/ paddles, push and glide then 3 kicks w/ fast effort then BO and then easy

2 minute explanation of next set

6x

1 x 25 @ :45 as scull/kick [12.5 scrunch scull, full flip then, 12.5 superman kick] BLD

1 x 25 @ :45 g5 swim w/ flip at wall to foot finish

1 x 50 @ 2:00 rec

2 minute explanation of next set

24 x 25 @ :45 Variable sprints, coach’s call, all fast unless otherwise specified [lots of different swimming motions, ie: butterfly arms + flutter kick, breast arms + flutter kick, UW freestyle, backwards freestyle, tarzan, sculling, scorpion freestyle, UW Streamline, etc.] g5

4 x 100 @ 2:00 rec