Daily Swim Coach Workout #943

Warm-Up:

500 SKIPS @ 12:00

1:00 Transition, Board ON

2x

1 x 100 Kick @ 2:10

1 x 100 Kick @ 2:00

1 x 100 Kick @ 1:50

1:00 Transition, Board OFF

8 x 25 Scull/Swim @ :30

4 x 50 Drill/Build @ 1:00

8 x 50 @ 1:00 Descend 1-4 to 500GRS

2:00 Transition

Main Set:

4 x 50 @ 1:00 500GRS

1 x 50 @ :50 500GRS

4 x 25 @ :25

1 x 50 @ 1:30 EASY

1 x 100 FAST @ 2:00

3 x 50 @ 1:00 500GRS

2 x 50 @ :50 500GRS

6 x 25 @ :25

1 x 50 @ 1:35 EASY

1 x 100 FAST @ 2:15

2 x 50 @ 1:00 500GRS

3 x 50 @ :50 500GRS

8 x 25 @ :25

1 x 50 EASY @ 1:40

1 x 100 FAST @ 2:30

1 x 50 @ 1:00 500GRS

4 x 50 @ :50 500GRS

4 x 25 @ :25

75 Easy @ 2:00

500/400 For Time OTB

200+Easy

Coach Notes

GRS = Goal Race Speed

SKIPS = Swim/Kick/IM/Pull/Swim by 100

OTB = Off the Blocks



Chris Coraggio

Head Coach, Barracuda Swim Club of Northeast Tennessee Head Coach, Barracuda Swim Club of Northeast Tennessee

