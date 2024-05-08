Daily Swim Coach Workout #943

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Race Specificity
- Target age group: 9-12 years old, 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 25 Yards
The Workout
Warm-Up:
500 SKIPS @ 12:00
1:00 Transition, Board ON
2x
1 x 100 Kick @ 2:10
1 x 100 Kick @ 2:00
1 x 100 Kick @ 1:50
1:00 Transition, Board OFF
8 x 25 Scull/Swim @ :30
4 x 50 Drill/Build @ 1:00
8 x 50 @ 1:00 Descend 1-4 to 500GRS
2:00 Transition
Main Set:
4 x 50 @ 1:00 500GRS
1 x 50 @ :50 500GRS
4 x 25 @ :25
1 x 50 @ 1:30 EASY
1 x 100 FAST @ 2:00
3 x 50 @ 1:00 500GRS
2 x 50 @ :50 500GRS
6 x 25 @ :25
1 x 50 @ 1:35 EASY
1 x 100 FAST @ 2:15
2 x 50 @ 1:00 500GRS
3 x 50 @ :50 500GRS
8 x 25 @ :25
1 x 50 EASY @ 1:40
1 x 100 FAST @ 2:30
1 x 50 @ 1:00 500GRS
4 x 50 @ :50 500GRS
4 x 25 @ :25
75 Easy @ 2:00
500/400 For Time OTB
200+Easy
Coach Notes
GRS = Goal Race Speed
SKIPS = Swim/Kick/IM/Pull/Swim by 100
OTB = Off the Blocks
Chris Coraggio
Head Coach, Barracuda Swim Club of Northeast Tennessee
