FINIS Set of the Week: Fantastic Four

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner.

This week’s set of the week comes from Ethan Beseris, Team Sales Rep for FINIS.

Michael B. Jordan bounced back from this, so can you.

Warmup

8×50 swim on :30 rest (or equivalent interval)

Main Set (4 rounds)

4×50 on :30 rest (or equivalent interval), odds 200 pace evens easy

8×25 on :15 rest (or equivalent interval), 2 sprint 2 easy

300 kick warmdown

For more tips and inspiration, visit the FINIS Community page today!

About FINIS, Inc.

John Mix and Olympic Gold Medal swimmer Pablo Morales founded FINIS in Northern California in 1993 with a mission to simplify swimming for athletes, coaches, beginners and lifelong swimmers around the world. Today, FINIS fulfills that mission through innovation, high-quality products and a commitment to education. FINIS products are currently available in over 80 countries. With a focus on innovation and the fine details of swimming, FINIS will continue to develop products that help more people enjoy the water.

Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, Inc., a SwimSwam partner.